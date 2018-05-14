REITs: Rising Rates Due To A Strong Economy Are No Problem

REITs have prepared themselves for rising rates (if they come).

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have underperformed equities since mid-2016, when interest rates bottomed.

Exhibit 1: REIT ETF Assets Under Management

As a result, REITs have become cheaper while equities kept getting more expensive.

Exhibit 2: Valuation equities vs. REITs

We will try to answer two important questions: Are REITs today really so rate sensitive and will rates continue to rise? First, we look at the REIT performance during the previous tightening cycles.

Performance in previous tightening cycles

REITs have the ability (and the history of) increasing their asset base as well as raising their distributions to investors even when interest rates are on the rise. This first exhibit below shows total US REIT performance during the last Federal Reserve tightening cycle as the Federal Funds Rate was being increased (similar to the current Fed tightening cycle). The blue line in the exhibit shows the total return for US REITs over the same period of Fed tightening. During that cycle, REITs provided a total return of nearly 58%, outperforming both equities and bonds.

Exhibit 3: US REIT performance during the last Federal Reserve tightening cycle

Exhibit 4 shows the return of stocks and REITs for three periods before and after a Fed tightening cycle. The exhibit clearly shows that while stock and REIT returns are both subdued in the three months immediately before and after a Federal Funds Rate tightening cycle, the performance of REITs picks up significantly after 6 months and even more significantly after 12 months.

Exhibit 4: Returns for three periods before and after a Fed tightening cycle

Exhibit below shows the cumulative total return for REITs during various periods of rising rates.

Exhibit 5: Cumulative total return for REITs during periods of rising rates

Interest rate sensitivity

Of course paying close attention to interest rates makes sense for bond investors because interest rates are the primary driver of total returns on fixed-income investments.

However, REITs are not bonds. In an improving economy, landlords can raise rents as tenants fight for more space, potentially increasing cash flows to offset the effects of higher rates. When the economy is stronger, people demand more office, industrial space and hotel rooms. This tends to lead to higher occupancy rates and stronger rent growth. That’s good news for real estate investors.

In other words, it should matter why rates are rising, not simply that rates are rising. Rising treasury yields have been historically positive for REITs when accompanied by a stronger economy.

Currently the American economy is doing fine. Both the Manufacturing and the Services PMI are in expansionary territory.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing PMI in the US fell to 57.3 in April 2018.

Exhibit 6: US Manufacturing PMI

The IHS Markit US Services PMI came in at 54.6 in April 2018, above the preliminary estimate of 54.4 and compared to March's final 54.

Exhibit 7: US Services PMI

So, the economy is running smoothly and recession risk is low.

Exhibit 8: Recession Probability Estimate

As we said before, rising treasury yields have been historically positive for REITs when accompanied by a stronger economy. And this seems certainly to be the case.

Compared to bond investors, equity investors should focus more on the forces that drive increases in net cash flows, namely supply and demand conditions that affect things like per-unit profits and sales volume. That’s true for real estate investors no less than for investors in other equity asset classes. The primary driver of real estate returns is increases in net operating income and occupancy rates. These primary value drivers are running strongly, and we expect this to continue given the low recession odds.

Exhibit 9: Net Operating Income

Exhibit 10: Occupancy Rates

REITs can prepare themselves for periods of rising interest rates by strengthening their balance sheet, by opting for fixed rate exposure and by locking in low interest rates for a longer time. They did all three.

REITs have reduced their leverage by raising significant amounts of equity capital as well as debt to finance their property holdings. REIT leverage, measured on a book value or market value basis, is at or near the lowest on record, reducing REIT exposures to interest rates.

Exhibit 11: Debt to Total Assets

The ratio of total shareholders’ equity to book assets has risen to 44.5%, more than 12 percentage points higher than a decade ago.

Exhibit 12: REIT shareholders’ equity to book assets

The well-capitalized balance sheets have reduced REITs’ exposures to interest rate movements. The limited use of debt to finance acquisitions in recent years, combined with the low level of market interest rates, has pushed interest expense as a share of NOI to the lowest on record.

Exhibit 13: Interest expense to NOI

Exhibit 14: Weighted average interest coverage ratio

Nearly all of the debt REITs issue is long-term fixed-rate debt, so their interest expense on these liabilities will not rise in the near term. Moreover, many REITs have issued longer-term debt to extend the maturities of their total debt. Indeed, the weighted average term to maturity of debt of all listed REITs has lengthened to 74 months, allowing them to lock in these low interest rates until well into the next decade.

Exhibit 15: Weighted average term to maturity

In short, REITs have well-capitalized balance sheets that give them a sound financial position to take advantage of investment opportunities that may arise in the years ahead, while also providing a solid cushion against rising interest rates or any unexpected future market developments.

Interest rate expectations

So, what are the expectations for interest rates? For short-term interest rates we can be… short. We can expect a gradual increase in line with the FED-projection of three rate rises this year.

What will happen to long-term rates? Normally, long rates rise when the Fed start raising short-term rates. This pattern was evident in the monetary tightening cycles that occurred in the early and late 1990s. This familiar pattern seemed to break down, however, during the tightening cycle that occurred in the mid-2000s. In that episode, short-term rates continued to rise along with the Fed’s policy rate, but longer-term rates hardly moved at all.

The episode is commonly referred to as the"“Greenspan conundrum,” since then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan openly mused about the puzzling behavior exhibited by short- and long-term interest rates at the time. Also in the current tightening cycle, long rates didn’t follow suit. Today the 30-year treasury yield is still more or less at the same level it was when the Fed started raising interest rates.

