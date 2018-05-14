MINDBODY's (MB) CEO Rick Stollmeyer on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Gunderson - Investor Relations

Rick Stollmeyer - Chief Executive Officer

Brett White - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Jennifer Lowe - UBS

Alyssa Johnson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Dillon Heslin - ROTH Capital Markets

Hannah Rudoff - D.A. Davidson

George Kelly - Imperial Capital

Alex Hu - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the MINDBODY Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Nicole Gunderson, Investor Relations.

Nicole Gunderson

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MINDBODY’s first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY’s Chief Executive Officer and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

MINDBODY’s press release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, on the MINDBODY Investor Relations website. Our presentation of non-GAAP results excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, including transaction expenses, the partial release of the valuation allowance due to acquisitions, and stock-based compensation expense. Today’s call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In addition, MINDBODY posts supplemental materials to this website and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including among others, statements relating to our expectations for our recent acquisitions, our go-to-market strategy investments in our combined business and projected financial results for Q2 2018 and full year 2018. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to today’s press release and the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks, Nicole and welcome to everyone joining us on our first quarter 2018 earnings call. We had a successful start to the year with 28% year-over-year revenue growth, a 46% increase in consumer app bookings and our tenth consecutive quarter of improving bottom line. We also completed two pivotal acquisitions that adds three exciting product lines, nearly 200 talented team members and a substantial new customer base to our platform.

Booker is a leading brand in cloud-based salon and spa management software. Serving more than 10,000 high-value salons and spas, we generated more than $3 billion in GMV and $1.4 billion in integrated payments in 2017. Immediately following our Booker acquisition on April 2, we were serving more than 66,000 high-value subscribers at an ARPS of approximately $283 per month. Booker’s products are purpose-built for salons and spas and they will form the cornerstone of our growth strategy in employment-based businesses moving forward. In the months ahead, Booker’s New York-based development team will continue to advance that product while adding international payments capability. Meanwhile, our consumer team will be integrating their large inventory of available salon and spa appointments into the MINDBODY app.

With our acquisition of Booker, we also acquired our fastest-growing platform partner, Frederick, found at the URL, hirefrederick.com. Frederick’s AI-powered technology is deeply integrated into Booker and the combination creates the most powerful automated marketing capability we have seen for appointment-based businesses. In the months ahead, our combined development team will deeply integrate Frederick into MINDBODY and add powerful new marketing capabilities optimized for class-based businesses.

Our acquisition of FitMetrix, URL fitmetrix.io, brings a suite of cloud technologies that enable any group exercise business to deliver cutting-edge immersive workouts. By combining the outputs of wearable heart rate monitors with spin bikes, treadmills and rowers, FitMetrix enables studios give their clients compelling real-time leaderboards and read historical results into branded mobile apps. FitMetrix technology is all about making group exercise more fun and motivating and it’s no surprise that FitMetrix-enabled studios enjoy substantially better revenue and unit economics than non-FitMetrix-enabled studios. FitMetrix technology is so compelling that many traditional, large health clubs, YMCAs and JCCs are beginning to adopt it as well. These classic membership base clubs represent a new market for MINDBODY and we believe their incorporation of fee-based classes will make group exercise more accessible for tens of millions of people who may not otherwise have access to boutique fitness experiences. In the months ahead, our lab-based FitMetrix team will continue to advance their product suite and accelerate their sales into both boutique studios and club-based fitness businesses. Collectively, the Booker and FitMetrix acquisitions add substantial capabilities to our platform.

And to best leverage those capabilities, while expanding our leadership around the globe, we are aligning MINDBODY into three vertically focused go-to-market teams, beauty and wellness, fitness and consumer. Our beauty and wellness team will be staffed with our best product and market experts from Booker and MINDBODY, and their intention is to grow our salon, spa and integrative health business. Booker Software and MINDBODY software each offer distinct advantages to certain appointment-based businesses depending on the individual needs of business owners and the nature of the services they offer. By now being able to offer both MINDBODY and Booker solutions, our beauty and wellness team will be able to better optimize product market fit and thereby accelerate our growth in this very important market. Our fitness team meanwhile will be staffed with our best product and market experts from MINDBODY and FitMetrix. Their focus will be to expand our clear leadership in boutique fitness studios by opening up new channels of growth in health clubs, gyms, YMCAs and JCCs. Our consumer team will tie it all together by combining Booker and FitMetrix inventory with the more than 5 million available classes and appointments already found on the MINDBODY platform. The overarching purpose of these acquisitions is to accelerate the growth of our marketplace of wellness, engage more consumers and connect the world to wellness.

