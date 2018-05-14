Gold And Gold Miners - Gold Bull Run Confirmed

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Momentum Play.

We will see another gold bull run in the following days.

But all evidence indicates that US dollar’s run is out of steam and gold has stopped dropping.

I Have Been in the Bull Camp for the US Dollar and Bearish Camp for Gold Since US Dollar Bottomed at 88 Level in Late January

I published an article in Seeking Alpha on January 25, 2018, titled “Gold and Gold Miner – Their Runs Are Over”, in which I made a bearish call on gold and gold miners short-term direction and a bullish call on US dollar’s both short-term and long-term direction.

In that article, I showed a US dollar weekly chart over the last 35 years and I said that,

The above chart shows that the U.S. dollar's trend from 2002 to today mimics its chart pattern from 1985 to 1998. First there was a big drop, then it bounced back and followed to form a W-shaped move, pulled back again and formed a triple bottom, made a breakout move, and was followed by another smaller pullback. If history repeats itself, we will see the end of the pullback and resume its run. So far, the pattern matches perfectly. In addition, the booming U.S. economy does not support a weak U.S. dollar. It's my belief that the U.S. dollar's recent breakdown will be a fake one, and it should return to above $90 level soon.

I pushed another article later on February 9th, titled “Gold and Gold Miners – More Questions Than Answers”, which I repeated my short-term bearish call on gold, and both short-term and long-term bull call on the US dollar. In that article, I made the following prediction:

US dollar will rise to $92.00 level soon and will see it moving to above $110 within two years.

Gold – drop to 1,280–1,300 level;

GDX and GDXJ - will at least re-visit their year lows;

The response: overwhelming comments did not agree with my calls and said that the ever-increasing US debt level did not support a strong US dollar.

I invite all who are interested in the US dollar, gold and gold miners to click the above two links to read the two articles and read all the comments carefully.

The followings are what happened since my publications:

US Dollar made a breakout run last month. It moved up above my $92 short-term goal and touched $93.65 high last week before pulled back some.

Gold dropped to 1,301 low last week

Both gold miner ETF GDX and GDXJ nearly touched their year lows on March 1st

Now All The Evidence Indicates That US Dollar Is Short Term Topped and Gold Is Bottomed

It seems that the US dollar's run is unstoppable. But all evidence indicates that the US dollar's run is out of steam and is short-term topped. The gold, on the other hand, is bottomed at 1,301. The gold bull run will start from there.

In the followings, all the source of charts is from StockCharts.com.

US Dollar - $92.41. Let us first examine US dollar daily chart

Observations:

Its RSI dropped from its overbought conditions last Friday;

Its STO indicator showed a triple-top pattern and started dropping last Thursday.

Its 10 days MA closed at above its US dollar for the first time since it made a breakout run last month.

Now let us turn our attention to the gold.

Gold – $1,320.70. Or SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) 125.00.

Gold made a breakout move last week after it stayed in 1,300-1,320 range for 7 days. It tried to break out its 100 days MA but failed. I think that it will do so this week. That is, the recent 1,301 will be served as its bottom. In fact, gold did not drop further last week when US dollar continued its run from 92.20 to 93.50, another sign of the gold bottom. Its STO indicator also exited from its oversold condition last week. Current support will be at 1,314 level. GLD support will be at 124.44 level.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 22.88.

Since it bottomed at 20.83 on February 9th, this gold miner ETF has been in a steady uptrend with higher lows. If gold makes its move in the following days, GDX will most likely make a breakout move.

Conclusion

It is my view that the US dollar is short-term topped and gold will have its bull run in the coming days. Even if US dollar does not drop further in later days, gold may still have a run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, NUGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.