Exhibit 16: Treasury yield curve

What will happen next? Will long-term rates keep climbing higher, or will they go back down again?

Let’s divide the question into three parts: real rates, inflation expectations and the term premium.

First, real rates. The expectations of future short-term real interest rates are a fundamental determinant of long-term yields. Long-run expectations are determined and anchored by the equilibrium real interest rate, or r-star. This is the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate that is consistent with the full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the central bank’s target level.

Standard economic models imply that r-star is linked to households’ degree of patience, which influences their willingness to save, and to the expected growth rate of potential GDP, which influences the rate of return from saving. Current r-star-estimates hover around 0%.

Exhibit 17: Real interest rates and economic growth

The historical statistical relationship between potential GDP growth and r-star can be used to construct a 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest. The CBO’s projection of a gradual rise in potential growth over the next 10 years implies a gradual rise in r-star to a value around 1%.

Exhibit 18: Natural rate of interest

So, we can expect real rates to climb slowly to 1%.

Second, we look at long-term inflation expectations. What matters are expectations over the entire 10 years, hence understanding the role of this expectations component requires a long-run perspective. Interestingly, long-term inflation expectations in surveys have not budged over the course of 2017 and remain firmly anchored at the Fed’s long-run inflation target of 2%, as noted in e.g. the Survey of Professional Forecasters. Overall, there is no survey evidence that suggests any meaningful downward shift in the inflation expectations underlying long-term yields.

Exhibit 19: Survey of Professional Forecasters Inflation Expectations

Our final building block is the term premium, which captures all factors other than expectations of future inflation and real short-term rates. It includes the inflation risk premium as well as any effects of changes in supply and demand that are unrelated to expectations, such as safe-haven demand for Treasuries. New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench (or "ACM") present Treasury term premium estimates from 1961 to the present.

Exhibit 20: ACM term premium

Currently the term premium is slightly negative. One reason for this low term premium is the Fed’s large holdings of Treasuries and MBS. By buying over $4 trillion worth of bonds, the Fed reduced the available supply of bonds, pushing prices up and yields down. Estimates suggest that the term premium is currently about 0.9% lower than it would be without the Fed’s large securities holdings, and that this term premium effect will gradually diminish with the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Exhibit 21: Term premium effect

The biggest factor pushing down the term premium seems to be the inflation premium. An explanation that reconciles the stable survey inflation expectations with the decline in nominal yields is that the inflation risk premium has fallen. This premium compensates investors for the uncertainty about future bond returns due to changes in inflation. When investors became increasingly worried about low inflation, this pushes the inflation risk premium into negative territory.

Investors are paying a higher price for nominal bonds because they value them as a hedge against low inflation. Recently, investors have become more worried about rising inflation, pushing up the inflation risk premium and hence nominal interest rates.

To summarize, we expect real rates to increases very slowly the coming years, the build down of the Fed balance sheet to have a similar slow increase of nominal rates as a consequence and inflation expectations to remain anchored around current levels. The biggest swing factor will be the inflation risk premium. All-in-all, we don’t expect a sharp increase in long-term interest rates in the near future.

Valuation

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Baa-rated bond yields have typically been about 130 basis points higher than equity REIT dividend yields, and the spread between them has usually been between 80 and 180 basis points. Currently, the Baa-rated corporate bond yield is just 4.86%, meaning that the REIT-Baa spread is extraordinarily small at just 35 basis points. Deviations from the historically normal 80-180 basis point spread between REIT dividend yields and Baa-rated corporate bond yields have generally provided a surprisingly reliable valuation signal and a surprisingly reliable predictor for future performance.

The reason is simple: given the extremely steady pace of REIT dividend distributions, major changes in the yield spread arise primarily because REIT stock prices have been driven too high or too low relative to their future performance expectations.

That general rule has held historically even when interest rates were increasing. We define periods of “rising” and “falling” interest rates according to whether the Baa yield was higher or lower 12 months later.

Exhibit 22: Yield spread vs. Baa-rated corporate bonds valuation signal

Currently spread is -0.35%, which implies an expected return of 12.4%%, if history is our guide.

We can also take a look at the spread versus 10-year treasuries.

Exhibit 23: Yield spread vs. Treasuries valuation signal

Currently spread is 1.54%, which implies an expected return of 15%, if history is our guide.

Another valuation measure we can look at is the premium or discount to Net Asset Value.

Exhibit 24: Average premium to NAV

According to Green Street Advisors, Currently the premium stands at -7.9%, while the average is 2.3%!

Exhibit 25: Average premium to NAV valuation signal

This implies an expected return of 14.8%, again if history is our guide.

A last expected return framework simply looks at expected growth, yield and change in valuation. Based on mid single-digit cash flow growth plus 4.51% dividend yield and a halving of the current discount to the average NAV-premium, we get to an expected return of 14,8%. If we assume no change in valuation, the expected return is still almost 10%.

ETF composition

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and holds 124 stocks. Only one REIT is more than 5% of the portfolio and also the sector allocation is well-diversified.

Exhibit 26: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Top-10 holdings

Exhibit 27: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF sector allocation

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 28: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF price chart

Conclusion

The combination of:

a nice dividend yield,

healthy balance sheets,

balance sheets, strong past performance when rates were rising due to a strong economy,

price momentum turning positive and

a reasonable valuation

should reward investors: BUY iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF!