In Q1, nearly 45 million classes and appointments were booked directly by consumers via the MINDBODY apps, and adoption of dynamic pricing increased substantially. We now have nearly 3,000 U.S. fitness studios opted into dynamic pricing, and our early adopter customers are finding this methodology to be an effective marketing tool. Here are two data points we find particularly compelling. 29% of consumer purchases since our Q4 launch of dynamic pricing have been to businesses that they had never visited before and more than half of those went on to make subsequent purchases from the same business. That’s really exciting to the business owners that we serve. And all-in-all, our promoted sales of introductory offers and dynamically priced classes increased 177% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Most recently, we are pleased to announce the full commercial release of the new MINDBODY app, which is designed to increase consumer discovery and engagement as well as our new partnership with Instagram. Our customers with Instagram profiles will now be able to add reserve and book buttons directly to their profiles. We expect this integration to release before the end of Q2, providing a compelling new way for wellness businesses to engage with their followers and customers. All of the above is incredibly exciting for our business as it represents a big leap forward in the growth and evolution of our marketplace.

In closing, I want to thank the MINDBODY team for the exceptional effort you have put forth to achieve the close of these amazing two acquisitions and that you are now putting forth to successfully integrate and accelerate Booker and FitMetrix under the MINDBODY platform. You are doing this while continuing to give unparalleled service to our customers, continue to advance our products and continue to grow our marketplace of wellness. I want to thank our customers as well who booked those 172 million wellness sessions worldwide in the first quarter. You are helping tens of millions of people lead healthier, happier lives. You are our why. You are the reason that MINDBODY exists.

And with that, I will turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks, Rick. Please note that our first quarter results do not include the impact of the acquisition of Booker as the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. In the first quarter, total revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $53.8 million. Subscription and services revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $32.7 million. Payments revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $20.2 million. Our payments rate of approximately 90 basis points was consistent with last quarter and in line with our expectations. Product and other revenue increased 67% year-over-year to approximately $850,000. For the first quarter of 2018, 80% of revenue was from the U.S. and 20% was international. For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

In the first quarter, we delivered gross margin of 72.9%, a 30 basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2017 and in line with our expectations. Sales and marketing expense was $16.8 million or 31% of revenue compared to $15.8 million or 37% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. R&D expense was $10.5 million or 19% of revenue compared to $8 million or 19% of revenue in the first quarter last year. G&A expense was $9.4 million or 17% of revenue compared to $7.5 million or 18% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter, non-GAAP net income was approximately $2.9 million or 5% of revenue, a $4.1 million improvement from a loss of $1.2 million or 3% of revenue in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million or 9% of revenue, a $3.5 million improvement from $1.1 million or 3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP EPS was positive $0.06 per share compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the first quarter of last year. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately 49.6 million shares. In the first quarter, we generated positive cash flow from operations and used $3 million for capital expenditures and internally developed software. As of the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents was approximately $218 million and we have no debt.

Turning to our first quarter key metrics, we ended the quarter with total subscribers of 57,909 with high-value subscribers growing 3% year-over-year to 55,780 and solo subscribers declining 64% year-over-year to 2,129. The positive shift in our subscriber mix contributes, combined with our success in delivering additional value to our shareholders continues to positively impact ARPS, which was approximately $302 in Q1, representing 31% growth year-over-year, consistent with last quarter’s record growth rate. Payments volume increased 20% year-over-year to approximately $2.2 billion. Our average dollar-based net expansion rate for the quarter was 106% compared to 108% a year ago.

