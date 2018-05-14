Protecting Your Dominion Energy Position

I elaborate, and offer a couple of ways Dominion Energy shareholders can limit their risk while staying long. I also briefly discuss another approach for those considering exiting their positions.

His conclusion was that Dominion Energy was an excellent buy at current prices. However, Financial Times columnist John Dizard suggested recently that the energy space has secular issues beyond FERC.

Merger, FERC Uncertainty Weigh On Dominion Energy

Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Sensei offered an excellent précis of the concerns weighing down Dominion Energy's (D) share price, before concluding it was buy at current prices. That's a perfectly reasonable conclusion, but for those who have Charlie Munger's famous admonition in mind ("Invert, always invert"), we'll consider the possibility that it's wrong. Then we'll look at a couple of ways you can protect yourself against the possibility of being wrong on Dominion, and finally, some ideas for other investments if you're thinking of exiting.

Dividend Sensei highlighted the risk of the SCANA (SCG) merger falling through, as well as the recent rule change by FERC, the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission. Regarding the SCANA merger, Dividend Sensei wrote that he believed it wouldn't go through, and without the accretive growth, Dominion would likely grow earnings in the 5% range rather than in the 6% to 8% range it suggested the merger would deliver.

Regarding FERC, Dividend Sensei noted the indirect impact of the MLP rule on Dominion Energy:

Bank of America (BAC) has already downgraded Dominion Energy due to the expectation that, with Dominion Midstream's unit price in the toilet, it won't be able to drop down its midstream assets and thus recoup their cost to fund other growth plans.

Dividend Sensei concluded the material impacts from this on Dominion Energy were unlikely to be large, but I was reminded of John Dizard's column in the Financial Times last month on the FERC rule change (paywalled here), in which Dizard was a bit less sanguine about the future of the industry:

It is true that the FERC action applied only to a few pipeline assets. The sector’s problems, however, started earlier. [...] The decline in MLP prices was a self-reinforcing phenomenon, since the rise in yields meant that the new equity issuance required by the MLP model became too expensive, which led to smaller or more highly leveraged capital spending, and so on. Many investors seem to have thought of MLPs as a way to receive a cash return in excess of bond yields, which would grow as MLP assets increased with investment. This worked to begin with, but the industry became too big for the structure. Since an MLP pays out most of its cash flow after covering debt and maintenance capital expenditure, new money has to be raised for expansion. If MLP economics followed the simple explanation given to retail investors, then the end of capital market access would just mean that MLPs would gradually pay their regular “distributions”, including returns on, and of, capital. Delve deeper into the oil and gas basins, though, and you hear the rest of the story. Oil and gas fields deplete . . . and shale fields do so faster than others. That means the pipelines and processing plants eventually have sandpits at one end and impatient consumers at the other. No matter how many years’ service the pipes and plants could provide, there will not be the production to fill them. At a minimum, operators need to cover operating expenses. The FERC limits your returns but is less concerned with your losses. You should have hired reservoir engineers. Dry wells? Your problem.

If you are going to hold a large position in Dominion Energy without adding downside protection, you might want to read Dizard's column in full. If you're considering adding some downside protection, let's look at a couple of ways of doing so.

Limiting Your Risk In Dominion Energy

Let's assume you're long 1,000 shares of D and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 16% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of D against a >16% decline by late October.

As you can see above, the cost here was $600, or 0.93%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. By the way, the basic version of the Portfolio iPhone app, which allows you to find optimal puts like the one above, is now free to download.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 8%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >16% decline over the same time frame.

The difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $700, or 1.08% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

In Case You're Thinking Of Exiting D

Why not look at a handful of names with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, and buy and hedge a handful of them? I've been posting those names each week since June 8 at Bulletproof Investing. Here's how each cohort has done (unhedged) over the next six months (click on a starting date for an interactive chart showing the names that week):

We ran into a weak patch starting on November 9th, but Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.07% over the average of these 23 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 10.07%, an average outperformance of 8.00% over 6 months.

Perhaps something to consider if you're open to a different approach for part of your portfolio.

