Davide Campari-Milano's (DVDCF) CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you very much, and welcome to all of you for joining us this afternoon. If you have our presentation under your eyes, I'd ask you to move on to Page number 3, so I can start with the summary. As you can see from the summary chart, our profitability indicators continue to benefit from quite a positive sales mix across key brands and markets; however, the organic top line was impacted by emerging-market softness, as well as some expected phasing effects which put together and are magnified on a small quarter. You will recall that on average Q1 for us is about 20% of sales, and in many emerging markets it's actually much less than that, so obviously things will get magnified.

Looking at the results in details; organic growth came in at 2.2%; our global priorities were up 3.8%, with very good performances by Aperol up almost 23%, Campari 6.6%, Grand Marnier edging up to 4.2%, and Wild Turkey at 6.2%. But these are mostly offset by double-digit decline, which we expected in the SKYY portfolio, as well as a decline in the Jamaican rums portfolio, but I'll explain that later on.

Our Regional Priorities were down 1.3% and this is due to the double-digit decline in the low margin Cinzano portfolio, as well as some Local Priorities. What's important to underline though is that the sell-out data actually remains quite positive for our key brand market combinations, and we continue to maintain a pretty positive underlying trend. Obviously the exception is SKYY, but also SKYY has started to basically stabilize its progression. On a reported basis, net sales are down 8.2%, but clearly this reflects the negative perimeter, which is down 2.9%, but most importantly, the already flagged FOREX, which impacted us by negative 7.5%.

Moving on to EBIT; EBIT adjusted, we had [regular] organic growth of 8.9%, with 110 bps accretion on sales. Clearly the strong organic gross margin expansion of 250 bps helps more than compensate the phasing effects as well as the increases in A&P and SG&A expenses. On a reported basis, we're down 5.1%, but still show a 60 bps accretion taking into account the negative effects of disposals and FOREX. Our EBIT grew overall by 30.2% to 82.7 million, and this takes into consideration positive operating adjustment of 21.6 million, which are driven by the capital gain on business disposal, particularly our carbonated soft drinks net of some provisions for restructuring costs.

Pre-tax profit on an adjusted basis came in at 54.9 million, up 1% and on a reported basis by 76.5 million, up 42.7%. Net debt came in at 938.7 million, which means we generated 42.8 million net cash. Clearly this takes into the consideration both the sale of the soda business as well as the acquisition of Bisquit and the purchase of own shares. Nonetheless, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now down to 1.8 times.

Moving on to the Chart number 7, because the previous one will be commented in detail by market and as well as by brands, you can see how our overall progression shows the impact of FOREX negative 7.5, as the progressive strengthening of the euro in the quarter against the US dollar, the real, the Jamaican dollar, Argentinean peso, and British pound obviously had an impact.

Moving on to Chart number 8; not much news here, except that clearly with robust growth on developed markets and weakness and phasing effects in developing markets. That ratio shifted a little bit and we're up to 83% developed versus [70%] emerging. Moving more into the detail in the Americas; we see that the US had good growth of 3.5%, and this despite a pretty tough comp base. Remember that last year we were up 7.5% in Q1. Now the positive performance is driven by continued solid growth of Grand Marnier, Wild Turkey, Espolon and Cabo; but our tequilas are quite hot and continued double-digit growth in Aperol and Campari.

Clearly these results helped offset the negative performance of SKYY, which continued to decline due to the persistent competitive category issues particularly weakness in flavored vodka. Importantly though, these effects were amplified by the distribution transition we had in Q1, 2017, when we moved 17 states to Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and obviously there was a pipeline effect, which creates a comp base. Sellout trends though on SKYY are pretty stable at mid-single digits.

Jamaica did quite well, up 13.9% on an organic basis. The sustained performance is driven by Campari, which is growing at a high double-digit as well as Appleton Estate as well as some local brands. The off-setter in this case is Wray & Nephew Overproof, which in the comp base discounts the fact that it was impacted by preloading in Q1 of '17 ahead of a price increase in Q2 '17. You will recall that in Q1 '17 (inaudible) Overproof was up almost 37%.