Turning to guidance, on April 2, we acquired Booker for $150 million in cash and the assumption of unvested option awards and we brought on board approximately 180 new employees. Though they have outstanding products, Booker as a standalone business was capital-constrained, not yet profitable and growing at a slower rate than MINDBODY. For the balance of 2018, we will be investing in Booker’s products, technology and team and accelerate our growth in salons, spas and integrative health centers. This will position our new combined business for long-term growth and a return to profitability in 2019. As Rick outlined in his remarks, we are aligning our go-to-market efforts with several teams focused on beauty and wellness, fitness and consumer opportunities. Booker’s brands and product lines will be important components of our growth strategy moving forward when Booker as a reportable business unit no longer exists. We will therefore guide and report as a combined entity moving forward.

The following Q2 and updated full 2018 guidance include the expected contribution from the Booker acquisition as well as the substantial investments we plan to make. For the second quarter of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $59.5 million to $61.5 million or 35% to 39% growth over the second quarter of last year. We expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $4.5 million to $3 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter of approximately 47.6 million. For the full year of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $246 million to $252 million or approximately 35% to 38% growth in 2018. For the full year of 2018, we expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $10 million to $6 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 47.8 million shares. We intend to return to profitability in 2019.

With that, I’ll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sterling Auty from JPMorgan. Sterling, your line is open.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. Just a couple for my side, first, FitMetrix, what was the contribution to the quarter?

Brett White

Yes. It’s not a big number. It’s not material.

Sterling Auty

Okay, so not material to top line or bottom line?

Brett White

No.

Sterling Auty

Okay. And then looking at the – you made some pricing changes coming into the year looking at just kind of where you finished the subscriber count. How do you feel in terms of the receptivity to what you have seen in the marketplace from this round of pricing changes and kind of where it positions you to grow going forward?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes. We think that this round of pricing changes actually has really hit a sweet spot. We positioned ourselves as a higher end product, attracting the higher quality businesses. As you now know, the lowest end of our price point is $1.25 a month. That’s still a de minimis amount of money for the kind of businesses that we are targeting and the highest price point, including the branded app, which is really a highly capable functionality that’s unparalleled in our industry, is now $395. And so we are seeing greater adoption of the higher price points than ever before and we are seeing receptivity to what we have. So we are pleased with the outcome.

Sterling Auty

Okay. And then just one other – looking at the guidance, just want to make sure we understand how Booker gets layered in. Can you give us a sense of – is all the change on the bottom line just the investment from Booker or is there anything happening here organically embedded in the guidance or is all the change really the contribution of Booker for both top line and bottom line?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes. What we are doing is we are significantly investing both in Booker and FitMetrix to set the stage for a much greater growth to come and the integration of these businesses is a nontrivial matter. And so we are layering in the significant OpEx to get that done quickly so that we can exit 2018 with a truly unified and aligned business capable of returning to profitability and growing strongly for years to come.

Sterling Auty

Okay. But in terms of what was – I missed if you said it in the prepared remarks, but how much of the – what are we looking for revenue contribution from Booker specifically and maybe how much of that investment is all the change in the non-GAAP net income just from the acquisition?

Rick Stollmeyer

So as I have mentioned in my remarks, Booker as an entity or as a business unit no longer exists. We have already blended Booker revenue streams and MINDBODY revenue streams. We are creating a beauty and wellness team that will sell both Booker and MINDBODY. As you know, the acquisition of Booker also brought in Frederick, which is a suite of advanced marketing capabilities that will sell into all the verticals we have. So you really can’t pull apart what’s Booker revenue and what’s MINDBODY revenue. Again you have mentioned, yes I will stop.

Sterling Auty

That’s fair enough.

Brett White

And Sterling, just a reminder, FitMetrix, we acquired in mid-February. Prior to that, they were a technology partner, so we were receiving rev share up to that point. So the shift moving them to be fully owned, halfway through the quarter doesn’t have a big impact on the quarter.

Sterling Auty

Alright. Thank you, guys.

Brett White

Sure.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks, Sterling.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jennifer Lowe from UBS. Your line is open, Jennifer.

Jennifer Lowe

Great, thank you. Maybe two questions for me. First, I just wanted to drill in on the alignment around the three different customer segments. Could you give us a little detail on how deep that goes? Is that purely a go-to-market sales function or are you seeing sort of bifurcation in the R&D department as well? How would you sort of characterize what groups are and are not impacted by that alignment?

