La Jolla's Financial Deal Is A Major Boost To Get The Ball Rolling

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) recently announced that it had entered into a financing deal that would help it with the launch of its drug Giapreza. This not only helps the biotech with the commercial launch of the drug, but it also provides cash to fund other products in the pipeline like LJPC-401. That's why I believe it is a good buy after this funding announcement.

Major Financing Deal

The $125 million royalty financing deal agreement was made between La Jolla and HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR). This agreement was made so that La Jolla could get a boost in financing for its commercial prospects for Giapreza. Giapreza was approved by the FDA back on December 21, 2017 to increase blood pressure in patients with septic or distributive shock. Although, the drug was not launched into the market until March 22, 2018. This new flux of cash will help it expand its commercial efforts. It will also help it with advancing its other products in its pipeline. While La Jolla does get a nice boost in cash,up to $279 million now, it will still have to give up something for it. It had to give royalty payments to HCR in order to obtain the funds. I have to say that it still got a good deal despite the royalty based payment system. That's because the maximum royalty rate through December 31, 2021 will only reach 10% of sales. Then over time as net sales breach through certain thresholds, that royalty rate will decrease lower each time. Now this is the positive aspect of the deal that La Jolla has established. That doesn't mean that there is no risk involved. The negative aspect is that if the sales thresholds are not met for Giapreza starting January 1, 2022, then the royalty rate will increase by 4%. Then again by another 4% if a different threshold is not met on January 1, 2024. This is a downside risk, but considering that Giapreza when added to standard of care has shown strong supportive results in treating these patients I don't think that reaching the sales thresholds will be a problem. Even then, the maximum aggregate royalty payments to HCR will stop once 180% of the $125 million has been reached. After that, the deal expires regardless. How I perceive this deal is that it is a good one. The reason why I state that is because the penalty for not meeting a threshold will not deliver a big blow to the biotech. It may lose out on 4% of sales, but I don't think it will be so bad that it would cause it to go bankrupt.

LJPC-401

The additional funding will help La Jolla advance its other clinical candidate known as LJPC-401. This is another potential candidate that can eventually be approved by the FDA, should all clinical studies turn out to be positive. Thus far, this treatment has proven to be beneficial in a small study. A small phase 1 study was completed, that recruited 15 patients with iron-overload. Patients received subcutaneous (injection into the subcutis) treatment doses of level between 1 mg to 20 mg. It was observed that LJPC-401 demonstrated a dose-dependent and statistically significant reduction in serum iron levels. It was able to reduce maximum iron levels at 8 hours and then a durable effect that lasted through the last day on Day 7. What's another important thing to point out about this study? That important item is there was no dose-limiting toxicities observed. That means if La Jolla was to advance this product to a phase 2 study, it can attempt a higher dose if necessary. It has that option, because of no toxicities being observed with those prior doses. In biotech, one of the obstacles that a company faces it that sometimes it is limited in increasing a dose of a clinical product due to higher than expected adverse events. That is not the case here, because La Jolla has the option to increase the dose.

Conclusion

La Jolla being a small biotech company needed a boost for its commercial launch of Giapreza. This influx of cash will help in that regard, and the best part of all is that it didn't have to give up lifetime royalty payments to a pharma partner. As was stipulated in the deal the maximum that HCR can obtain for royalty payments is once the 180% of $125 million is reached. At that point, no more royalty payments will be given. That means La Jolla will have all the profit to itself after that point. The biggest risk is what was mentioned above in regard to not meeting potential sales thresholds set out in the deal. If that happens, then La Jolla would be forced to give up additional royalty payments to HCR. It is my opinion that this was a good deal for La Jolla, and that's why I believe it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.