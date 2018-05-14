The 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update - Let It Rain Dividends

If the dividend growth were to remain steady for both portfolios, the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio would overtake the Legacy Portfolio in 7 years.

This is the first report on the progress of the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio. I must apologize for not getting this out sooner, however I have been working on a spreadsheet that would calculate the dividends and the progress of the portfolio as well as doing data entry. But now that I have something to work with, I will present the Q1 results.

For first-time readers, you may want to click here to read my article on how I developed this portfolio. In a quick summary, dividend stocks with a low yield (around 1%) but with high growth can generate greater dividend income than some typical dividend growth stocks, if given enough time. In the example I used, I compared Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to AT&T (NYSE:T) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). I then combined low-yielding, high-growth dividend stocks into this model portfolio and compare the results against what I have called The Legacy Dividend Growth Portfolio, which is a combination of your typical dividend growth stock.

Volatility in the market

Since the end of January, volatility has been our constant companion, it seems. The market, as defined as the S&P 500 (SPY), has declined 8.5% from its high to today’s price. The stocks in both the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio and the Legacy Portfolio have been affected but not in the same way. The following table shows the gains/loss of each stock as of April 23.

1% Dividend Growth Portfolio The Legacy Dividend Growth Portfolio Company Ticker Price (Jan 2) Price (April 23) Gains/ Loss Company Ticker Price (Jan 2) Price (April 23) Gains/ Loss Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) $67.60 $68.07 0.70% Aflac Inc. (AFL) $43.99 $45.30 2.99% Accenture plc (ACN) $153.84 $153.04 -0.52% Colgate-Palmolive (CL) $75.14 $66.37 -11.67% Apple (AAPL) $172.26 $165.24 -4.08% Chevron (CVX) $127.58 $123.58 -3.14% Celanese Corp. (CE) $106.76 $111.64 4.57% General Mills (GIS) $59.04 $44.56 -24.53% Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) $41.07 $33.87 -17.53% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) $96.58 $88.79 -8.07% Canadian National Railway (CNI) $83.28 $75.44 -9.41% IBM (IBM) $154.25 $145.86 -5.44% Costco Wholesale (COST) $188.32 $193.35 2.67% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $139.23 $126.83 -8.91% Cintas Corp. (CTAS) $156.85 $173.12 10.37% Kimberly Clark (KMB) $119.07 $98.52 -17.26% Walt Disney Company (DIS) $111.80 $100.15 -10.42% Coca-Cola KO $45.54 $43.98 -3.43% FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) $191.63 $191.78 0.08% Lockheed Martin (LMT) $318.54 $358.60 12.58% FedEx Corp. (FDX) $257.60 $248.82 -3.41% McDonald's (MCD) $173.22 $158.99 -8.21% Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) $47.11 $52.04 10.46% 3M (MMM) $235.64 $215.88 -8.39% Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) $32.29 $29.38 -9.01% Altria Group (MO) $70.74 $56.57 -20.03% Lear Corp. (LEA) $178.80 $192.15 7.47% Microsoft (MSFT) $85.95 $95.35 10.94% Lowe's Companies (LOW) $91.62 $84.35 -7.93% Realty Income (O) $56.62 $49.13 -13.23% Mastercard Inc. (MA) $151.91 $175.43 15.48% PepsiCo (PEP) $118.06 $102.58 -13.11% Nike Inc. (NKE) $63.49 $66.88 5.34% Proctor & Gamble (PG) $90.65 $73.00 -19.47% Northrop Grumman (NOC) $305.24 $356.12 16.67% Philip Morris (PM) $104.39 $83.67 -19.85% Rollins Inc. (ROL) $46.65 $51.74 10.91% Southern Company (SO) $47.17 $45.24 -4.09% Ross Stores Inc. ROST $80.50 $78.14 -2.93% AT&T T $38.54 $34.89 -9.47% Shire plc (SHPG) $159.21 $160.08 0.55% Target (TGT) $67.63 $70.95 4.91% Stryker Corp. (SYK) $157.90 $166.78 5.62% Visa V $114.51 $124.46 8.69% TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) $76.69 $83.23 8.53% Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) $74.95 $64.60 -13.81% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) $80.62 $70.22 -12.90% Walmart (WMT) $98.59 $86.10 -12.67% Visa Inc. (V) $114.51 $124.46 8.69% Exxon Mobil (XOM) $85.03 $79.57 -6.42% 1.20% -7.64%