Rick Stollmeyer

Hi, Jen. Well, actually, our go-to-market is led by product. And so, first and foremost, this alignment is around the B2B products themselves. So, the bulk of our R&D and advancement in product or beauty and wellness will be on the Booker platform. The bulk of that team is in New York, in the Booker offices there, which we will be expanding that capability there as well as with the people that are in San Luis Obispo and other offices. And on the fitness side of the house, our lead product, of course, is MINDBODY and MINDBODY is already a global leader. They are going to benefit by added focus and being able to really laser-like focus on the things that boutique fitness studios need to succeed and further expand our leadership in that market. And then the go-to-market, the marketing, the sales, the on-boarding and the support will be people that have the channel expertise in that space. It’s one of the big wins of the Booker acquisition is they really have unparalleled expertise in spas and salons and so it’s great to have them on the team. And of course, there is nobody in the world that knows more about fitness studios than we do.

Jennifer Lowe

And given that you have some products that share common characteristics across those end-markets, things like payments, how are – is there sort of mechanisms in place to ensure harmonization on those product areas where there is potentially a benefit from shared efforts across all three of those segments?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. I mean, our desire is going to want to be to consolidate our back-end payments partnerships to being those that are the most beneficial to our customers and to our business, and we can do that behind the scenes. It’s not something that our customers are necessarily cognizant of. Our back-end payment partnerships, we can have multiple partnerships in multiple countries as we do right now. So both Booker and MINDBODY currently have multiple back-end partners and you can expect us to be consolidating our partnerships in the future and that will have multiple benefits to the business.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay. And then just one last one for me and not to beat a dead horse, but just following up on Sterling’s questions, I think you had mentioned that the time the Booker deal was announced that the business was doing around $25 million of revenue. And if I look at the midpoint of guidance, it moves about $13 million higher for the year. Obviously, the deal closes midyear and there is going to be some purchase accounting in there, but if we sort of run that math, I guess, a), do you have a sense of how we sort of reconcile the $25 million of total revenue that you bought relative to the $13 million of increase in the midpoint of full year guidance? And b) to the extent that there is some non – or there is some purchase accounting impacts on the revenue side, how material is that to the extent that, that feathers back into the model next year?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I will speak a bit high level on it and then Brett can maybe dig in a little more detail on that. So Booker, historically, has not just served salons and spas. They have a number of customers historically who would not be in our target markets and are not businesses that we want to continue to serve moving forward. So we are focused on the 10,000 salons and spas on the Booker platform. That’s the majority of their revenue last year but not all of their revenue. And as you guys know who’ve been watching us, we’re really choosing about the customers that we’re going to focus on because we are most interested in those customers that will contribute a material amount of transaction-enabled inventory, that’s available classes and appointments, under the MINDBODY apps and the MINDBODY network. So that and the fact that it’s a big acquisition, and there’s always uncertainty in the early days of a new acquisition. And we want to be careful in how we forecast the future right now, and that’s also factored into some of our guidance there. So Brett, you want to add to that?

Brett White

Yes. I mean, just other than the obvious, where they are only going to be on board for three quarters. The $25 million – so last quarter, they did just over $6 million in what I would call revenue that we want to grow. They had some kind of one-time revenue and some business lines that they got out of. So, we are going to focus on growing their subscription revenue and their payments revenue and that’s – and then kind of on top of how Rick talked about, merging the business units and how that affects overall growth, but those are the main pieces.

Rick Stollmeyer

I want to focus on something. You are right that we – I think our investors should note that we spent about 9% of our enterprise value for Booker at the moment of close and we picked up about a 30% pop in GMV. And GMV matters because that represents the value of the businesses that are on that platform. And the one thing that we see is that we are going to have the ability to deepen relationships with those businesses and deliver value and reap additional economics in a way that Booker by themselves could not, but that’s going to take some time. So, it takes a few quarters for us to pick up that momentum and increase those unit economics.

Brett White

Yes. And then the other kind of nuance I would mention is that Booker – as we mentioned, Booker owns a product called Frederick. Frederick was a technology partner of ours on which we have received rev share and that business was growing very, very strongly. So, when we originally give our guidance, we had our Frederick revenue share in our guidance, which of course now we can’t double count, right. So that piece goes away.

