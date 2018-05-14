KemPharm: Patients Not Liking Their Drugs Is Great News

On November 25th, 2017, I first wrote about a small biotech called KemPharm (KMPH) and emphasized the importance of the ADHD portion of KemPharm's pipeline. I wrote about Apadaz and the pain portion of KemPharm's pipeline as somewhat of a liability, but believed that the substantial potential of the ADHD pipeline made the potential benefit outweigh the risks. On the next trading day after my article, KemPharm traded at $3.77 per share. It then rose over the next few months, peaking at $8/share on March 21st. Investors who bought after my article could have realized up to a 112% gain. Since the March 21st peak, KemPharm shares declined back as low as $4.95/share on May 7th. On April 24th, I mentioned to readers of Jonathan Faison's ROTY Marketplace Service (to which I subscribe and would recommend) that KemPharm's pullback was unwarranted and worth buying at $5.35. Due to multiple advances in the company, I believe that KemPharm is still a strong buy even at the $5.90 it closed at on Friday May 11th.

The "Welcome Bonus" of Apadaz

In my November article, I concluded the article with the statement that "I view KP415 as the key drug moving forward and any positive news out of the opiate drugs would be welcome bonuses." Since that time, Apadaz has provided a "welcome bonus" with its FDA approval for the management of acute pain on February 23rd. This was a significant part of the reason the stock reached as high as $8 in March. While KemPharm decided not to pursue abuse deterrent labeling, it was able to include information about the prodrug mechanism and information from the studies related to substance abuse. Despite the conclusion of these studies that KemPharm did not meet the current FDA standards for abuse deterrent labeling, inclusion of them is a significant positive as physicians will be allowed to come to their own conclusions based on the data. Physicians familiar with addiction will likely prefer Apadaz over the currently available hydrocodone-acetaminophen products.

Furthermore, KemPharm has indicated that it intends to essentially make Apadaz a preferred generic of hydrocodone-acetaminophen. They plan to accomplish this by a fairly novel approach of dealing primarily with Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) while also partnering with a US-based manufacturer and distributor. The idea is to convince PBM's that preferring Apadaz (even at a slight premium to other generics) would ultimately reduce abuse and save money. This prevents the need for a large marketing force and reduces overall costs. While concerns about the progress of these negotiations have weighed on the stock since the March peak, CEO Travis Mickle said in a May 10th conference call that "progress continues with APADAZ, as we explore a number of commercial options, partners and strategies to best optimize the value of the first approved prodrug of hydrocodone."

It is clear to me that KemPharm is prioritizing getting the best deal for Apadaz over the first one that they could. While this does lead to some concerns about short-term cash flow, it is better for the long-term future of the company. Shortly after the statement above and briefly mentioning the remainder of the pipeline, Travis Mickle said that "the progress we’re making is nothing short of exciting." This comes from a man who is not only the CEO, but who also (along with his wife) owns about 21% of the common stock. This ownership stake has slowly grown in recent quarters.

KP415 and KP484 are Still Underestimated

While I am encouraged about the progress with Apadaz and the other opiates in KemPharm's pipeline, I continue to believe that KP415 and KP484 alone represent more value than the current KemPharm market cap. At the Q1 2018 Conference Call, KemPharm also released data on the IV Human Abuse Potential study for KP415 (and by extension KP484). While I hesitate to use words that may overstate results, the word that came to mind when I saw these results was "stunning." The table of these results is shown below:

Source: KemPharm Press Release

To explain this data, it is important to note that this is a VAS Score measurement of drug liking and not efficacy. On this scale, a score of 50 indicates neutral feelings towards a compound. A score of 100 indicates that the subject extremely liked a compound. Adverse responses are shown by lower scores. Addictive compounds (including stimulants) typically have high drug-liking scores, particularly in the first hour or two. The blue line in the above chart is dextromethylphenidate (d-MPH, brand name is Focalin) and is noted to have drug liking scores over 75 within an hour. The orange line is KP415, which is the KemPharm Prodrug of d-MPH. It is noted to never exceed 55 on drug-liking. The green line is placebo and is just slightly higher than 50 fairly constantly.

It is not difficult to tell that the KP415 line looks much more similar to placebo than Focalin. Indeed, KP415 was statistically distinct from d-MPH in both max and overall drug liking, while not being significantly different from placebo. It was also true for measurements of "feeling high" and "good effects." P-values were not yet published, but from the data above I would expect them to be impressive. While this would be horrible news if this was an efficacy study, it is tremendous news here. This means that these qualities, which are some of the most addictive properties of a compound, were no different for KP415 than placebo. Studies on intranasal and oral routes will be released at a later date, but the IV route is generally the most likely to produce high scores on drug-liking and the fact that KP415 had such insignificant scores on it is very promising.

