Thoughts On GUT's Rights Offering

If GUT's market price falls to $5.50 or below, then it does not make financial sense to subscribe.

From the press:

March 19, 2018 04:05 PM Eastern Daylight Time RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) has approved a transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund’s record date common shareholders to acquire additional common shares (the “Offering”). The Offering to acquire additional common shares will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund’s securities. SUMMARY OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFERING Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the “Right”) for each common share held on the record date March 29, 2018.

Five Rights plus $5.50 (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The purchase price will be payable in cash.

Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege.

The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on March 27, 2018, and the Fund’s common shares are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on March 28, 2018. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GUT RT) on or about April 3, 2018.

The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on May 15, 2018.

The fund

The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is a $215 million domestic utilities CEF. This fund has drawn past ire from myself for its inexplicable ability to trade at ridiculous premia even though it is inferior in many respects to the Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG), another CEF in the same category (see CEF Arbitrage: Sell This Utility CEF While You Can and Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 2: Future Prospects for examples of past articles).

A detailed discussion of the fund is outside the scope of this article. However, its underperformance versus UTG can be easily seen from the 10-year total return chart below.

GUT Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a NAV basis (excluding reinvested distributions) the difference becomes more stark, with UTG being able to grow its NAV by +19.71% while GUT's NAV has fallen by -33.0%. That's why we own UTG rather than GUT in all three of our model portfolios.

GUT Net Asset Value data by YCharts

As of writing, GUT trades with a yield of 10.36%, a premium of 18.16% and a 1-year z-score of -1.80. It uses 30% leverage and has a baseline expense ratio of 1.23%.

GUT's last rights offering was apparently in 2004, and there were two more offerings in 2003 and 2002, respectively.

The 5-for-1 offering should allow GUT to grow its asset base by 20%, assuming full subscription. The fund is also apparently offering new preferred shares at the same time according to the prospectus, which would allow it to maintain its current leverage.

Dilutive or accretive?

(Note: beginners may want to skip right to the "Beginners summary" at the end of the article)

As explain in Primer: What Is A CEF Rights Offering? (+UTG Case Study), if the subscription price for the rights offering is below the NAV, it is dilutive. If the subscription price is above the NAV, it is accretive.

For GUT,

Five Rights plus $5.50 (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The purchase price will be payable in cash.

This condition makes it quite different from most other rights offerings that have taken place last year, in that the subscription price is not based on a percentage of the market price and/or NAV. For example, for UTG, the subscription price was 95% of NAV or market price, whichever is lower. For RIV, the subscription price was formula equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per common share, whichever was higher on the expiration.

GUT's formula is similar to the rights offering for another Gabelli CEF, the Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ), that took place last year (as covered in Strategy For GGZ's Upcoming Rights Offering (Ex-Rights Day Tomorrow!)), where the subscription price was three rights plus a fixed dollar amount of $11.50.

This means that the attractiveness of the offering, and also the value of the rights, depends largely on what the NAV of the fund is towards expiration.

Currently, GUT has a NAV of $4.90. A subscription price of $5.50 represents a 12.2% premium to NAV. As the subscription price does not depend on the premium/discount of the fund, you'll be paying a 12.2% premium no matter what the premium/discount of GUT is towards expiration, so long as the NAV remains at $4.90, as you can see from the chart below. The chart also tells us that at the current NAV, the offering for GUT will always be accretive no matter what the premium/discount of the fund is towards expiry (since the subscription price will always be higher than the NAV).

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

We can also see that up until 12.2% premium, the points in the chart lie above the "y=x" line. In other words, if GUT is trading at lower than a 12.2% premium at expiry, it would be cheaper to buy the shares on the open market than to subscribe with your rights. However, if GUT is trading at higher than a 12.2% premium, then subscribing could make more sense. (Note that this analysis ignores the value of the transferable rights, which we'll get to below). For reference, GUT's current premium is 18.16%.

