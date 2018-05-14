S&P 500: Bullish Sentiment Creeps Higher

We still do not have any evidence of a wash-out in sentiment like we saw in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016 during more durable bottoms in the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has started off the month strong as it has registered a 3% gain as we head into the second half of May. On the back of this strength in the market, bullish sentiment has also climbed and is back to more neutral levels. Over the past 30 years, the more durable bottoms have formed when the market saw a complete washout in sentiment and more bears than bulls. Based on the current sentiment picture, we have not seen the washout that we typically see after an 8% decline or more in the market. While bullish sentiment has dropped to 2-year lows and this makes for a nice headline, bullish sentiment has not dropped to levels seen at previous 8% or larger declines in the S&P 500. This is significant as we did not have any 8% plus declines in the past two years and therefore the fact sentiment touched 2-year lows doesn't mean all that much.

When looking at sentiment for the market, I prefer to look at as many different indicators as possible to try and find a balanced reading. Just as a doctor would not solely use a stethoscope if you stepped into his office for a check-up, it would be irresponsible in my opinion to base all of one's analysis on a single sentiment indicator. This is why I use up to 5 different sentiment indicators (some weighted slightly more than others) to get the most reliable overall temperature reading for the market.

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Taking a look first at Daily Sentiment Index Data, we can see that bullish sentiment has climbed to nearly 60% bulls as of Friday's close. While we did see a few readings near the 10% bulls level and we've clearly seen a massive change of character from January levels, we only got a moderate wash-out in sentiment. Looking at the sentiment chart below, which shows sentiment for the S&P 500, we can see that a double bottom was formed and we've now slightly broken the downtrend in bullish sentiment. This tells us that more bulls are coming back to the market and we only saw a few days of sentiment under the 20% level.

To compare this to the most recent 8%+ decline we saw and the Q1 2016 bottom, we saw bullish sentiment spend several weeks under the 20% bulls level, including a nearly 3-month period that did not breach the 35% bulls level once. This is shown in the 2nd chart below.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

(Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

The fact that bullish sentiment did not reach as pessimistic of levels and stay persistently despondent does not mean this market has not bottomed; it merely says that sentiment is not working in the bulls' favor like it was at previous more durable bottoms.

Taking a look at the weekly chart below of the S&P 500, I have highlighted with a white box previous periods where sentiment did move into levels of extreme pessimism. We saw extreme pessimism in 2010, twice in 2011, twice in 2012, at the "Ebola Correction" of 2014 which lasted barely two weeks, and in 2015 and 2016. This time around we have seen a decline that is the same magnitude of all of these pullbacks, but we have not seen the same dearth in bullish sentiment.

(Source: TC2000.com)

One counter-argument to this could be that sentiment was so elevated in early 2018 that it may not need to come all the way back down to previous levels of pessimism to wash out the bulls. While this is a somewhat valid point, we saw this happen once in the past decade during 2011, and this is how it looked. The S&P 500 saw extreme optimism (comparable to January 2018) in early 2011 (red box). The S&P 500 then corrected 7% to a medium sentiment reading without a washout (teal box #1) and rallied back to a marginal new high. The S&P 500 then corrected back down to form a double bottom after an 8% decline without a sentiment washout once again (teal box #2) and then created a triple top which led to a 20% decline. At this point bullish sentiment did washout, and it led to a very durable bottom and a sharp up move over the next year. The chart of this is shown directly below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while bullish sentiment has come back to much more reasonable levels, it is not yet a level where it's significantly in the bulls' favor based solely on DSI data.

AAII Sentiment Survey

Moving to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Survey Data, we can see that bullish sentiment jumped over the past week from just below 30% bulls to nearly 34% bulls. It is worth noting that this is the reading as of the Wednesday 9th close and, therefore, it is likely that bullish sentiment is closer to 38% currently by my estimation. This reading would place bullish sentiment right in line with the historical 30-year average of 38.5% bulls.