To understand the significance of this advancement, one must look at the comparison to the drug-liking scores of Vyvanse - currently the best selling brand-name stimulant. Note that Travis Mickle was involved in Vyvanse studies and is also very familiar with the comparison. Vyvanse was able to demonstrate a difference in drug liking from the drug it a prodrug for (dexamphetamine), but only at lower doses. It was, however, also statistically different from placebo - indicating that Vyvanse still had more addictive properties than placebo. The FDA allowed Vyvanse to include this information on its label, but there were limits placed on Shire (SHPG) marketing this fact and Shire even limited discussing that Vyvanse was a prodrug at one point during its marketing. Despite this, Vyvanse rightfully gained a reputation among physicians as having a lower abuse potential than the #1 prescribed amphetamine, Adderall. This and duration of action are two of the key facts that propelled Vyvanse to over $2 billion/year in sales (and growing). I personally consider Vyvanse to be one of the best stimulants on the market and it is one of the two that I prescribe the most (the other being the generic of Concerta).

Many have looked at the crowded market in stimulants and doubt that a new stimulant could have significant sales. In previous articles about Neos Therapeutics (NEOS), I have mentioned that even capturing 2% of the ADHD market with a new branded drug is an accomplishment. That said - I believe that KP415 has an excellent shot at being the next new stimulant with >5% market share and over $1 billion in sales. There is only one other compound in studies that I am aware of that I think that this is possible (by a private company, Arbor Pharmaceuticals). There are plenty of other stimulants with solid niches, but few with the mass-market potential of KP415. Why does KP415 have this much potential? The ideal stimulant looks something like this:

1) Duration of action of about 12-14 hours

2) Onset within 15-30 minutes

3) Limited appetite suppression and sleep disruption

4) Few addictive properties, abuse deterrence would be most ideal

5) Limited impact on heart, headaches, and stomachaches

6) Lack of "crash" when medicine wears off in the evening

7) Simple administration for all ages

KP415 is likely going to match or beat every stimulant on the market on almost all of these qualities. It will likely be able to emphasize its superiority to all other stimulants with regards to addictive properties (with the possible exception of any lower abuse risk amphetamine product that is released). The pharmacokinetic profile looks positive with regards to its impact on #1, #2, and #6. #3 and #5 will be key qualities to watch in upcoming Phase 3 studies. There will likely be other stimulants with advantages compared to KP415 for administration in younger age groups, but this is the only quality where KP415 may have some disadvantages and it is a relatively small subgroup.

I believe that there is a strong likelihood that KP415 will reach approval by the end of 2019. I believe there is a relatively high chance that KP415 could have yearly sales that are many times KemPharm's current market cap of $89 million. $1-2 billion/year in sales potential is not very far-fetched in my opinion. KP484 could provide additional sales on top of this, but at the very least strengthens the likelihood that the two combined products would have over $1 billion in sales per year.

Shire and Others are Taking Notice

Perhaps the most intriguing new of the Q1 2018 KemPharm conference call was the comments by Travis Mickle about Shire and others with regards to their interest in KP415/KP484. Of note, I learned since my last article that the settlement between Travis Mickle and Shire gave Shire the right of first refusal to KP415 (and by extension KP484). This settlement followed lawsuits between the two when KemPharm was pursuing a prodrug amphetamine product. This drug would have competed with Vyvanse, which Shire acquired by buying Travis Mickle's previous company, New River Pharmaceuticals. With this right of first refusal, Shire has the right to match or beat (within 30 days) any offer made by a third party to "acquire, license, and/or commercialize" KP415 (and by extension KP484 as they use the same IP).

During the conference call, Travis Mickle stated with regards to KP415 that "we’re in continuous discussions again, the obvious ADHD leader here at Shire, I, of course, consult and work with them regularly, but I think all of this, the attractiveness of a potentially highly differentiated product would make it obvious that there’s a lot of interest in these products." I believe that statement to mean that not only is Shire interested, but that other companies are as well. Given what I have described above, that would not be surprising. The pending deal between Takeda and Shire may impact Shire's interest, but ultimately they may not be able to pass up the opportunity to match an offer. I would not be surprised if this possibility was already discussed as part of the Takeda-Shire deal. Alternatively, any third party offer that Shire was not willing to match likely would be good news for KemPharm shareholders as well.

Analysts are also taking notice of KemPharm's progress. The average price target by analysts is currently $12.10, representing over 100% upside. Canaccord Genuity recently reiterated a Buy with an $11 price target and Oppenheimer also agreed with a Buy and set a $13 price target. I believe those targets are reachable by the end of 2018 and that the stock could be much higher by the end of 2019. I will be adding to my position with any significant pullback. It is important to know the risks including any difficulty with Apadaz partnership, unexpected KP415 adverse events or inefficacy, and the need for additional cash for operations. The latter is the most important near-term risk, which could result in dilution of shares if not solved by partnerships. KemPharm remains a speculative biotech stock and it is important to remember that in balancing risk. I suggest diversification within the sector for any portfolio that includes a significant number of biotech stocks.

