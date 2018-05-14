Alibaba: Long-Term Outlook Remains Bright But Its Chart Is Ominous

Chart technicals-wise, the share price of Alibaba appears to have been capped in the short term by a resistance line and it is anticipating the dreaded 'death cross'.

During the Q1 earnings call, Joseph Tsai, Alibaba co-founder and vice chairman, said that the total addressable market of Alibaba has expanded to $5 trillion of retail sales in China.

The Market Was Initially Not Impressed With Alibaba's Earnings Beat But A TAM of US$5 Trillion Is Within Sight

Alibaba Group (BABA) reported Q1 2018 results before the market opened on May 4, 2018, that beat on both revenue and EPS. Despite surpassing consensus expectations, the stock initially dipped at the opening but managed to close the day up 3.5 percent. The market was not impressed with the earnings beat as the surprise was among the lowest in recent quarters. Nevertheless, in subsequent trading sessions, more interest in Alibaba returned to push the stock another $7.42 or 3.9 percent before losing some grounds later in the week to close at $194.36.

What pleased investors could be the strong upwards revision to the revenue estimates as analysts gained confidence in Alibaba's earning power following the earnings conference call. During the call, Joseph Tsai, co-founder and executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group, said that the total addressable market ("TAM") of Alibaba has expanded to $5 trillion of retail sales in China. This is due in large part to its New Retail initiatives, such as the Hema supermarket concept which taps on customer data and uses technology to combine online and offline shopping. In addition, Alibaba aims to "provide the unparalleled service of fresh food deliveries in 30 minutes," according to Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang in an earlier interview.

"It is fair to say that our e-commerce platform is fast becoming the leading retail infrastructure of China. With this transformation, China's US$5 trillion in retail sales will be available to Alibaba as our total addressable market."

- Joseph Tsai, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Alibaba Group (Q1 2018 earnings call)

Alibaba also planned to convert 10,000 mom-and-pop shops to a Tmall-branded network of outlets. Following this, the e-commerce giant would be targeting the potential expansion of the transformation to the six million convenience stores all over Mainland China. As a result, in the past seven days, the revenue estimates for Alibaba for the current fiscal year jumped by 12 percent. For the next fiscal year, the revenue estimates increase was even higher at 17 percent. Clearly, analysts must have thought they had underestimated Alibaba's growth potential before the most recent quarterly update.

But Subsequently, Analysts And Investors Warmed To Alibaba's Brighter Prospects

Apparently, some analysts had a better appreciation of Alibaba's improved growth potential and proceeded to increase their price target on Alibaba, lifting the consensus target up slightly to $230.10. Note that, however, the Wall Street bear was unmoved, leaving his price target unchanged at $143, some $51 below the last closing price, or a downside of 26 percent.

The familiar refrain regarding Alibaba's valuation is that its future growth would not be as spectacular as in the past years. That is inevitable, as the base becomes larger. Nevertheless, as the revenue estimates chart below shows, Alibaba is expected to still grow its revenue to $61 billion, up 61 percent from a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") revenue of $38 billion. In the next fiscal year, the revenue is estimated to be $83 billion or 36 percent higher. While the year-on-year percentage change would be much reduced, the growth is nonetheless substantial in absolute terms.

Unlike other companies which have to sacrifice the bottom line while they grow the top line, Alibaba would actually be able to grow its EPS a whopping 76 percent in the current fiscal year from the TTM EPS at $3.68. In the next fiscal year, while the EPS is expected to grow only 37 percent y-o-y, we are talking about an EPS of $8.627. This would mean a forward P/E of only 22.5x.

At the same time, Alibaba's cash flow from operations continues to rise steadily. Its cash from operations stands at $18.96 billion on a TTM basis, an increase of more than four-fold since 2014. In contrast, its market capitalization has only doubled. On a quarterly y-o-y basis, it can also be seen that Alibaba has made a fairly consistent improvement in the past five years.

Regarding That Sharp Margin Decline

The market used to be concerned over Alibaba not accounting for the financials of its key service providers such as Cainiao which handles its logistics needs, with critics even accusing the e-commerce titan of trying to hide something. Now that Alibaba is increasingly incorporating such businesses into its fold, critics have turned their attention on the lower margins the consolidation has caused (its net profit margin more than halved from the around 30 percent in 2017 to just 12.38 percent in Q1 2018). It seems Alibaba can never satisfy its critics.

While margin improvement is definitely a good thing, it is more relevant to compare likes for likes. That is, the margins for the various divisions should be compared with its previous year individually. To raise alarm over the sharp margin drop in Q1 2018 is misleading to the casual readers. Excluding the investments in New Retail, investment in Lazada and Cainiao, the core commerce EBITA margin at Alibaba would have been similar to the previous years.

Following the inclusion of Cainiao and units of New Retail like Hema, inevitably, their weaker profitability would depress the margins of the overall company. What matters is the value these units bring for Alibaba. According to Maggie Wu, the chief financial officer of Alibaba, the spending on user experience and B2C market leadership expansion has led to faster user growth and greater market leadership gain for the China marketplace. I believe it's more important that the overall profit of Alibaba is growing nicely.

Conclusion

The share price rise following the Q1 2018 earnings announcement appears to be fully justified in light of the buoyant revenue and earnings growth outlook. Furthermore, it's not excessive when compared with the other technology peers. In the past one year, Netflix (NFLX) has seen its P/S ratio rise 56 percent, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) lagging behind but still achieving P/S ratio improvements of 30 percent and 27 percent respectively. On the other hand, Alibaba's P/S ratio is almost unchanged in the past one year, just slightly ahead of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). While Facebook's P/S ratio declined 14.8 percent, that was largely due to the recent user data scandal.

Chart technicals-wise, the share price of Alibaba appears to have been capped in the short term by a resistance line formed by the peak price done in January and March this year. If the stock is unable to break through this ceiling, we could see a correction to below $170. The stock is unfortunately also possibly anticipating the dreaded 'death cross' (i.e. the crossing of the 50-day moving average over the 200-day moving average). The support line at around $167 proved to be dependable as the share price bounced off twice just last month alone. It is hoped that it remains supportive should Alibaba face momentary weakness in the near term.

(Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective for Seeking Alpha, chart from Yahoo Finance)

What's your take? Please freely share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall 10 days from publication, please select "Receive email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.