Based on this reading alone, I would consider AAII data to be off of a contrarian bullish reading and instead at only a moderately bullish reading. This is because bullish sentiment remains below the historical average, but only marginally below it. Meanwhile, bearish sentiment is 5 points below the historical average of 30.5% bulls, so there is clearly no wall of worry for the bulls to climb here. While this reading is much better for the bulls than the reading of 15% bears we saw in January, ideally I like to see readings of 35% bears or higher to get me excited.

(Source: AAII Investors Intelligence Survey)

NAAIM Exposure Index

Finally, moving to the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure Index Survey, we can see that average exposure has clearly declined significantly from January levels. Before going into more analysis on the indicator, it's worth noting how the data is derived.

The range of responses that active managers can state for their positioning is as follows:

Range of Responses:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

The average investment manager was leveraged long in January 2018, and they are currently holding a cash position of 30% on average or partially hedged against their long exposure. This is shown by the reading of 70% below from last week.

At first glance of this index, it would seem that we are apparently at very pessimistic levels and the lowest levels since Q2 2016. While this may seem significant, it's worth noting that previous 8%+ declines in the S&P 500 all pushed the NAAIM Exposure index below the 30% level (shown by green boxes). These corrections were all of the same magnitudes of the current correction we saw, but the current pullback has seen NAAIM Exposure stay in line with what we typically see after 3-5% corrections, not 10%+ corrections.

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index, Author's Chart)

Based on what we can see from the current NAAIM Exposure Index reading, I would consider us to be on a neutral reading. We are clearly out of danger territory with the average investment manager leveraged long, but we are not in an area where I can comfortably say this is contrarian bullish. This is undoubtedly a massive step in the right direction from leveraged long in early 2018, but the bulls are in better shape for future returns when the NAAIM Exposure Index is below 50% and stays down there for a week or so.

Weighing all of the above sentiment indicators together, I am not interested in getting overly aggressive in this market just yet. I was more than willing to get aggressive and move onto margin in early 2016 near 1900 on the S&P 500, but that is because the technicals were improving while all sentiment indicators were in the gutter. While the technicals are making some headway here and there's no denying that, we do not have sentiment at levels that coincide with reliable bottoms that can lead to substantial up moves. This does not mean that the lows aren't in, and they very well could be, but this is simply not the high-odds bottoms I like to be aggressive with my capital. Based on this, I do have some long exposure but am nowhere near 100% invested here.

The tricky part about this environment is that we've moved to a stock-picker's market and one has to be careful where they're long. Value has been taken out and shot as shown by the Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) below. The sector is in a clear bear market here and is going to need quite a bit of work to get back into an uptrend. While the S&P 500 is more than 5% off of its lows, the Consumer Staples ETF is less than 1% off of its lows and down 13% for the year.

It is for this reason that I am actively looking for special situations and focused on growth as I believe this is where the real opportunities lie. While we hear every week from analysts that buying high is foolish, there has been more success in this market buying high than there has been buying low. Axon Enterprises (AAXN) is one of these situations, and it continues to perform exceptionally well against the market averages. The stock was up over 28% this week compared to the 2.4% gain for the S&P 500. I am long the stock from $40.00 and it is up 45% since I purchased it six weeks ago. The company is a turn-around story within the security and software space as it continues to steal market share from its competitors. It certainly does not hurt that the stock had nearly 1/4 of the float sold short going into their earnings release this week with triple-digit EPS growth reported and 2018 guidance raised. Axon recently bought out one of its competitors in the body-camera space and with it gained 5 major US cities and exposure to the Mexico Federal Police division.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Another name that I have recently purchased is Visa (V) at just over $128.00 per share. The stock is making new highs well ahead of the market, has room for a 3% buyback for fiscal 2018, and has seen strong earnings growth that is accelerating the past two quarters.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I do not see any reason to be on margin long here or even 100% long this market. While it is certainly possible that the market can make a run back to its highs near 2870, I prefer to position myself more conservatively here than being aggressive in my portfolio. There is no question that bullish sentiment has dropped significantly from January levels, but it is not yet at a level that coincides with reliable bottoms the past 30 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, AAXN, UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

