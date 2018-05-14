SHU Portfolio: Trade Desk Taking On Google And Facebook

While valuation is substantial, it's not yet constraining and we feel the shares have much further to run, given the growth opportunities the company is faced with.

They seem to know where the market is heading and are positioning themselves well ahead of the curve.

The company is growing much faster than the markets and had a blow-out quarter.

We purchased 200 shares in The Trade Desk (TTD) on March 1, 2018, at $54.97 and subsequently wrote an article about the company. Well, after the stunning quarter with the shares up $20 since, it's time for a revisit.

The company is driven forward by a strong secular tailwind; while advertising is growing just 4% a year, digital advertising grows by 18% a year. Here is management, from the Q1CC:

In the last 12 months, there has been a mind shift inside agencies and the marketing teams of big brands. Digital has become the leader, instead of the necessary, but not sufficient sidekick that it has been for nearly the last decade. Digital spend has become large enough that every major brand is getting smarter about the way that they spend... There is a generational shift happening in the convergence of the Internet and TV globally. Massive markets like China are just starting to adopt programmatic.

That is the main tailwind, but within the digital categories there are several that are in hyper-growth, at least for this company:

Programmatic (the algorithmic purchase and sale of advertising space in real time)

CTV (connected TV)

Video, growing at 100%+

Audio, growing at 650%

Mobile, growing at almost 100% and comprising 42% of revenues

Omni-channel

International spend grew at 100%+ and is growing twice as fast as US spend. It's now 14% of spend.

Programmatic advertising simply works and is increasingly becoming a necessity (Q1CC):

The fragmentation of media, especially in television is increasing the need for objective data-driven media buying.

A big brewer did a few trials with them and ended up moving their money out of digital and into programmatic, spending more in Q1 than the whole previous year and exceeding their targets. The company mentioned several of these examples during the CC. And management is confident (Q1CC):

Programmatic is the fastest-growing segment of advertising and The Trade Desk is growing faster than anyone in programmatic.

In case you find that a little too much hype, a reminder. Revenues grew 61% y/y. The quarter really was unbelievable, with EPS over 3 times ($0.34) where it was expected ($0.10) and revenue beating by 18%. EBITDA increased a whopping 202% to $18.9M.

TTD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Even YCharts can't keep up, the chart is a quarter behind so it's not including the stellar Q1 but the trends are pretty clear anyway. And that brewer is hardly the only one (Q1CC):

I think we talked last time nearly half of the top 100 brands in America spent over $1 million with us in 2017 and I expect that it to double this year if not more.

The fact that the company grows much faster than the overall ad market (4%) or the digital part (18%) indicates they are gaining market share and are doing something right. But what?

Competitive advantage

The company seems to have thrived on programmatic which is still only in the first innings and they have now additionally built a strong position in CTV, which has hardly begun but is growing faster than anybody expected.

That is, the company is doing very well because they sensed where the market was going and were very proactive about that. Here is what they did in programmatic (Q1CC):

So the way historically that we won business as we partnered very closely with the agencies who understand – who understood programmatic really well and most brands have not understood it well and then super proactive and managing their programmatic budget. And we deliberately used the agencies, because they represent scale and we believe that the agency will be around for the long-term and that they represent a great way for brands to scale and that brands will continue to meet agencies’ help for as far as anyone can see into the future. We maintain that position.

The agency is also helping with scale as the big brands often have little idea how to buy media in 150 countries, so forging a partnership with agencies seems like a very smart move.

Another thing, which we already mentioned, is that they help brands experiment, and these experiments often turn out to exceed expectations which have them sign up for much bigger programs and/or shift dollars out of other categories.

They also keep clients happy as they have a very high retention rate of 95% and have had this for quite some time already.

Their data spend was also the highest ever in March (what wasn't), but this is another core capability crucial for the company's success (Q1CC):

So when we have these data products where we basically say, we’re only going to spend money on data when it makes economic sense and when we know that the probability of increased results outweighs the cost of the data, meaning that the efficacy of those ads based on the goals they’ve chosen, we are strongly confident will be worth it to them, because we know that as we’re spending. But we also know that we’re performing better than if they didn’t use data. And because we think we’re the best company in the world at the point they’re first-party data or third-party data, we think that defending that against the other places where they’re just looking for reach or somebody else is great in their own homework, where we’ll just give them the visibility that it actually worked. Those are the most defensible campaigns we could possibly run. So when somebody gives us a data-rich campaign, those are the ones that were most excited about retaining.

