Ionis And Akcea Obtain Positive Recommendation From Panel, Can They Go All The Way?

Recently, it was announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) received a positive vote from the FDA advisory panel. This bodes well for FDA approval of volanesorsen, because the panel vote came in better than expected. The FDA doesn't have to listen to the panel's vote, but it sure does help that the panel was in favor of the drug. For that reason, I believe that Ionis is a good buy.

Panel Vote

The FDA advisory panel vote was 12 "for" approval, and 8 "against" approval. While this is somewhat of a split, the vote was more in favor for volanesorsen. I think that the FDA will view this favorably for the drug, and that's why I believe it will be approved for patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). That's not the only evidence though on why I believe this will happen. There are three reasons why I believe that the drug will be approved. For starters, the FDA in the current administration has been a lot more lenient when it comes to approving drugs. These are some of the pharmaceutical companies recently that were given second chances for approval after the FDA rejected their applications:

Alkermes plc (ALKS)

(ALKS) Eli Lilly (LLY)

(LLY) Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

(FOLD) TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

All these pharmaceutical companies had their initial applications for FDA approval rejected. Thereafter, each were told that they could refile for approval. This lenient nature from the FDA, from the current administration, shows that it wants to get newer drugs out there for patients who don't have many options available. The second reason why I believe it will be approved by the FDA is that volanesorsen treats a rare disease. It's not a 100% given for approval, but I believe that the FDA will likely be more lenient for drugs that treat a rare disease where not many options are available. For the FDA to hold back a first-time treatment option for these patients, it would have to be for a good reason such as the drug causes severe harm. Short of that, the FDA will try to find a work around. This brings me to the third reason why I believe that the FDA will likely approve volanesorsen. It was noted by the advisory panel, and in the briefing documents that there was a concern for the drug causing very low levels of platelet counts in patients (known as thrombocytopenia). This was also something I mentioned in a prior Seeking Alpha Article by the name of "Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Takeda's Acquisition Win, Ionis And Akcea Tumble, and Alnylam's Advance In CNS". Now, thrombocytopenia is not a good thing, however, the FDA in the past has still approved drugs with a REMS attached to them. REMS stands for Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy. This is a set of safety guidelines that the FDA wants to see implemented so that patients can stay safe. Even if their is a small risk of thrombocytopenia, the FDA wants to make sure that a supervised professional is present to monitor that platelet counts do not reach a dangerously low level. This may or may not affect sales, but the point being is that volanesorsen can still be approved with a REMS in place.

Licensing Deal

You must be wondering, if Akcea Therapeutics licensed the drug volanesorsen, how is a potential FDA approval good for Ionis? That's because Ionis has gotten and will get a host of perks for licensing out this drug to Akcea. First of all, Ionis gained an upfront payment of $150 million in common stock of Akcea. Then to support the ability to commercialize the drug, should it be approved by the FDA, Ionis is set to purchase $200 million of Akcea common stock based upon a trading average. This will then increase Ionis' ownership of Akcea by 7% from 68% to 75%. This brings me to the next point, which is that Ionis already owns a huge stake of Akcea. The truth is that the deal for Ionis gets even better. It is also set to receive a milestone payment from Akcea for $50 million if the FDA approves volanesorsen. Ionis can even eventually earn another $40 million from Akcea for approval of volanesorsen in the European Union as well. The way that the profit is to be separated is quite interesting. It will start out in favor of Ionis since it will receive 60% of sales, while Akcea obtains 40%. This changes as soon as Akcea starts to obtain commercial sales for inotersen, which is another clinical product candidate to treat hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis ((hATTR)). The split changes to 50/50 once the first sale of inotersen is achieved. That may not be for awhile though, because inotersen was supposed to have a PDUFA date on July 6, 2018. Unfortunately, its review date was delayed because the FDA needed more time to review the information on the antisense drug.

Conclusion

The positive advisory panel vote means that there is a high probability that volanesorsen will be approved by the FDA. The FDA doesn't have to follow the recommendation of the panel, but considering all the aspects I noted above I think it will happen. That doesn't mean that the FDA won't change its mind while evaluating the drug. There is still a risk that the FDA may want more safety information, and that means a rejection is still possible. If that happens, the stock of both companies will likely trade much lower. However, given that there was a recommendation for REMS as part of a possible approval idea, I believe that this is the likely outcome. I think that low platelet counts can be monitored in a clinical setting, and that should be enough to satisfy the FDA in being able to give regulatory approval for volanesorsen.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.