Jennifer Lowe

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alyssa Johnson

Hi, this is Alyssa on for Brent. Kind of dialing into Booker again, I was hoping you can maybe talk about anything kind of on the payments versus subscription kind of mix side of their business and any kind of strategies you have for kind of increasing the attach rate on that. I think you mentioned before that that was a little bit lower than kind of your corporate average?

Rick Stollmeyer

Absolutely, Alyssa. Well, nice to meet you and I will tell you that you kind of picked up on the important point and that is that there is enormous opportunity to increase the payments attached as well as payments margin on the Booker platform and it’s one of the features that we liked about this acquisition. Less than half of Booker’s GMV is currently going through their payments gateways and at MINDBODY, we are averaging significantly higher than – like in the U.S., we are closer to 90%. And so we expect to apply similar methodologies to increase payments attach rate, which is the benefit of the customers, enables us to make their bookings transaction enabled on our platform and of course will increase the revenue as well.

Alyssa Johnson

Okay, that makes sense. And then on the consumer side with your new mobile app as well as your new consumer-facing website, I was hoping you could give us a little bit of color on kind of what your aspiration is there, specifically on kind of a consumer-facing relationship?

Rick Stollmeyer

You mean with regards to Booker specifically?

Alyssa Johnson

Less so. More broadly kind of with your – yes, kind of overall consumer...

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes. Well, the MINDBODY app is just – sure. So, our consumer strategy, the jewel in the crown is the MINDBODY app itself. As we mentioned, there is a brand new app that just released in the last few weeks. We really encourage everyone to download it and take a look at it. You are going to see how much more compelling it is, how much more it engages people to try new things, to both more easily book with the businesses they have already been to in the past, their favorites, but also to discover new things. And as I mentioned in my remarks, we are seeing increased discovery already just – first of all, from dynamic pricing. I mean secondly, we are already starting to see increased attach rate of discovery in the new app. So, we expect that to continue to increase. We also, as I mentioned in a previous call, are going to be releasing a web version of the MINDBODY app in the next quarter or so, and we have some other exciting things coming. The integration with Instagram is kind of cool. It’s yet another way for these businesses to engage with our followers. It’s all about getting consumers back in the door of those businesses to get them attending to their health and wellness even better.

Alyssa Johnson

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open, George.

George Sutton

Thank you. I just wanted to clarify couple of things. You mentioned Booker will create the ability for you to go after appointment based opportunities, which sounded broader than just salon and spa. But then you mentioned that you were not going to be taking on other types of Booker customers, so I want to make sure I understand that strategy?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, George. So we are singularly focused on appointment-based businesses that are part of the wellness and beauty ecosystem, so those are salons and spas and integrative health centers we have talked about in the past. And depending on the specific nature of those businesses, on the needs of the business owners themselves, whether they are parts of franchises or independently owned and operated, it maybe better for them to adopt MINDBODY or to adopt Booker. What Booker really does is fill in the holes of our capability and give us a complete, combined solution for appointment-based businesses that are in the beauty and wellness industries.

George Sutton

Understand, okay. I am curious, are you happy internally with the 3% growth in the high-value subscribers or what are you targeting, what have you been targeting for growth there?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, the high-value subscriber growth rate has been impeded and is received a headwind, because there has been a boiling off of businesses that on MINDBODY weren’t in our target markets. And the one thing we actually have in common with Booker is that both of our platforms got adopted in prior years by businesses that aren’t in our target markets. And so even though the high-value subscriber is that really slow growth rate year-on-year, 3%, beneath that are much better trues. We look at, first of all, target market and that’s specifically boutique fitness, salon and spa, integrative health centers in the major metros and English 8 countries that we are focused on. That group is growing really nicely. I mean, nice – growing in the teens rates, because when they have the right amount of GMV and we track a threshold amount of GMV above which we know that this is really a going concern. Those are businesses that are going to stay on our platform for many, many years. They are going to have great unit economics and they are going to contribute a lot of inventory. So that core group is growing nicely and that’s what you see in ARPS. That’s what you see in the rev growth. That’s what you see in the good margins of the business and that’s what we are focused on. As we go forward, we are finally going to get to the point where there aren’t many more of those non-target market customers and the high value subscriber base and you are going to start seeing those growth rates pickup, but it’s hard to predict. Meanwhile, we like what we see beneath those numbers.