Moving on to Brazil; Brazil is down 32.1%. Actually Q1 is smallest in Brazil; it's about 16% of the annual total. And it was impacted by both a comp base, last year we were up by close to 52%, 51.7% to be exact; as well as tightened credit policies on our part within the context of pretty challenging macro and political environment. We had temporary declines in SKYY, Sagatiba and Dreher, and we were not able to offset these by strength on Aperol Bulldog and Cynar.

Argentina was down 5.2%. Again here key driver is macro weakness, as well as our desire to tighten credit policies within the macroeconomic environment. Having said that, the underlying trends behind our brands are all pretty solid. The rest of the region grew up by 8.2%, with robust performance in Mexico 8%; double-digit growth in Peru; whilst Canada was broadly flat.

Moving on to SEMEA, which was up 1.1%, Italy had a pretty good quarter up 3.9%, very positive trends on Aperol and Campari as well as good trends on our single-serves. In this market, strangely it was the only one in continental Europe which was positively impacted by the Easter shift. That helped as well. If we look at the rest of the region were down 8.1%. The key driver here is actually South Africa. You remember that last year we set up our new distribution platform in South Africa and Q1 was a big pipeline filling month.

So if we look at the underlying depletions and actually consumptions, we're actually growing very robustly, so we're not worried about that. Other key markets such as France continued to grow nicely, Spain as well, Aperol and Campari the usual suspects, and we're happy to note that Nigeria is back to growth again driven by Campari as well as by SKYY. GTR saw an overall flat performance, but that's on the back of a pretty tough comp base in Q1 of last year, where we've grown by 18.2%.

Moving on to North Central and Eastern Europe were down 3.8% on an organic basis. Germany was down 2.6%. It was a weak start to the year. Aperol is growing very nicely up 21%, as well as Bulldog, SKYY, Grand Marnier and Wild Turkey, but from a lower base. But clearly all those put together weren't enough to offset the negative performance of low margin agency brands and sparkling wines. And our Campari was also weak as we're putting more and more of an emphasis on the on-premise and there's a channel mix effect here; whereas Averna was hampered by a significant price repositioning, which we took at the beginning of the year.

Russia was down 30.5%; again here we have an unfavorable comp base. In the previous year we grew by 86.5%, and added to that we had the impact of price increase negotiations, which dragged on a little bit longer than we planned. Obviously this is a market which remains volatile, having said that though, the sellout data remains positive across the portfolio.

Looking on to the rest of the region, we're up 6.9%, with robust performances across a majority of our markets, and particularly the UK at 13%, again driven by Aperol, Bulldog, Campari, and the Magnum Tonic line. Running up the regions; Asia Pacific, which actually had a very strong quarter up 17.8%. You remember last year, we had a weak quarter due to weather and competition related issues. Having said that, we're continuing to take good market share across our portfolio, particular very strong double-digit growth of Aperol, Campari, Wild Turkey is performing quite nicely; SKYY Vodka and Espolon as well.

Importantly though the Wild Turkey ready-to-drinks returned to growth thanks to the (inaudible) size innovations introduced to the market. The rest of the region was up 44.8%, very positive performances in Japan driven and across the portfolio. New Zealand also did very nicely. Clearly here in the rest of the region we're talking shipments of these performances will even out during the rest of the year.

Moving on to the detailed review by brands; Aperol on page number 14, up 22.8%, here what continues to be very encouraging is the continued positive performance in core markets. Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are growing high-single or double digits. And on the other hand, we had very robust growth across the rest of the markets and in particular we're happy to note in the US which has now become our third largest market in value.

Campari continuing to grow very nicely, despite weakness in South America, you know that Brazil and Argentina are large markets for the brand. Despite that we're up 6.6% with very nice growth across markets. SKYY, as I mentioned at the beginning, continues to be impacted by softness in the US, although the trends are stabilizing, and if we look at the latest (inaudible) maybe there's some shimmer of hope. A little bit too early to say anything on that, but at least we've stabilized the trend. But clearly SKYY was also impacted by the phasing as well as the weakness in emerging markets as Argentina, South Africa and China are important markets for the brand.

