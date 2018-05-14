Kinder Morgan's Now Forgotten Major NGLs Pipeline Project, UMTP

Looking at whether or not there is a need for the UMTP, which would route NGLs from Appalachia down to the Gulf Coast.

One of the big questions surrounding Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) involves its project backlog, which ex-TMEP, is only $6.3 billion in size. That portfolio will be largely completed by the end of 2020, and things don’t move fast in this industry, generating new organic growth opportunities isn’t easy. However, Kinder Morgan Inc. is sitting on a lot of potential developments that haven’t been booked yet for various reasons, and that is what will drive its ability to grow into the next decade. Returning to growth will enable Kinder Morgan Inc. to increase its dividend from $0.80/share currently (4.85% yield) to $1.25/share (7.6% yield) by 2020. Let’s take a look at a major takeaway project Kinder Morgan Inc. has been pursuing (hasn't been approved yet) for some time that would seek to route natural gas liquids produced in Appalachia to petrochemical complexes and marine terminals situated along the Gulf Coast.

Macro overview

There is an enormous amount of natural gas liquids trapped within the Marcellus and Utica shale formations up in Appalachia, namely Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. By November 2017, over 11,300 wells had been drilled targeting the Marcellus shale and over 1,800 wells had been drilled targeting both the Utica and the Point Pleasant formations (most of those tapped the Utica). That figure has grown significantly since then.

The Energy Information Administration released a primer in December 2017 highlighting how Appalachian natural gas liquids output is expected to rise from 403,000 bpd in 2017 to 1.2-1.4 million barrels per day by the early-to-mid 2020s, growth made possible by surging gross natural gas production (raw natural gas liquids are extracted through cryogenic processing plants that process raw natural gas production).

Source: EIA

The number of rigs active in the Utica has been on an upward trend since early 2016, after the worst of the oil price downturn, due largely to WTI creeping upwards. Upstream firms have had a lot of success in the wet gas window of the Utica where wells have high liquids mixes, but those economics depend on what kind of price they can get for natural gasoline, ethane, butane, and propane, all of which are heavily influenced by WTI save ethane (due to large portions being sold as a dry gas product).

Currently, 25 rigs are active in the Utica. Less than the 2014 peak of 45, but almost double the lows of early 2016. Baker Hughes (BHGE) has also reported a bounce in Marcellus drilling activity relative to 2017 levels. During the 2016 lows, only ~30 rigs were active in the Marcellus, but that has since climbed to 55. There were 749 DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells in Appalachia as of March 2018, which helps smooth out any potential dips in drilling activity as there are still plenty of wells to bring online. Greater amounts of Utica development activity in particular is sure to have a very positive impact on NGLs production growth.

UMTP overview

Kinder Morgan launched a binding open season for its Utica Marcellus Texas Pipeline back in 2015, but so far has yet to find enough demand to officially move forward with the endeavor. The UMTP is classified as a “Products Pipeline” project by Kinder Morgan. As of its latest update, it had only $0.1 billion of Products Pipeline projects in its backlog, indicating the UMTP isn’t part of that inventory. Before I get further into this, I will caution that there is a good chance the UMTP doesn't get approved; this is an opportunity but not a guaranteed chance at growing its business.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc.

FERC approved a request to enable Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (a company owned by Kinder Morgan Inc.) to ‘abandon’ a 964-mile portion of the massive TGP system (which carries natural gas) so it could be converted to a natural gas liquids pipeline. Part of this endeavor involves changing the direction of the flow along the pipeline.

The portion being converted represents ~8% of the length of the TGP network, a pipeline system that gets bigger every year. Management expects the lost transportation and compression capacity, namely in Tennessee south of Station 87 (as noted by Natural Gas Intelligence), can be supplemented by looping other parts of the system and adding new compression stations. Kinder Morgan would also grow its NGLs storage capacity in Ohio, add 120 miles of pipeline laterals to connect the new system to various sources of NGLs, and build a 200-mile long pipeline from Louisiana to Texas to connect those supplies to end buyers down south.

