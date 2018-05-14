Buy New Residential Investment For Its 11.2% Yield

New Residential Investment (NRZ) has a very high-dividend yield of 11.2%, which seems to be sustainable as the company should benefit from higher interest rates in the coming quarters. This means that NRZ has a different profile than many mortgage REIT (mREIT), making it a good income play.

New Residential Investment is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in the residential housing sector. It makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and non-Agency residential mortgage backed securities (NASDAQ:RMBS). Its goal is to generate returns that enables it to deliver a growing dividend to shareholders.

It has a market capitalization of about $6 billion, being a mid-sized REIT. It was a subsidiary of Drive Shack (DS), but was spun-off in 2013.

Company Description

NRZ’s net investment portfolio amounted to $5.8 billion at the end of March, 2018 and is targeted towards assets that generate stable long-term stable cash flows. Its goal is to produce a positive income from its investments throughout different interest rate environments.

Its investment portfolio is relatively well diversified and has changed considerably in the recent past, as the company’s strategy has shifted to investing in MSRs. This asset class represents more than half of its portfolio, while residential securities is the second-largest with a weight of 26%.

RMBS are credit sensitive instruments and their value can be volatile depending on the housing fundamentals and the level of interest rates. On the other hand, MSRs are much more stable and provide a much more predictable cash flow stream over the long-term.

Taking this into consideration and in anticipation of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S., NRZ has grown its portfolio of MSRs and this strategy is not expected to change in the near future. Its first acquisition of full MSR was in August 2016, showing how fast has the company changed its investment portfolio in the past couple of years.

NRZ has taken this strategic step because it believed that the gradual rise in rates were likely in the near future and adapted its investment portfolio accordingly.

An MSR consists of two components, a basic fee and an excess MSR. When a lender sells an MSR, it determines the fixed fee it will pay to the other party for performing servicing duties, which usually ranges from 25-50 basis points times the unpaid principal balance. The Excess MSR is the amount that exceeds the basic fee and the owner of an Excess MSR does not have to be a licensed mortgage servicer.

By focusing on MSRs, NRZ enjoys a stable cash flow over the long-term as it collects fees by the remaining life of the mortgage. Lenders sell these MSRs as a mean to freeing up lines of credit for new lending, while other companies find MSRs attractive because they yield high amounts of interest.

Holders of Excess MSR collect monthly cash flows from the MSRs, but do not perform any servicing duties. According to NRZ, around 74% of MSRs are currently owned by banks, but this is expected to decline in the near future as banks face pressure to reduce their MSR exposures as a result of regulatory constraints in the banking industry.

This means that companies like NRZ are in a good position to increase their exposure to MSRs in the next few years, giving it good growth prospects in a period of rising interest rates.

This happens because as interest rates rise, mortgages underlying the MSRs are less likely to be refinanced and therefore it extends the life of servicing fee stream, leading to a higher valuation of MSRs. However, investors should be aware that when interest rates decline the opposite happens, as prepayments increase and the fee stream gets lower.

Additionally, NRZ’s growth is also boosted by external growth, like the recent acquisition of Shellpoint Partners for $190 million, a mortgage originator and servicer. This increases NRZ’s business diversification and servicing capabilities, increasing the weight of fee-based operations in its business.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, NRZ has delivered good results since its spin-off in 2013 achieving record core earnings and book value growth in the last year. Over the past five years, NRZ has delivered impressive growth figures, supported both by the acquisition of HLSS in 2015 and organic growth.

In 2017, NRZ maintained on a strong growth path, reporting net interest income of $1.058 billion, an increase of 50% from the previous year. Beyond NII, NRZ increased a lot its servicing revenue to $424 million, thus its total revenue (net of impairments) amounted to $1.4 billion.

This means that in the past year, around 30% of the company’s revenue is not directly related to interest rates, showing that its business profile is rapidly changing making it less sensitive to changes in interest rates.

Given that NRZ has a management agreement with Fortress, its operating expenses are relatively low, which explains why its reported net income amounted to $958 million. This represents a profit margin of about 68%, a very high level of profitability.

Its diluted earnings per share amounted to $3.15, an increase of 49% from the previous year. The company also reports what it calls Core Earnings, which amounted to $861 million or $2.83 per share, up by 32% compared to 2016. NRZ’s its book value increased by around 17% and its return on equity (ROE) was near 24%.

In the first quarter of 2018, the company has maintained a good financial performance with NII after impairments up by 4% (to $233 million), while servicing revenue increased by 41% to $217 million. This means that NRZ’s revenue is currently balanced between NII and servicing revenue, showing a much different top-line profile than in the past.

NRZ has reported significant gains on investments during the quarter, explaining why its reported GAAP income amounted to $604 million, while its core earnings were $195 million (+3% year-on-year). Its Core EPS was $0.58, slightly below the last quarter due to a higher number of shares outstanding. The company’s book value per share continued to increase to $16.85 per share, up by 10% in the quarter, driven mainly by the positive marks on the MSR portfolio as interest rates moved higher.

Going forward, NRZ should continue to perform well in a rising interest rate environment due to its high exposure to MSRs, which are expected to have a higher valuation as interest rates rise. As the Federal Reserve is expected to perform more rate hikes in 2018 and 2019, this bodes well for the company’s growth prospects in the medium-term.

Dividend

Regarding dividends, NRZ has a very good track record since it is a public company, paying more than $1.7 billion in dividends since 2013. NRZ remains one of the very few REITs with an upward dividend trajectory in the past few years, a remarkable achievement during a tough period for the sector.

Its dividend has doubled from $0.99 per share in 2013, to $1.98 per share in 2017. NRZ’s current quarterly dividend is $0.50 per share, a level that has been stable over the past four quarters. At its current share price, it offers a very high-dividend yield of 11.2%.

This high-dividend yield could be a warning sign that NRZ’s dividend is not sustainable, but this doesn’t seem to be the case. The company has distributed $609 million in dividends in 2017, while its core earnings amounted to $861 million, thus the dividend is well covered by earnings.

Indeed, its dividend payout ratio was only 63% based on reported earnings and 70% measured by core earnings, an acceptable level of payout. In the past quarter, its Core EPS was $0.58, representing a dividend payout ratio of 86% of its current quarterly dividend.

Going forward, according to analysts’ estimates, its dividend is expected to be around $2 per share during the next three years, which seems somewhat conservative given that NRZ is enjoying a good operating momentum and should continue to grow at a moderate pace.

Conclusion

New Residential Investment is not an easy company to analyze given that its investment portfolio is composed of several financial instruments with different sensitivities to interest rates. Nevertheless, the company’s strategy towards MSRs seems to make sense in the current rising interest rate environment, being a distinctive factor to other mREIT.

Due to its large exposure to MSRs, it should benefit from higher rates in the next couple of years, justifying its premium valuation to peers, given that NRZ is trading at 1.07x book value vs. near book value for its peers.

This seems to be an acceptable valuation and NRZ’s high-dividend yield of 11.2% seems to be very attractive to income investors, making it clearly an income play and one of the most attractive mREIT right now.

