Royal Dutch Shell: Q1 2018 Earnings Analysis

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, oil supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, analysts seemed quite pleased with these results as the company beat the consensus revenue and matched the consensus earnings estimates. Overall, the quarter was quite good for the company as it was for many of the other oil companies that announced their earnings over the past few weeks. It also enjoyed some success in the exploration arena, which is something that the company sorely needed followings its poor reserve development last year.

As my long-time readers are likely well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serves as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Royal Dutch Shell's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Royal Dutch Shell announced total revenues of $89.235 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 24.3% increase over the $71.796 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $9.427 billion in the quarter. This represents a slight decline from the $9.508 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell had one of its biggest finds ever in the Gulf of Mexico during the quarter with the discovery at the Whale deepwater well.

The company reported total production of 3.839 million boe/day. This was a slight increase over its average 3.752 million boe/day production level in the prior year quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a net income of $5.899 billion in the quarter, which compares favorably to the $3.538 billion that it had in the prior year quarter. The company's first quarter 2018 earnings worked out to $0.64 per share.

The first thing that nearly everyone reading these highlights would notice is that Royal Dutch Shell's first quarter revenues were up substantially over the prior year quarter. The primary reason for this is that the price of oil was substantially higher in the most recent quarter than in the first quarter of 2017. Here are the prices that Royal Dutch Shell received for its products during the quarter compared to the previous ones:

Quarter

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Global Liquids Realized Price ($/bbl)

$60.66

$55.28

$48.36

Global Natural Gas Realized Price ($/thousand scf)

$4.86

$4.40

$4.29

As the prices that the company actually received for its products were higher in the most recent quarter than in either of the previous ones, its revenues were naturally boosted. This was a common occurrence across the oil industry as many companies reported boosted revenues as a result of the higher year-over-year oil prices. Unfortunately, Royal Dutch Shell's production was barely higher than in the year-ago quarter so the company was not able to derive revenue growth from added production.

As mentioned in the highlights, towards the end of January, Royal Dutch Shell announced the discovery of a massive deepwater oil field at its Whale prospect in the Gulf of Mexico. The field is jointly owned by Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron (CVX) and is located in 8,000 feet of water. The companies have not yet provided an estimate for the size of this particular discovery, although it did state that this was its largest discovery in the Gulf of Mexico in over a decade. While it is unlikely that this field will be producing oil for sale prior to the end of this decade, it is still a good thing for the company. This is because an oil and gas company needs to continuously find or otherwise acquire new resources to replace those that it takes out of the ground in order to ensure its long-term survival. This is something that Royal Dutch Shell failed to achieve last year, so this may be a sign that the company has begun to turn its fortunes around. It has been having great success in the Gulf of Mexico over the past ten years and its newest discovery clearly builds on this. It will be exciting to see if it can continue to build on this success going forward.

The Gulf of Mexico is not the only region in which Royal Dutch Shell expects to see growth going forward. The company plans to triple its shale production over the 2017 to 2020 period, from 100,000 barrels per day in early 2017 to 300,000 barrels per day at the end of 2020. The company also plans to grow its production in the Brazilian pre-salt, which will likely contribute at least somewhat to its goal of growing its deepwater production from 200,000 to 900,000 barrels per day by 2020. Should it be successful, this may offset the company's expected and natural production declines elsewhere and potentially increase it into the future. As production growth is the main way for an oil company to increase its revenues that is actually within its control (unlike oil prices) so this is promising.

One thing that investors have always liked about Royal Dutch Shell is that the company pays a large dividend and historically has one of the higher yields in the big oil space. This is clearly shown here:

Company

Ticker

Dividend Yield

Royal Dutch Shell

RDS.A

5.51%

ExxonMobil

XOM

4.22%

Chevron

CVX

3.58%

Total

TOT

4.61% BP

BP

5.35%

Eni

E

3.28%



Royal Dutch Shell kept its dividend steady in the first quarter of 2018 at $0.47 per common share ($0.94 per ADR). That works out to $3.971 billion per quarter in total dividend payments. It is important for us as investors to make sure that the company can afford to make these payments. The best way to do this is to look at its free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from its operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all payments necessary to maintain and expand its asset base. In the first quarter of 2018, the company had a free cash flow of $4.638 billion. It thus appears that Royal Dutch Shell can indeed cover its dividend easily with just its free cash flow, which is exactly what we want to see. It therefore appears that Royal Dutch Shell can sustain its dividend at its current level provided that it can sustain its cash flow at its current level.

Overall, the company's results were adequate, although the lack of significant production growth was disappointing. The company seems to be making a respectable effort to change this however, so we will want to keep an eye on its production levels in the coming quarters to monitor its progress at achieving its goal. Fortunately, Royal Dutch Shell is generating sufficient cash flow to cover its large dividend so investors are well paid to wait while its growth plans play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.