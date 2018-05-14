Ziopharm's Pause On Its Phase 3 Brain Cancer Study Is More Valuable Than You Think

Recently, Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) gave an update on its first-quarter 2018 earnings report. It noted that a phase 3 study would be paused for the time being. The biotech is now pointing to its other mid-stage studies as being more prominent than the phase 3 study that was supposed to start soon treating patients with recurrent glioblastoma (brain cancer). I have to agree with this assessment, because cytokines are now shown as being more synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors.

Late-Stage Trial Delay

Ziopharm was supposed to initiate a pivotal phase 3 study by the 2nd half of 2018 treating patients with recurrent glioblastoma using Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex. This wasn't the first delay - the trial was said to start by the second half of 2017, and that effort didn't succeed either. Ziopharm mentioned that the reason for the delays was that it needed to get its chemistry and manufacturing prospects under control for this product before moving on to a phase 3 study. I am sure that plenty of investors are disappointed with how this played out, but I think there are many positives out of this as well. First of all, the study wasn't paused permanently. The biotech stated that it needs to flesh out its prospect before bringing it to a phase 3 study. This is a smart move, because it is more strategic to make sure everything is done right the first time as opposed to running the study, only for it to fail and then having to run it again due to technical errors or issues. Secondly, funding was another major issue as well. Ziopharm only ended the quarter with $51 million in cash. Without this phase 3 study, the company believes it has enough cash until Q2 2019. Had a phase 3 trial been initiated, shareholders would have been crushed with massive dilution.

Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Win

While the pausing of the study is negative, it is my opinion that it will garner a long-term winning strategy. The reason why I state this is because Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex is a controlled Interleukin 12, which is a cytokine. Which brings me to my next point on why moving on to other studies in the pipeline is a long-term winning strategy.

If any of you are familiar with biotech news recently, you will know that cytokines are now more crucial than ever in cancer treatment when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. I recently wrote a Seeking Alpha Article based on this notion where cytokine drugs induce a greater CD8+ T-cell response when targeting tumors. This article is titled as "Eli Lilly Makes A Bold Acquisition; How Lucrative Is It?" This is where I discuss in detail the importance of combining cytokines, in this instance controlled Interleukin 12, together with checkpoint inhibitors. The checkpoint inhibitor is put in place to stop cancerous cells from using PD-1/PD-L1 expression as immune evasion. That's because cancer typically circumvents the immune system (T-cells) with PD-1 expression. That means a lot of cytokine biotechs may soon become in high demand. That's because cytokines, in my opinion, become stronger when incorporated with anti-PD-1 inhibitor (checkpoint inhibitors).

This does make sense, though. Cytokines by themselves may typically be strong enough on their own when the CD8+ T-cells can find the tumor target, but by using a checkpoint inhibitor together, it greatly increases the ability to target them. This point is stated in the article I wrote about the acquisition of ARMO BioSciences by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for $1.6 billion in cash. I believe that other cytokine companies may eventually be acquired based on this recent move.

Trial Underway

Ziopharm has already taken a combination approach for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex and a checkpoint inhibitor. Its controlled IL-12 is being combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo as a combination therapy to treat adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This trial is currently in phase 1, and is expected to recruit the first patient during this quarter (Q2 2018). In addition, the company is exploring such a combination against a host of other tumor types as well. That means Ziopharm can get a lot of clinical trials underway with its cytokine treatment in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. This is important, because I believe that this combination will ultimately end up being more valuable than Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex alone in treating patients with rGBM. Plus, Ziopharm has a CAR-T pipeline of its own as well. The CAR-T pipeline is in preclinical studies, but with more shots on goal, it offers more potential value for shareholders.

Conclusion

The pivotal phase 3 rGBM trial being paused may cause a significant blow to investor sentiment. However, I believe that the combination studies of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex with Opdivo (plus many other checkpoint inhibitors) will pay off in the long run. The synergistic effects that cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors currently exhibit can't be disputed. For all the reasons stated above, I believe that Ziopharm Oncology remains a strong buy despite the phase 3 rGBM trial being paused.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.