The Land Of Wakanda Augments AMC Past Quarterly Estimates

Quarterly Recap

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted Q1 revenue that came in ahead of consensus by $30 million and in line with my expectations. Revenue in the quarter of $1.3 billion was driven by the strength of Black Panther, and likely higher than anticipated online ticket sales. Despite a pro forma constant currency y /y 0.9% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA to $270 million, AMC still achieved a 20% margin in a down revenue quarter (1.6% y/y decline). Management laid out the bull case on the call in detail highlighting the value of AMC’s stock in appreciable granularity, and my key points as to why AMC remains a bargain are, 1) a strong film line-up for the rest of 2018, with tailwinds in near term Q2 buoyed by The Avengers: Infinity War 2) a possible IPO of its European theaters that could raise several hundred million dollars, 3) further monetization stemming from the sale of non-core assets which could result in remaining proceeds of up to $150 million, 4) increased revenue contribution from its European operations and Carmike theaters buoyed by reclining seat investment, 5) expansion into Saudi Arabia opening up another overseas avenue to expand profitability, and 6) continued share repurchases as AMC currently yields over a 4.5% dividend. I maintain my BUY rating on AMC with a 12-month $27 price target, implied upside of 65.6%.

Management also pointed out again, how there are no talks of PVOD occurring in the short term, and I continue to express doubt that it poses a legitimate threat to AMC. However, the stock still reflects a significant threat imposed by PVOD, which presents an opportunity in my view, as AMC is considerably undervalued. Another bearish argument is that movie theater attendance is falling off a cliff. The North American box office did decline 2.6% y/y; however, the quarter was facing a tough comp from last year’s Beauty and the Beast. In addition, Q1 2018 was the second highest March quarter ever behind only 2017, and this suggests to me that the box office is far from dead. With the stacked lineup of films in 2018 from The Avengers currently released, to the upcoming Star Wars, Jurassic World, Deadpool, The Incredibles, Mission Impossible, Venom, Creed 2, Spider-Man, Mary Poppins and others, 2018 may shape up to be a great year for the box office; (YTD as of May 7th, the industry box office is up 4.6%). Once more, AMC pointed out the economics of MoviePass once again and how MoviePass paid AMC more per subscriber (around $33 in April) than it generates in revenue per subscriber ($9.95). I continue to think sentiment that MoviePass poses a threat to AMC, even though it loses money on every subscriber may take a while to die. But I ultimately suspect that it will. AMC offers tremendous value at these levels in my view, and as management has repurchased nearly half of their $100 million share authorization. I believe AMC will continue to purchase stock at these levels, even as it pares down debt, and ultimately the bulls will prevail on AMC over time.

Investing for Continued Growth

Admissions revenue of $844.1 million in Q1 was lower than my estimate of $856.5 million. Food & beverage revenues were $395 million, falling shy of my estimate of $413.2 million. Other theater revenues were $98.6 million, exceeding my estimate of $72.9 million, driven by higher online sales. Domestically, admissions revenue declined only 1% and AMC outperformed the industry by 160 bps. The Odeon circuit experienced some softness from local language films in Spain, Italy and Germany. Offsetting this was AMC’s 3.4% growth in box office performance in markets served by Nordic on stronger local language content. Europe had a soft quarter as international revenues declined 6.8% and Adjusted EBITDA declined 20% y/y. Longer term, the opportunity still remains ripe in Europe, as Odeon is undergoing a massive renovation to its flagship theater that should be reopened by year end in London. It’s also early in AMC’s plans to renovate European theaters, as they currently have nine theaters with signature recliner seats, serving alcohol, and operating premium large format screens. They expect to have 25 sites operating by year end, and management noted of the nine currently renovated theaters, run rate ROI’s are achieving much higher than their 25% target hurdle rate. Management reiterated its ongoing discussions for an IPO for its theaters, noting no updates beyond what they’ve disclosed in that the IPO could generate hundreds of millions of dollars, and it is targeting a time frame of 2H18 – 1H19 if it chooses to go that route.

The Carmike circuit has also been turned around successfully, performing in line with AMC branded theaters, with significant opportunity still left to introduce recliner seats into the former Carmike theaters. By year-end 2018, of the 39 additional theaters expected to be renovated in the U.S. about half of them are expected to be former Carmike circuit. There’s still low hanging fruit to pick, which should provide attractive returns at or above AMC’s hurdle rate. Also, representing an opportunity for AMC is implementing premium large format screen, as the company has about 400 in total, up from 155 two years ago. They noted on the call their IMAX and Dolby screens carry about a 70% price premium relative to a traditional ticket and expect to install 30 plus Dolby screens in 2018 with more over the next two years. AMC also announced a partnership with IMAX to install luxury seating and IMAX’s laser system that produces a better picture quality in 87 locations worldwide. This should lead to revenue with steady higher margins over time.

Worldwide, AMC expects to add 20 new theaters globally in 2018 with more than 200 fully reclined theaters at 2018 year-end. In addition, as Saudi Arabia looks to expand entertainment offerings in the country, AMC opened its first movie theater there in the quarter. Management plans to build at least 30 to 45 theaters in the first five years of the partnership, and they expect it to be a highly lucrative opportunity for AMC over time, noting most of the theaters won’t open until 2020-2022. I expect the Saudi partnership to be a long term tailwind to a plethora of catalysts with the potential to drive AMC higher. Ancillary factors that could also provide increased growth, is continued traction of the AMC Stubs reward program, which penetrates 13.7 million U.S. households, continued cost reductions, and the increased proliferation of online sales.

I expect AMC to post Q2 admissions revenue of $890.1 million, food & beverage revenue of $426 million, and other theater revenue of $82.7 million, for a total revenue of $1.39 billion, buoyed by outsized success from The Avengers: Infinity War. Adjusted EBITDA could be $268.6 million, driven by higher film revenue, continued weekend surcharges, and better expense control.

Investment Risks

AMC is tethered to consumer discretionary spending. A downturn in the economy may present lower admission revenue to its business. Failure of new movies that generate excitement may lead to a downturn in attendance, negatively impacting business. An ability to generate cash returns as it undertakes capital investment in recliner seating across its business may lead to lower attendance. AMC is currently 4x levered according to my 2018 EBITDA calculation, which can potentially magnify declines in the stock price.

Should PVOD grow in popularity and lead to a decline in theater attendance, if AMC fails to negotiate beneficial revenue splits with studios, this could materially impact the top and bottom lines. If a subscription service to movie theaters at a low price point, such as MoviePass, gains in popularity, consumers may become less sensitive to price hikes. This could be detrimental to AMC's profits, as the cost of operating its movie theaters may hamper its ability to compete on price, causing consumers to choose cheaper offerings.

Valuation

I estimate AMC will generate total revenue of $5.52 billion in 2018, with Adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion. AMC trades at 6.6x my estimated 2018 Adjusted EBITDA. With an improving box office, an investment strategy yielding attractive cash returns across theaters, an absence of competitive pressure from PVOD and MoviePass, and share repurchasing, AMC warrants an 8x Adjusted EBITDA multiple on 2018 estimates in my view, resulting in a 12-month $27 target price, implying 65.6% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.