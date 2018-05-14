Dick's: Solid Long-Term Value, But Are There Better Opportunities Elsewhere?

This post will attempt to explain the thought process behind why we closed out our position in Dick's recently despite our view that shares remain undervalued based on a long-term.

Shorter-term we felt there were better opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Over the medium to long-term shares in Dick's Sporting Goods may be undervalued by as much as 30%.

Update

This post is a follow-up to my original article from last December titled "Despite Current Headwinds, Dick's Sporting Goods Will Emerge Bigger and Stronger".

Longer-term or buy-and-hold investors may find that first article particularly useful – and maybe more useful than this one - as from what I have been able to gather, the thesis outlined there is still very much intact.

But we were stopped out of our position in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) earlier this month for a modest gain of 11.7% in a little more than 5 1/2 months.

That works out to a 27.1% annualized return if you happen to be keeping score at home - but we're in this to hit home runs - and a 11.7% gain in a little under a half year much more resembles legging out an infield single to us than it does a moon shot to the upper deck.

In this article, I'll do my best to explain why – despite that we feel that Dick's shares remain significantly undervalued at their current prices - we made the decision to close the position out, albeit earlier than we would have initially hoped for - to put the proceeds towards what we thought was a better opportunity on a risk-reward basis.

An Overview of Our Investment Philosophy

Our philosophy has from the beginning been grounded in a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, however as time has gone on we have learned to pay even more respect to the technical signals being given to us than we did when we first began.

Our view is that the “perfect investment” will share qualities that would make it suitable for both a short-term trader and a long-term buy and hold investor.

In theory at least, this approach should offer two advantages.

One is that we are only buying stocks that “everyone would like” ie. Short-term traders, "algos" and long-term investors.

Secondly, this should help to avoid some of the more common pitfalls that individually, traders and fundamental investors often fall victim to.

For example, a trader that buys into a “great chart” but fails to recognize the true value – or lack thereof – in the company as an investment.

Or alternatively, an investor with full conviction in the underlying fundamentals of a company who fails to recognize that when he is “buying on the dip” he is actually buying into a very bearish – and potentially disastrous - chart pattern.

The 3

Pillars of Our Portfolio Management Philosophy

From there, we try and break it down a little further.

If you’ve read any of my prior research on Seeking Alpha, you’ve probably gathered by now that I put a lot of emphasis on trying to get a clear understanding of what the underlying business is worth when I am considering making an investment in a company’s securities.

But beyond a determination of a company’s "true" or fair value, our approach also recognizes that if not in the long-term, then at least in the short-term (ie. less than one year) valuations can or will tend to be subject more to the influences of the views and behaviours of market participants than then they will objectively represent the true value of the company.

I'll do my best to illustrate this point using Dick's Sporting Goods as an example.

I tend to think that Dick’s Sporting Goods is worth a little more than $40 per share.

That estimation is based on my understanding of the company’s underlying earnings stream as well as my assumptions for its future growth potential and the inherent risk involved in the business.

For example:

$3.00 EPS x 14x P/E multiple = $42.00

If you agree with this assessment, and at some point over the next few years the DKS shares trade at a little over $40, we can pat ourselves on the back and say “yes, the market was efficient at recognizing the true value of Dicks”.

But between now and then, the price of the Dick’s shares will be determined by what other market participants think the company is worth.

If the market is at least somewhat close to being efficient, one would expect that the prices that Dick’s shares would trade at would also be subject to those other investor's expectations for earnings, growth and risk.

But these other investors that are effectively setting the price for Dick's stock collectively, may hold different assumptions for these variables than our own.

Here are but a couple of the possible scenarios that could play out:

Say for example, that Dick’s reported a bad quarter that saw comps down and margins being squeezed.

I don’t think it would be unreasonable at that point to see the market assign DKS a $30 fair value as:

10 x $3.00 = $30.00

Or, it could be worse, Dick’s could fall short of analyst estimates and/or lower guidance for the 2019 (current) fiscal year.

That could look something like:

9 x $2.80 = $25.20

So even though *I think* the fair value that Dick’s shares will converge to over time is closer to $42, I'm also acknowledging that along the way – and especially in the short-run – the market can (and will) have its own view that could be much different than my own.

Which leads to the next pillar of our approach which is that we aren’t unwilling to take cues from the price and volume data that the market is giving us about what actions its participants might take next.

When I look at the Dick’s chart, while I certainly wouldn’t say it looks bearish, it does leave something to be desired.

The chart below (source: stockcharts.com) shows us a couple of things.

A weakening MACD which, while it hasn’t crossed over, looks like it could, and if it did, could prove to be a pretty convincing bearish signal

An inability for the stock to get above the $35 resistance level, even after a large gain on very big volume in early March

If I’m willing to be patient as a long-term buy-and-hold investor (or you are) this chart in combination with my $42 estimate of fair value certainly isn’t going to scare me away from the stock.

But in my own humble opinion, this chart does appear to convey that lately the bulls are lacking a little enthusiasm towards Dick's stock (and mind you I could be completely wrong about that).

Which leads to the third pillar of our approach – a strict approach to capital allocation.

In the portfolio I co-manage we follow a concentrated approach that typically sees us hold open not more than ten positions at a time.

Dick’s at $42 would represent a gain of about 30% from the current price which is by no means a bad return at all.

But at the end of the day, that 30% upside along with a "less than perfect" technical pattern, prevents me from thinking that this is one of the ten very best ideas in the market right now.

So, while we could have simply sat idly by as we waited for the Dick’s story to continue to play itself out –instead, we took the proceeds from the Dick's sale and put them towards a long position in China Mobile (CHL).

This to us is an investment that offers similar upside of approximately 30%, but one that viewed in combination with the risk profile of the company and the pattern of the stock price, gives us relatively more confidence in the trade - enough confidence to leverage up on CHL using deep-in-the-money call options, something that I would be hesitant to do with Dick's given the (probably temporary) headwinds facing the retail sector at present.

