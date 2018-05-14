Trading Mistake 5: Wrong Risk/Reward Trade Setups

Even if you believe an investment looks really good, your risk will be defined by what size you use.

Substituting stock positions with long call options sometimes gets a bad rap. The "time" nature of call option contracts put many traders and investors off, especially dividend growth investors who can't avail of that growing dividend. This series is going by the following mantra:

Our aim essentially is to put ourselves into positions where we have limited downside but substantial upside

Now, keeping the above train of thought in mind, doesn't it them make sense from the long side to use call options instead of buying the stock or ETF outright? Why, you may ask? Because the advantage of buying options is that you can only lose what you put on the table. Therefore (we will discuss), as one can control a sizable stock position with a long call option, it would then make sense to use options more often in swing trading due to the much improved risk/reward profile. This is a fact that a lot of amateurs need to learn. Many novices use stock in swing plays because of the "perceived" less risk profile on the trade. Holding stock just because there is not a time element to the trade does not mean one is taking less risk. Irrespective of fundamental analysis, the more money you put up to scale into a position invariably means more risk, especially if one is not using tight stop losses.

Let's use Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) as our test subject. The only reason a swing trader using options should go into fundamental analysis, valuation and sentiment research, in my opinion, is to ensure they are giving the trade the absolute maximum chance of succeeding. However, nobody can predict the future, which is why if a swing gets negated, positions should be liquidated, especially when using options due to time not being on your side.

With relation to Federated Investors, its valuation now looks very attractive after the company's unexpected poor numbers in the first quarter. Its earnings multiple of 6.6, sales multiple of 2.2 and cash flow multiple of 6.56 are well below the company's five-year average as well as the industry as a whole. Furthermore, the company's strong dividend yield and $300 million in net income over a trailing 12 month average really put this stock into value play territory. Finally, FII's equity dwarfs the entire amount of liabilities on the balance sheet. Therefore, the valuation, positive earnings growth dividend and balance sheet put this stock firmly in my watch list as a potential value play.

Sentiment (see below) reached ultra-pessimistic extremes in the wake of the first quarter numbers, primarily due to poor net outflow numbers from equity funds. I acknowledge the print was bad, but this stock is still almost 50% off its all-time highs in '07. We may not be going back there, but I don't see this trend continuing indefinitely. Why? The firm's intangible assets as well as customers' disdain from switching to another asset manager should eventually settle the ship here. We are already seeing this stability at present, with shares looking like they are undergoing a bottoming process. We do not have a weekly swing low, but we have a daily one. Here is how I would play a long trade, whilst obviously adhering to our initial mantra.

(Source: Sentimentrader.com)

As we can see from the call chain below, the regular October $22 calls are trading for around $3.05 per contract. Although these calls are only around $2 per share from the present share price, they are offering a 70% delta, which is attractive. Also, the spreads are quite close, which means one should be able to get in and out of a potential swing trade quite quickly.

(Source: InteractiveBrokers.com)

Now remember our first article in this series, where our aim is to risk 1 to make 5? Well, let's just say we pick up that October $25 call for $3. Adhering to our risk/reward profile, one could place a stop loss on the call at $2.40, which would mean $0.60 risk on the trade per contract. This means that we would make 5 times our risk ($0.6 x 5 = $3) if the call option rose in value to $6 per contract. You would be surprised how little the stock would have to move for our call option to rise to $6. All the while, we have only risked $0.60 per call option contract on the trade.

Therefore, the above piece should offer a lot of encouragement to traders with limited capital in their accounts. Just say a trader has $5k of working capital. One could put on 10-20 of these types of trades instead of just buying $5k of stock in Federated Investors.

Generally, the more sound swing play ideas the trader has at any given time, the more profit potential he has at his disposal.

I learned the above the hard way. It doesn't have to be about size. You can hone your skills way before you get too big.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Primary ticker : Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Thanks