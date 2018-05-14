Reader Inquiry: When Will Voyager Therapeutics Rebound?

When they advance their next two preclinical programs the story will get much more interesting.

While they haven´t participated in the gene therapy rally after Avexis´ acquisition by Novartis, there are several reasons to remain optimistic.

Shares of gene therapy pioneer Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) have finished flat over the past three years. However, over the past year the stock is up 85% and at one point tripled before pulling back.



While I profiled the company for the first time in December of 2016, it popped back on my radar after they announced another noteworthy collaboration with a big pharmaceutical company. Now that shares have pulled back considerably, it´s worth a look to see if an opportunity in the near to medium term exists for us to exploit.

Chart



Figure 1: VYGR daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)



Figure 2: VYGR 15 minute advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. The stock has given shareholders quite the rollercoaster ride, but on the basis of where they were a year ago it´s evident that management has been executing on key initiatives. After the deal-inspired spike in late February, the stock has reverted at one point recently dropping down to the $16.50 level before recovering. Let´s hope we find some near term catalysts, as otherwise it´s possible that selling pressure could continue to push shares to lows last seen in 2017.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term. Catalyst ideas typically have upcoming material events (such as clinical results reading out or regulatory action date) that could push shares significantly higher- on the other hand, revaluation ideas involve stocks where the core business (or core assets) and recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.



Figure 3: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

Recently in ROTY we did well to capitalize on pessimism in the gene therapy space (due to the clinical hold for Solid BioSciences) to buy shares in a couple key names that have since rebounded following the acquisition of AveXis (AVXS). While there´s been considerable optimism in the gene therapy space as late, including with Core Biotech holdings Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), Voyager has not been participating in the rally. Our objective at this time is to determine if that´s a temporary phenomenon or if readers should steer clear of this one.

Recent Developments

In late January the company started the year on the right foot when they announced the FDA cleared their IND application for lead drug candidate VY-AADC to initiate clinical trial sites to screen and begin dosing patients for their planned pivotal phase 2/3 trial in advanced Parkinson´s disease.

Also in late January the company announced that President and CEO Steven Paul, M.D., would be transitioning to a new role as executive science advisor where he would focus on development of their preclinical portfolio. Understandably, the decision does add a degree of uncertainty to the mix as the board searches for a suitable replacement to steer the company to a hopefully bright future.

The share price exploded in late February when the company announced an exclusive collaboration and option agreement was inked with pharma giant AbbVie (ABBV). This objective of this pact is to develop and commercialize vectorized antibodies directed tau for the treatment of Alzheimer´s disease and potentially other neurodegenerative conditions- it capitalizes on Voyager´s gene therapy platform and AbbVie´s experience with monoclonal antibodies with the smaller firm to perform preclinical rsearch and development following which the larger partner can select one or more drug candidates to progress into clinical studies. Keep in mind that Voyager still has to foot the bill for research, IND-enabling studies and phase 1 trials while AbbVie retains the option to license and further develop programs that arise from this collaboration. The $69 million received upfront by Voyager should help extend their operational runway considerably as will the $155 million in potential preclinical and phase 1 option payments (presumably not so far off). They also stand to receive up to $895 million in additional milestone payments plus tiered royalties on global net sales.

Figure 4: Change from baseline in levodopa-equivalent dose across cohorts (source: corporate presentation)

In early March the good news continued when Voyager announced longer-term results from the ongoing phase 1b study of VY-AAC in patients with advanced Parkinson´s disease. While I previously took a look at data last September, it was encouraging to see continued improvements.

Figure 5: Optimal results achieved for the second cohort (source: corporate presentation)

Chief Medical Officer Bernard Ravina, M.D., M.S., had the following remarks to add (my emphasis in bold):

We continue to be pleased with the duration and magnitude of effect of VY-AADC on multiple measures of patients’ motor function and quality of life, which is consistent with the mechanism of action of VY-AADC suggesting a greater capacity for patients to make more dopamine and improve their motor function with less need for oral levodopa. In our dose-ranging Phase 1b trial, we systematically increased the dose of VY-AADC to select an optimal dose prior to initiating our pivotal program. We believe we have achieved this with our Cohort 2 dose, in which patients increased their on-time without any dyskinesia by five hours at 18 months and reduced their off-time by more than 60%.

It appears that the dose utilized in the second cohort will likely be utilized going forward, although questions are raised by the lack of improvement in the third cohort.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018 the company reported cash and equivalents of $218.2 million with management guiding for a year end balance of $125 milion to $135 million and operational runway into early 2020. GAAP net loss rose to $19.9 million, while research and development expenses rose slightly to $14.9 million.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, the first patient should be dosed in their pivotal phase 2/3 study around the middle of the year. In my prior piece I touched on the potential improvements that arise from exploring the posterior infusion trajectory of VY-AADC and note that in the near term early data for patients from the phase 1b study who´ve reached the six-month endpoint will be announced. I imagine results will continue to be encouraging as management has already announced this approach will be utilized in the pivotal studies.

In regards to their earlier stage drug candidates, IND applications for two programs could come by late 2018 or early 2019 (SOD1 monogenic form of ALS, Huntington´s disease and Friedreich’s ataxia) and preclinical data will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) meeting in a few days.

In regards to market potential, some believe that their lead candidate has blockbuster potential although there are several hoops to jump through first and I´d say $500 million is a more realistic number as I remain skeptical in regards to market penetration. There are over 1 million Parkinson´s disease patients in the United States and 10 million worldwide, with 50,000 to 60,000 Americans diagnosed each year. There are around 250,000 patients with advanced Parkinson´s disease in the United States and according to corporate research around one-third of physicians anticipate use of VY-AADC in 15% to 20% of their early-stage patients.

The fact that Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) decided not to exercise their rights to the VY-AADC program has weighed on the stock in the past as well and added to skepticism. As mentioned before the invasive nature of the delivery of the gene therapy drug candidate could also limit its use.

As for institutional investors of note, BB Biotech holds almost 2 million shares and Boston-based TRV GP III (Third Rock Ventures) owns over 9 million shares.

Final Thoughts

I can understand why this could merit a trade for readers anticipating data in the near term. However, their lead drug candidate is just getting into phase 3 studies with enrollment likely to take between 12 to 15 months plus a 12 month treatment period meaning data is a long way off. I´ll be more excited when their second and third programs make it into the clinic by the end of the year or early 2019, at which time it´ll be time to revisit.

Dilution in the near term does not appear likely considering their current cash position. Disappointing results from early and late-stage programs, setbacks in their pivotal study including delays with enrollment or safety signals and increasing competition in the Parkinson´s space are all risks to consider.

While I won´t be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List, I imagine it will continue to be discussed in Live Chat after data comes out and especially late in 2018 when we revisit the company to see how the thesis is progressing.

Keep in mind that when a stock is selected for ROTY the corresponding article appears only to current subscribers, and for the purposes of due diligence subscribers are able to access all of my archived work (getting around the 10 day paywall).

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.