(Source: Seeking Alpha, table created by the author)

What impressed me the most was the fact that the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio was still in positive territory returning 1.20% despite some large declines by CMCSA and TSN. The Legacy Portfolio on the other hand was down 7.64% led by sharp declines by GIS and MO among others. Overall, the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio had 10 stocks in negative territory vs. 20 stocks in the Legacy Portfolio.

For the moment, that is all I going to say because capital appreciation is not the primary objective but it is an objective and will be interesting to monitor over the long term.

Let it rain dividends!

Many of the companies in both portfolios have announced a dividend increase during Q1 and have made quarterly or other payments.

When I selected the companies for inclusion in the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio, I was focused on yield and growth primarily, along with the history of increases. I did not consider the payment schedule. So, when constructing my spreadsheet and reviewing dividends paid by each company for the quarter, I discovered that not all pay quarterly. This is in contrast to the Legacy Portfolio. ACN, DIS and SHPG pay semi-annually, while CTAS pays annually. Although not what I would personally like, it will provide some color and perhaps some interesting data over the long term.

Now let’s dig into the dividends of each portfolio. The following table shows which companies increased their dividends and by how much.

1% Dividend Growth Portfolio The Legacy Dividend Growth Portfolio Company Ticker Old Quarterly Rate New Quarterly Rate Increase % Div. Inc. Ann. Month Company Ticker Old Quarterly Rate New Quarterly Rate Increase % Div. Inc. Ann. Month Agilent Technologies Inc. A $0.15 Aflac Inc. AFL $0.26 Accenture plc ACN $1.33 Colgate Palmolive CL $0.40 $0.42 5.00% MAR Apple AAPL $0.63 Chevron CVX $1.08 $1.12 3.70% JAN Celanese Corp. CE $0.46 General Mills GIS $0.49 Comcast Corp. CMCSA $0.16 $0.19 20.63% JAN Genuine Parts Company GPC $0.68 $0.72 6.67% FEB Canadian National Railway CNI $0.32 $0.35 10.31% JAN IBM IBM $1.50 Costco Wholesale COST $0.50 Johnson & Johnson JNJ $0.84 Cintas Corp. CTAS $1.62 Kimberly Clark KMB $0.97 $1.00 3.09% JAN Walt Disney Company DIS $0.84 Coca-Cola KO $0.37 $0.39 5.41% FEB FactSet Research System Inc. FDS $0.56 Lockheed Martin LMT $2.00 FedEx Corp. FDX $0.50 McDonald's MCD $1.01 Flir Systems Inc. FLIR $0.15 $0.16 6.67% FEB 3M MMM $1.17 $1.36 16.24% JAN Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL $0.09 $0.11 19.79% FEB Altria Group MO $0.66 $0.70 6.06% MAR Lear Corp. LEA $0.50 $0.70 40.00% FEB Microsoft MSFT $0.42 Lowe's Companies LOW $0.41 Realty Income O $0.21 $0.22 3.54% JAN, MAR Mastercard Inc. MA $0.25 Pepsi PEP $0.81 Nike Inc. NKE $0.20 Proctor & Gamble PG $0.69 Northrop Grumman NOC $1.10 Philip Morris PM $1.07 Rollins Inc. ROL $0.12 $0.14 21.74% JAN Southern Company SO $0.58 Ross Stores Inc. ROST $0.16 $0.23 40.63% MAR AT&T T $0.50 Shire plc SHPG $0.77 $0.89 15.91% MAR Target TGT $0.62 Stryker Corp. SYK $0.47 Visa V $0.20 $0.21 7.69% FEB TJX Companies Inc. TJX $0.31 Walgreen Boots Alliance WBA $0.40 Tyson Foods Inc. TSN $0.23 $0.30 33.33% FEB Walmart WMT $0.51 $0.52 1.96% FEB Visa Inc. V $0.20 $0.21 7.69% FEB Exxon Mobil XOM $0.77 20.99% 5.94%