George Sutton

That’s helpful perspective. Lastly for me, post quarter, you did have an outage that was – seemed to be relatively significant. Can you talk about the impact of that? And I assume that would be handled in your second quarter.

Rick Stollmeyer

That’s right. We have prolonged outages on our system have been extremely rare through the years, because we take a lot of effort in making sure that our system is reliable and secure. We did have a significant outage on April 5. We did not trigger our service level agreements and there certainly were no security breaches engaged in that, but as a matter of goodwill gesture, we did give some credit to existing customers who were particularly impacted and that does have some impact on our Q2 guide.

George Sutton

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Thill from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brent Thill

Good afternoon, Rick. Just on the alignment around beauty, fitness and consumer, can you just talk about the alignment and how disruptive historically when these alignments happened, there tends to be some short-term defocus? Do you expect this to be more optical tweak versus kind of deep into the organization? And can you also just talk about the go-to-market motion between beauty and fitness and the sales force alignment? Is it separate sales force? Is it integrated? How do you think about managing that process?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. Well, listen we have studied acquisitions to a great degree. We have done a number of them as you know ourselves. Tuck-in acquisitions, is definitely the biggest one we have ever done. And mergers and acquisitions are made or broken on, first of all, the validity of the strategy; and secondly, on the alignment, culture and values of the team. And so we are putting a lot of effort in making sure that we get that second one right because we are absolutely confident about the first one. This was the best move for the company at this point in time. So we created an integration management office. We have a deep amount of leadership focus on this. We are purposely blending teams. The new beauty and wellness team is being led by Aaron Stead, the former CRO of Booker. And we are blending in the salon, spa and integrative health experts from the MINDBODY side so that we don’t create silos within the organization. And so I think what you have to think about is that in the near term, there is significant amount of effort. It does add OpEx. It’s normal, and it’s important to get it right so that we set ourselves up as we exit 2018 for a really fabulous ‘19 and ‘20, ‘21 ahead. Does that answer your question?

Brent Thill

Yes. So bottom line, Rick, you don’t expect a major disruption in the next quarter or two through this, you expect to be able kind of move through this in a more seamless way versus anything your – I think the guidance that you gave has got some questioning whether this creates some kind of disruption or you just being extra conservative on Booker?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I guess we want to remind everyone that we have owned Booker for just a little more than 30 days or is it 40 days I don’t think at this point. So, we want to be careful on how we assume on a business that did not exist 40 days ago, a combined entity. That being said, we are really pleased with the early alignment of the teams. There is some near-term disruption around the fact that just simply having to train people into new processes and cross train people. We had our entire sales team that combine Booker and MINDBODY sales team offsite for a few days in April just to retrain them on selling the combined products of this new company. So yes, there is a bit of near-term disruption, and there is a certain amount of uncertainty. And so yes, that is factored into how we are guiding.

Brent Thill

Terrific. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi from ROTH Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dillon Heslin

Hi, this is Dillon on for Darren. Thanks for taking my question. I want to talk about the number of dynamic pricing options that are out there. I think on the last call, you mentioned there is 2,300 and now there is up to 3,000. What are some of the steps you can take to get more customers to opt into having that service available and then a follow-up, how is international penetration going? Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So first of all, dynamic pricing right now was only available in the U.S. We will be introducing it globally down the road, but right now, all the adoption is in the U.S. Second, these business owners by nature tend to be conservative. So, we have to target the early adopters, the most forward thinking businesses first and that’s what our team has been doing. And generally, it’s a direct outreach to explain how dynamic pricing works, to walk them through the few steps they need to activate it in their MINDBODY site and then to watch the results. And third, we want to promote those results and make sure that these business owners understand what the benefits are and can see the actual reality around them. At some point, our push into that becomes a pull, and you don’t want to be the last man out as a business that doesn’t have it. So we have seen, even just in recent weeks, an acceleration of dynamic pricing adoption, and we expect it to follow a similar curve that introductory offers did and perhaps even an accelerated curve from that. But there’s no doubt in our mind that dynamic pricing will be the norm in the industries that we serve in the future, and so it’s just a matter of – it’s really far more conservatism on the B2B side than there is on the B2C side. Consumers absolutely love it. Business owners just need to satisfy themselves that it’s good for their business, which it most definitely is.

