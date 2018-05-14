The Enbridge Saga: When FERC Gives You Lemons - Part 3

Here we look at the valuation for Enbridge Energy Partners in case of a buyout.

We recommend you read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series prior to reading this article.

Here we explore valuation of Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) in case of a roll-up into Enbridge (ENB).

The pre-FERC impact price

EEP was trading at $12.75 prior to the FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) announcement. Since ENB stands to collect taxes on its tolls if EEP is rolled into ENB (i.e. the pipeline is in a corporate structure), that would be the minimum valuation we would expect.

That does value EEP at a rather paltry DCF multiple of 7.25X. This DCF multiple is based on the DCF that would be generated by ENB post roll-up and not the DCF generated by EEP currently if FERC policy has a full-on negative impact.

Is that multiple enough? ENB itself is suffering from the malaise that impacts the entire sector, but it is currently trading over 9X forward DCF multiple with a similar debt to EBITDA ratio. So somewhere in that range (7.25-9.0X DCF) would make sense as EEP's portfolio is actually a lower risk one than ENB's. So at the minimum, based on this, we would see a $15 buyout price.

Is this a big premium to pay? Not in the least. Let's look at the price that would be paid from ENB's perspective.

EEP along with Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) total around 425 million units. Based on DRIP, let's bump this up to 450 million by the time ENB decides to do the buyout.

So if ENB offers a $5/share premium to the current price, it would appear that ENB is giving a 50% premium to the current price. But that is an incorrect way of looking at it. Firstly ENB already owns about 34% of shares on mathematical basis although it exercises control on over 50% of shares.

Source: Enbridge Energy Partners

Hence ENB would be paying this premium on close to 300 million shares or close to $1.5 billion extra. Remember, ENB will still take over the debt at par which is close to $8 billion regardless of the price paid.

Source: Author's calculations

So while a 50% premium may seem large, the cash portion to fund this is a paltry $1.5 billion on the current enterprise value of $12.35 billion. That should be real chump change for ENB's enterprise value.

Why this will happen if FERC policy is not reversed

EEP holds options to increase investment in Line 3 replacement, Bakken pipeline and mainline expansion projects. These options are now pretty useless with the prohibitively high cost of capital. However within ENB, these options could be sold for a significant amount of capital arguably up to $2 billion. That amount by itself could justify ENB paying at least a decent premium for EEP.

EEP/EEQ are also in the interim raising capital at a horrendous 15% equity rate through DRIP. ENB cannot have that continue indefinitely. Sure they could cut the distribution once more, but it is unlikely the share price would scream up with joy on that news and financing problems for EEP's portion for Line 3 replacement would remain.

Conclusion

We expect EEP/EEQ to be taken out at or over $15/share should FERC policy prove as detrimental as the market has made it out to be. While appearing to be a huge premium, adjusted for percentage already owned by ENB and the debt being transferred, the premium over market value is small. Obviously EEQ is the better bet to make money on as it is being priced lower.

One could argue that ENB is not really getting an increased DCF as it would otherwise receive the bulk of this DCF through Enbridge Income fund (OTC:EBGUF). That is true. However, should ENB not rescue EEP/EEQ, it will create an ever increasing cost of capital and be unable to unlock the option value embedded within these companies. With the recent asset sales, we believe ENB is clearly the decks to take one or more of its children into the fold. At current price, EEP/EEQ represent a good value even if ENB pays just the pre-FERC decision price.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, EEQ, EBGUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.