Moving on to Grand Marnier, up [14.2%], here the key driver is the core US market. The brand is reacting well to our relaunch efforts, we're only at the beginning of them, so let's wait and see. The American whiskey portfolio doing nicely, up 6.2% with practically strength across brands, as well as markets. The rum portfolio was down 4.5%, and here it's a mix of things. Appleton Estate doing okay, it’s mostly Wray & Nephew Overproof, which is a sizeable brand in Jamaica. And clearly on a shipment basis, it is feeling the impact of the comp base, nonetheless from a pure consumption standpoint the brand is trending very nicely.

Moving on to Espolon on the following page; continued double-digit growth up 28.8%, very strong in the core US growing at stronger pace 35% and very nice trends across the markets. Obviously this number would have been stronger hadn't we had the overall weakness in Russia as Russia is quite an important market for the brand. On the other whiskies GlenGrant is being impacted from phasing, as we're switching from unaged to aged variants and we're allocating available volumes. But it will recover during the year.

Forty Creek is a tale of two differences doing very well in Canada and poorly in the US, and that is something we're looking forward to fixing in the quarters to come. The Amari portfolio relatively flat with ups and downs across markets and brands. Clearly the price repositioning on Averna, which is in Germany, which is the second largest market impacted the overall portfolio, whereas Frangelico is seeing nice growth in Spain and Australia, but is hit by temporary weakness actually more phasing in the US and German markets.

Moving on to a round up the spirits portfolio; Bulldog Gin, doing very nicely growing 14% with strength across markets. Moving on to Cinzano; now clearly its two largest markets are Russia and Argentina, so this is impacting the brand. On sparkling wines we have more of a mixed performance, but net and net we will cycle this as we go through the year. The rest of the sparkling wine portfolio was up 28% with the Prosecco, the interest in Prosecco in many markets in line with the growth of the Aperol Spritz helping drive the performance of these brands.

To round up the portfolio, Campari Soda, flattish up 1.9%. We're seeing a flattening in Italy, we’re just starting to pick up some momentum in ceding markets particularly Germany and the UK, and we're starting to see the same thing on Crodino. Italy flattish, but very strong growth in international markets where we're coming from a small base. But it's contributing nicely to the overall performance.

It was a nice turnaround in our Wild Turkey [RKD] business in Australia behind innovation, whereas the Brazilian Local Priorities Dreher and Sagatiba are impacted by the overall environment, as well as our tightness on credit. Ouzo relatively flattish, wouldn't read much into it, as in its largest market Germany it turned around very quickly in April. And Cabo is continuing to accelerate, benefiting from the tequila boom in the US, so net and net growing 27.2%. This was from a brand perspective.

Now I'll let Paolo dissect the numbers.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to Page 21, we had the first quarter EBIT adjusted analysis and its key drivers. EBIT adjusted came in at €61.1 million, down 5.1% on a reported basis, but up as a percentage of sales from 17.6% of last year to 18.2%. Looking at the organic performance, EBIT adjusted was up in value by 8.9% well ahead of the top line growth of 2.2%, thus leading to 110 basis point of EBIT adjusted margin expansion.

The EBIT accretion was achieved on the back of significant organic gross margin expansion of 250 basis points, totally driven by favorable sales mix, which was partly compensated by higher A&P investments, which accounted for 50 basis points negative and a higher structure cost on the back of investments in distribution capabilities which accounted for 90 basis points across EBIT margin dilution.

With regards to Perimeter, in value it generated a negative impact of 5.4% or €3.5 million in the first quarter, and FX had a negative impact in value of 8.5% or €5.5 million. With regards to the clean EBIT, it came in at €82.7 million up 30.2% after positive operating adjustments of €21.6 million driven by the capital gain from the Lemonsoda disposal which accounted for €38 million, and net of the recognition of provision for restructuring costs in the US and Brazil.

EBITA adjusted came in at €74.7 million, down 5% in value on a reported basis and at 22.2% on sales. If we move on to the following page, more in detail, we can see gross profit on a reported basis was down 3.6% in value, but up 290 basis points on sales to 59.5%. In existing business, organic growth of gross profit was 6.7% in value or 250 basis points margin expansion, which is quite a remarkable result considering the last year Q1 delivered 140 basis points across margin expansion over prior year 2016. So it's 250 over 140.