Dillon Heslin

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria from D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Hannah Rudoff

Good afternoon, guys. This is Hannah on for Rishi. Thanks for taking my questions. I know you touched on it earlier, but could you comment on the adoption of MINDBODY outside of the English 8?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. MINDBODY is currently being used in over 100 countries, but right now, about 95% of our revenue is derived from those eight English-speaking countries. And if you go back a few years, it was about 90%. Once we have realized that concentration and once we realized what’s necessary to create the critical mass that occurs in cities and in neighborhoods to create a true marketplace, that’s when we decided to focus on the E8. What’s interesting is we continue to see inbound customers adopting our software from Continental Europe, Scandinavia, from certain APAC countries, from Dubai and even from Latin America, but we are going to continue to focus on the E8. We may start adding other European high-income countries to that category of target market in the near future, but we see lots of virtuous benefit from this tight market focus.

Hannah Rudoff

Perfect, great. And then could you comment on the timeline for international expansion for Booker?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes. We need to get Booker integrated on to payments. Right now, Booker’s international presence, they are in about 30 countries. Most of the overseas presence is in the hospitality industry and resorts, because Booker also serves resort spas and they are integrated with hotel property management systems, where they don’t need to have the payments adoption. So, to get Booker into neighborhood salons and spas, they need to have international payments. And as I mentioned in my remarks, that’s one of the top priorities of the Booker team and we expect to deliver that before end of the year.

Hannah Rudoff

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Kelly from Imperial Capital. George, your line is open.

George Kelly

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So just a couple for you. First, I know it’s only been a few weeks now that you have had the new app out, but wondering if you have seen any kind of change in booking patterns or dynamic – the consumer adoption of dynamic pricing and interest there, just any kind of general change in consumer trends regarding the app?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, George. We definitely have. We are seeing more discovery, we are seeing more adoption in dynamic pricing. We are seeing a nice uptick in rebookings. As I just said early days, we actually have rolled out the app over the course of April, first on the Android and then in stages on to iOS. So full app adoption only happened just in the – well, in the last week. That’s actually when we press released when we did that. And even with the full app adoption there, a lot of people have their phones set not to update the app until they manually do it. So it’s going to be a while before we see full results, but we are encouraged by the early results. It’s always kind of fun. When you change an experience for an app user or frankly for any software user, it’s a little like when somebody is sneaking into your kitchen in the middle of night and changing where the coffee maker is and the refrigerator is and where the dishwasher is, you’re going to come downstairs, turn the lights on and be kind of instantly a bit annoyed because they’ve changed it. So reviews are always fun. We’re seeing most people are really thrilled with it. We are seeing a few people are saying things like, why did you change it? I love it the way it was. That’s pretty normal anytime you are doing something similar like this. So we are pleased with the early results.

George Kelly

Got it. And just to make sure that I understand correctly, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks you’ll be launching the web version in the next quarter. And will that offer the same kind of dynamic pricing and true offers in other products?

Rick Stollmeyer

No. The web version will be an opportunity to get much larger audiences into our marketplace. There’s less commitment to doing something on the web than there is downloading an app and having to register. So our web version is going to focus on ways to get new users into the ecosystem, and of course, new customer – new clients to our customers. And dynamic pricing is actually the right product to lead with because that’s really compelling, right. It’s like buying theater tickets or sporting events tickets. When the price is at now, you’re going to get more people to act. You can also offer the dynamic pricing without having to know who they are, so they won’t have to go through the process of registering with MINDBODY before they actually find the booking that they want and so that kind of bread crumbing methodology of increasing adoption is something that we are excited to, to weave into our web experience.

George Kelly

Okay, okay, it makes sense. And then last question, could you update where we are on international payments integration?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, we have a major payments integration strategy in process right now that will open up multiple additional countries and allow us to have card presence in the English 8 before end of the year. So, that’s our current focus. And of course by having Booker part of that process as well, we expect the Booker team to catch up and be fast following on those integrations as well. And this is going to allow us to consolidate and offer a complete product solution with integrated payments, card present or card not present in more than 30 countries before it’s all done.

George Kelly

Great. Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff from Credit Suisse. Your line is open, Michael.