(Source: Seeking Alpha, table created by the author)

Taking a look at the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio, there were 10 companies, representing 40% of the portfolio, which raised their dividends in Q1, with an average of 20.99%. The only disappointment was FLIR with a meager increase of 6.67%. I will have to monitor this, as a low growth rate like this will hamper the purpose of this portfolio, particularly in comparison to the Legacy Portfolio. Maybe with the Tax Act, the company will further increase its dividend later this year.

Speaking of using the Tax Act to the advantage of shareholders, V increased its dividend by another 7.69%, after increasing it by 18.2% back on October 18, 2017. Don’t forget that V is found in both portfolios. Also, NOC surprised investors with another 10% increase in January 2018, which follows the 11.1% increase announced on May 16, 2017. May is the company’s usual dividend increase month, so could another be on the way?

At the moment, I am rather pleased with the portfolio’s performance and average growth. It is even higher than my expectations, which were set at 15%, but there are still 15 companies to announce dividend increased this year, so we will see who it holds up.

Turning my attention to the Legacy Portfolio, it too had a total of 10 companies raise their dividends in Q1, with an average raise of 5.94%. Not overly impressive, and in reality, buoyed up in large part by the 16.24% increase from MMM. I suspect that many of the Legacy companies will reward shareholders with above-average dividend growth this year, not due to organic growth or innovation but because of the Tax Act, which is a good thing for those shareholders. It may have been a while since they saw double-digit dividend growth! I should further note that O raised its dividend twice in Q1, with an overall increase of 3.54%. AFL also announced a special dividend in the form of a 2:1 stock split in January.

What about the cash dividends? Well, the following chart shows the amount of dividends collected in Q1 by month.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, chart created by the author)

One would think that this is bad, but we have to remember that the purpose of the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio is to monitor how long it takes to overcome this deficit. At the moment, The Legacy Portfolio is generating 2.6x more dividend income, but remember, its growth is a little over a quarter of the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio.

But here is why the experiment is underway. If I project the Q1 dividend growth out over the next several years (no changes, but there will inevitably be changes), then the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio will overtake the Legacy Portfolio in 7 years' time in the amount of dividends collected.

Final Thoughts

The 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio is moving along as well as I had anticipated for the first little bit. I was quite surprised by the performance of the portfolio over the Legacy Portfolio during the recent market volatility. The difference (positive versus negative returns) is quite striking, particularly given the large difference in the BETA of the portfolios (1% = 0.94, Legacy = 0.71). In comparison, the SPY had returned -4.29% during the same period. This meant that the 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio outperformed both the market and the Legacy Portfolio despite being less conservative. Works for me!

However, it does cause a pause for some reflection. Many of the companies in the Legacy Portfolio had huge run-ups, had high premiums, but at the same time, had lower growth, which did not justify those valuations and the companies began trimming their positions. It is speculation in some cases, but not in others such as GIS, which guided below 2018 consensus estimates recently, which caused a sell-off. A similar sell-off occurred in several other names after disappointing earnings, like IBM, PG, and T.

I look forward to seeing how the portfolio progresses throughout the year, and how management from each of the companies use their repatriated cash.

Stay tuned for the update on The Next Generation Dividend Growth Portfolio and how it compares to the Legacy Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CMCSA, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an open order to purchase PEP which may or may not have been filled at the time of publication.