Here's the 5-year premium/discount history of GUT. The last time that it traded at a discount of lower than 10% was in early February. The 5-year average premium is 18.76%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

If the offering expired today, the offering would be accretive as the subscription price ($5.50) is higher than the current NAV of $4.90. Assuming full subscription, the NAV gain would be +1.63%*. The NAV gain would be the same no matter what the premium/discount of GUT was today, as it is simply a function of the difference between the subscription price (fixed at $5.50) and the NAV. (*This takes into account the offering expenses, see below).

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Because of GUT's quirky subscription formula, it may be more meaningful to think about the impact of dilution not in terms of the fund's premium/discount value at expiry, but instead, the underlying NAV of GUT on expiration day. GUT currently has a NAV of $4.90, and the expiry is on May 15, 2018, which is about 3 weeks from now.

The following graph shows what the NAV hit would be if the underlying NAV of GUT appreciates by up to 20% towards expiry date, or declines by down to -20%. As expected, the higher the NAV of the fund, the less accretive the offering will be (as the subscription price is fixed $5.50). In fact, if GUT's NAV appreciates by 10% or more by expiration, the offering could change from accretive to dilutive*. Note that the values in the chart assume full subscription. If the offering is oversubscribed and the fund's oversubscription privilege is exercised, then the NAV change would be greater than indicated. Conversely, if the offering is undersubscribed, then the NAV change would be less than expected. (*In reality, it is unlikely to be actually dilutive as investors would not subscribe if the subscription price was higher than the market price, which would likely rise in tandem with the NAV).

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

GUT's rights offering, like previous offerings with KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) and Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC), carries a sales load. The sales load is 1% on the newly offered common shares and 3.15% on the newly offered preferred shares, however, both loads will be borne by the common shareholders (average 1.61% sales load as a percentage of offering price of the common). Together with the estimated offering expenses of 0.59%, the total cost per newly offered share would be about 2.2%. These expenses have been taken into account in the above charts.

(Source: SEC)

Pricing of GUT rights

Every 5 GUT rights allows you to subscribe for a 1 additional share of GUT at the subscription price, which is fixed at $5.50. At a current NAV of $4.90 and a market price of $5.79 (18.16% premium), the subscription price is $0.29 less than the market price. This puts the value of each right at a 5.8 cents (one-fifth of the difference).

However, the rights are currently trading at only 3.5 cents, which is quite a bit less than expected. There may be reasons why the rights are trading at less than their intrinsic value, such as difficulty in executing a long rights/short common arbitrage strategy or an increase in the supply of rights due to investors not wishing to participate in the offering. Therefore, even though the rights appear to be valued more cheaper than what they are intrinsically worth, there's no real guarantee that they'll rise back to their intrinsic value.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The chart above also shows that the rights actually opened at 20 cents, but dropped precipitously as the market price of GUT fell (largely as a consequence of a shrinking discount). The lower the market price of GUT, the less valuable the rights becomes because it becomes less attractive to subscribe at the subscription price (versus simply buying the shares on the open market). The relationship between rights value and GUT's premium/discount is shown in the chart below. Below a premium of about 12%, the rights effectively become worthless at today's pricing.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The market also appears to have overreacted on the ex-rights day. As shown in the chart below, GUT's share price dropped when the offering was first announced, and then dropped again on ex-rights date (see Rights Offerings: Dates To Be Aware Of for the timeline of a typical rights offering). On the ex-rights day, the fund closed at $6.06, which was 47 cents lower than the previous close of $6.53. However, the rights opened at only 20 cents. In other words, GUT fell by more than expected based on the value of the rights on ex-rights day. This reinforces my previous hypothesis that selling before the ex-rights day might be the best course of action as a general principle. One can always buy back the CEF after the ex-rights day, along with any number of rights (as long as they are transferable), at a possibly lower price compared to if rights were assigned to you through holding through the ex-date.

Beginner's summary

The following flowchart shows a "barebones" action plan for GUT, based on what I think is the best course of action if I were to own GUT or considering to own it.

*If buying rights to subscribe, consider whether the value of 5 rights plus $5.50 is still less than the price of GUT on the open market. If not, then buying on the open market is still preferable.

Note: Data from the article are current as of April 20, 2018.