It is here that readers might wonder why Kinder Morgan would go through all the time and trouble to convert an existing pipeline that is already in use and generating revenue. Here is a guess as to what the company might be thinking. Management probably assumes that it is much easier to add those dry gas capabilities back by expanding other parts of the TGP system than it is to pursue the arduous task of building an entire NGLs pipeline from scratch. This means that Kinder Morgan can both replace its lost gas transportation capacity, and the associated revenue generation, while also gaining a new major Product Pipeline asset that could be expanded in the future. I would bet that the proposed pipeline would generate a lot more revenue per mile transported than the current one.

FERC gave its approval to Kinder Morgan in late 2017 to 'abandon' the section, but not much has been said of the venture since. The firm has some time to decide on whether or not it wants to move forward with the UMTP, but there is a limit before Kinder Morgan will be forced to throw in the towel.

There are political and regulatory hurdles to be aware of. Rowan County, Kentucky, is suing to stop the UMTP project (highlighted by Marcellus Drilling News). When it comes to pipeline developments in America and elsewhere in the world, even projects that aim to convert and upgrade an existing system run into opposition.

As this upgrade was expected to cost $4 billion when the binding open season was launched, the number one thing on Kinder Morgan’s mind was would it be able to find enough demand for 430,000 bpd of NGLs takeaway capacity that the UMTP would add to the region.

In early 2018, Kinder Morgan completed its 50,000 bpd Utopia Pipeline which carries ethane and ethane-propane mixtures up to petrochemical plants in Ontario, and that capacity can be expanded by 25,000 bpd. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) ATEX Pipeline can route 140,000 bpd of ethane from Appalachia down to the Gulf Coast. There is also Energy Transfer Partners L.P.’s (ETP) Mariner East system and related Marcus Hook facility, which will be able to move 345,000 bpd of NGLs out of Appalachia once the ME2 project is completed (ME2 adds 275,000 bpd of takeaway capacity).

That creates a worry that maybe there isn't a need for 430,000 bpd of takeaway capacity, even in light of the expected surge in output, at least not for several years.

Beyond supporting current production streams and expected future production streams, there is also a need to enable rejected ethane to be marketed as a standalone product. Estimates for the amount of rejected ethane, which is often left in the natural gas stream and sold as dry gas as it isn’t economical/feasible to try and extract those volumes at a cryogenic processing plant, vary but the general consensus is that this is another big growth opportunity for midstream firms.

Point Energy Logic of IHS Markit notes that between the Utica/Marcellus region, and Illinois, there was at least 100,000 bpd of rejected ethane as of the end of 2017. That figure may have changed now that the Utopia Pipeline is operational, but keep in mind regional gas and ethane production continues to charge higher. Total ethane rejection across America was just under 500,000 bpd at the end of last year, but some of that is a perennial structural issue considering those volumes are spread out across several PADD zones and most likely aren’t all economically viable to extract (in other words, there will probably always be some rejected ethane volumes that analysts will hype up as growth opportunities that really aren’t economically viable because cheap ethane can be sourced from elsewhere).

Final thoughts

There is a great need for additional NGLs takeaway capacity out of Appalachia, but 430,000 bpd is a lot of additional capacity. Arguably, it would be smarter for Kinder Morgan Inc. to pursue a smaller project first that could then be expanded later as needed versus waiting around trying to find enough shippers only to scrap the project entirely later on. Kinder Morgan Inc. also needs to consider the cost of the lost TGP revenue on the dry gas side of things, and what it would cost to replace that capacity and regain those revenue generating opportunities.

Whether or not the Utica Marcellus Texas Pipeline gets approved is still very uncertain, but this endeavor helps showcase why Kinder Morgan Inc. has a lot more on its plate than just one project up in Canada. Keep in mind that $70 WTI has made the wet gas window of the Utica very economically competitive, which speaks well for future development activity and ultimately for Kinder Morgan Inc.'s ambitions to keep finding ways to grow. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.