Alex Hu

Hey, guys. This is Alex on for Michael. Thanks for taking our questions. So just a couple. So the alignment on the go-to-market efforts for Booker and MINDBODY makes sense, but just curious on the product side, do you foresee sort of any potential future integrations on the technology side? I mean, correct me if I am wrong, but it appears that you will be maintaining two separate products with different teams. But I am just kind of curious of what your thoughts there?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, back-end integration and technology will begin almost immediately, Alex and that’s mostly behind the scenes. We also have the opportunity to integrate mobile app experiences on the front end, so a business facing app that integrates with Booker, leveraging our technology we already have as well as a branded mobile app that integrates with Booker, which is something that their customers keenly want. So it’s going to happen in stages. One thing that’s really helpful is that Booker is actually built on the same stack as MINDBODY. And so the two teams, both development and product management teams, can work together pretty cohesively right out of the gate. And ultimately, long range, I mean, multiple years down the road, there is a future upon which both platforms will be converged onto a new platform, but it’s – again, it’s going to happen in stages and by virtue of rebuilding services and unifying things across the product. In cloud-based software, it’s a lot easier to do that when there is a similarity in stacks than it is with the old days with on-prem solution where it’s much harder to migrate.

Alex Hu

Got it. Very helpful. And then just I think I heard you say you picked up a 30% pop in GMV. So just kind of curious can you share or even quantify what is the current average GMV per high value sub at MINDBODY before Booker was versus that of Booker?

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. I think for last year, we said that our GMV was $10.9 billion and it’s pretty easy to do our average subscriber base, so you can do the math there and high-value subscribers throughout the year averaged around 54,000, so you can do that math. Booker’s GMV, as you might be kind of hinting towards, is average GMV is significantly higher. They had north of $3 billion GMV off of about 10,000, what we would call high-value subscribers. So, it’s a good, high-quality customer base and represents lots of opportunity for us as we think about ability to deliver future value.

Alex Hu

And then just on the penetration, I think you said half of Booker’s GMV is going through a payments gateway. Is there something structural? Like is that like more driven by more cash payments or just simply because their payment partnerships are not as robust?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, first of all, they didn’t have any payment partnerships outside the U.S. Secondly, the call to action to get fitness studios integrated on to our payments rails has always been, first and foremost, get your out of pays, your monthly recurring payments, your e-commerce online booking. The salon and spa industry is layered to that concept. So I think that Booker in the past had a little more headwind in getting that adoption. They didn’t have quite the same repertoire we did in payments as well. They have been gaining ground in recent years, which is a good momentum, but we have little doubt that we are going to significantly increase payments adoption across all of our salon, spa and integrative health customers. By the way, MINDBODY salon/spa integrative health, a bit of a lower adoption rate than in fitness. So the key to this is having card present and card not present. The key also is getting these salons, spas and integrative health centers really excited and on board with online booking, which seems obvious but is still relatively novel to many of these business owners, as well as selling their services promoted through our various channels like the MINDBODY app or integrations with third parties. And all of that requires integrated payments.

Alex Hu

Got it. And then my last question is for Brett, I think you mentioned Booker was growing at a slower rate historically than MINDBODY. I am just curious can you give us a rough sense what they grew historically in 2017? Is it mid-teens? Is it single-digit growth?

Brett White

So the parts we care about, which would be the ongoing recurring revenue elements like the subscription revenue and the payments revenue kind of grew say Q1 low-teens, so we – there is lots of opportunity there that we are very excited about.

Alex Hu

Got it. That’s very helpful. Thanks, guys. Thanks for taking the questions.

Brett White

And then just to answer your GMV question, the exact number, we did about $3 billion GMV for MINDBODY standalone in Q1 and average GMV per HVS was around $18,000 a month.

Alex Hu

Got it. Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the management team for closing remarks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I want to thank everybody for joining us today. It has been a pivotable and momentous quarter. It sets us up for a truly fabulous future. I want everyone to know that our team worked enormously hard on this over the past year. None of this done was done lightly. All of it is intentional to our long-term future. Understand that we are going to invest over the next few quarters to get these integrations right, to focus our teams and prepare ourselves for really magnificent out-years. And so with that, thank you and look forward to talking to each of you later. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.