Connected TV

Here is another trend in the market that is taking off with The Trade Desk having sensed it and created an already established position, CTV.

CTV or connected TV is where the company is making dizzying inroads, as this was up 12 fold (this isn't a misprint) from a year ago, and management argues that it's still early innings though (although they did admit that there are some points on the board now).

Connected TV is mostly consumer-driven, as more and more people want to watch stuff when it suits them, so they turn to the internet. It's not only the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) or Hulu, it's proliferating with many media and cable companies starting their own offerings.

And CTV of course offers way more in the form of data and targeting compared to the blunt approach of traditional networks, and what's more (Q1CC):

Of course, as consumers spend more time in CTV, they are spending less time with traditional television. Across nine recent Nielsen studies recently commissioned by The Trade Desk, an average of 41% of The Trade Desk audience was unique to CTV and beyond the reach of ads on broadcast and cable television.

It's not only a big mover in the US, in China it's also taking off.

Omni-channel

Another trend from which the company is profiting is the natural response to the fragmentation of media, omni-channel advertising. Here is management:

The ability to target marketing messages throughout a complete customer journey is a key function for an omni-channel buying platform. And in Q1, we have seen more and more advertisers use multiple channels in their advertising mix. This includes channels like mobile, video, Connected TV, audio, native and even more display. Customers using at least six of these advertising channels increased by 148% from a year ago Q1, and advertisers using four, five or six of those channels now far outnumber those using one, two or three channels on our platform.

And it will not surprise the reader that rather than the scattergun approach of yesterday, all of this is data-driven.

Another competitive advantage is the fact that the company doesn't own any media (Q1CC):

The objectivity that comes from us not owning media makes us one of the most important partners to TV companies.

Data privacy

The company also argues it has nothing to fear from the upcoming data privacy laws in the EU. According to management (Q1CC):

The Trade Desk doesn’t need directly identifiable information to create relevant advertising. We don’t need names or e-mails or phone numbers or Social Security numbers on our platform to target advertising effectively, it’s not part of our business model and never has been. So in the current environment, The Trade Desk is well-positioned as a compelling alternative to the duopoly of Facebook and Google for advertisers who value data transparency and privacy.

Margins

TTD Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It's missing the latest quarter and the chard only goes back a couple of years during which GAAP margins haven't really expressed any notable trend but are still substantial. Here is what management had to say about Q1 (Q1CC):

Our operating expenses increased with the growth of our business to $75.7 million in Q1 of 2018 from $51.4 million during the same period in 2017. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to our increased investment in our platform operations and increased personnel, primarily in technology and development, as we invest for future growth.

There does seem to be quite a bit of leverage though (Q1CC):

Of the $12.5 million revenue increase above our prior expectations, approximately 90% of that revenue fell through to adjusted EBITDA.

Cash flow and balance sheet

Things were effectively summarized during the Q1CC:

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.8 million for Q1. Our trailing 12 months of operating cash flow and free cash flow were $65.8 million and $54.3 million, respectively. During the quarter, we paid off the remaining $27 million in debt on our balance sheet, so we are now debt-free. Our cash position exit in the quarter was $139 million.

Guidance

Again summarized at the Q1CC:

For Q2 of 2018, we are expecting revenue of $103 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million. For 2018, we’re off to a great start and it appears we’re starting to see a little flattening of the revenues seasonality curve. As a result, we now expect revenue to be, at least, $433 million, which approximates to just over 40% growth year-over-year and the corresponding full-year adjusted EBITDA to be $133 million, or 30.5% of revenue.

Valuation

TTD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures and still missing the stellar Q1 results, so the jump in valuation metrics is less steep than the curves suggest.

If we take the company's EBITDA guidance ($133M) and the market cap ($3.17B) minus cash ($139M) to get the EV of $3.03B we get a forward EV/EBITDA of 22.7, which is a much friendlier figure than the 41 the chart suggests. EV/S is 7, which is still rather substantial.

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.69 this year rising to $2.19 the next, although we're fairly certain this doesn't include upgrades due to the stellar quarter, which are likely to be substantial. The 44 multiple for this year is probably a lot lower.

Conclusion

We're happy we bought these shares for the SHU portfolio at much lower prices just two months ago and think that the company has much further to run. While valuation is steep, it's not yet constraining, given the growth opportunities the company is enjoying, which we see lasting for quite some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.