The organic growth of gross margin was well ahead of the top line, thanks to the favorable sales mix by brand and market with over-performance of the key Global and Regional Priorities in developed markets such as Italy and the US, but I would also add the Aperol and the aperitif portfolio in Germany, thus leading to a reduction of COGS as a percentage of sales. FOREX and perimeter had a negative impact, but a meaningful one in value at 10.3%, driving 40 basis points of margin expansion following the disposal of low margin businesses.

The A&P, on a reported basis, was down 3.4% in value, but up 80 basis points on sales to 16.1%. In existing business, A&P grew by 5.4% in value thus leading to 50 basis points of EBIT margin dilution, and this is purely driven by phasing effects of our investments more skewed now into Q1 as well as Q2. We'll see later reflecting major investments in global brands such as Campari and Grand Marnier. On the other hand, FOREX and perimeter had a combined negative impact of 8.8%, driving 30 basis points of EBIT margin dilution and again this is the technical effect of the disposal and deconsolidation of low A&P intensity businesses like Carolans and Lemonsoda.

SG&A on a reported basis was down 2.6% in value, but up 150 basis points on net sales to 25.2%. In existing business, the SG&A growth is under control at 5.9% in value. We have 90 basis points of margin dilution that is primarily driven by the soft start to the year, with regards to the top line. So we expect as the time goes by the dilution will normalize. And of course as you know the dilution is reflecting in the quarter, the full year impact of group investments and distribution capabilities that were completed for last year, coupled with the disproportionate incidence of fixed structure costs on sales in a small quarter, but as we saw before accounted for just 20% of sales last year.

FOREX and perimeter had a combined effect of minus 8.5% in value and drove 60 basis point margin dilution. If we move on to the following page, page 23, we have the analysis of the consolidated P&L through pre-tax profit. We can see net financial charges came in at €5.8 million in the first quarter of this year, down by €4.3 million, and it is driven by two drivers; number one, we had a reduction in the average cost of net debt from 3.1% last year to 2.7% this year, thanks to the successful execution of liability management transactions, and secondly the average indebtedness decreased from €1.195 billion to €960 million in the first quarter of this year.

Group pre-tax profit came in at €76.5 million, up 42.7% year-on-year, but once we take into consideration the non-recurring adjustments, pre-tax came in at €54.9 million, up 1% versus last year. Moving on a couple of slides, page 25, we have the analysis of group net financial debt which decreased by as we saw before €42.8 million versus December of last year to €938.7 million. That number fully factors in the positive impact of the disposal of Lemonsoda business, which generated an influx of cash of €81.5 million, as well as the sale of the Bisquit business which generated a cash outlay of €59.4 million.

The long term gross debt is still €1.300 billion and that is currently paying an average coupon of 2.4%. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis came down quite solidly from 2% to 1.8%, and that puts us in a very good spot to leverage our capital structure if we need it for future M&A activities. This is it on numbers.

Bob I will hand it back to you for the new marketing initiatives section.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paolo. I'll quickly go through the initiatives and then we'll open it up to your questions. Just to highlight, I'll kick off with Grand Marnier, where we staged very premium events in New York for the relaunch of the new campaign and to set the standard for the look and feel for the brand going forward. It was very successful, we got a lot of social media coverage, and the campaign is on air right now, so far so good.

Moving on to Campari, I think everybody's familiar with our short films now. What's important for the brand equity, we've regained control of the Camparino brand in the historic Vittorio Emanuele Galleria in Milan, and we will restructure this going forward and will become an important brand house for us as Milan has become quite a tourist magnet in the last few years.

Last but not least continuing to build brand equity, we've launched a very limited edition, but highly sought after by mixologists called Campari Cask Tales, which is aged Campari in bourbon barrels. These went off like hot cakes. I think there's almost a black market for them at the moment. It is doing the brand a lot of good and there's more to come in following years.

The most important piece of news though is the launch a few weeks ago of our cooperation also on the brand and product and liquid side with Matthew McConaughey, where he spent quite a while collaborating very closely with our master distiller, Eddie Russell and his signature - the new co-sign let's say Bourbon Longbranch has been launched to very strong reviews both from the trade press as well as bloggers and specialists. It was launched interestingly live on social media, very interesting as a marketing exercise and very successful as well. And we've been overwhelmed by customer orders. Now in the months to come the jury will be in the consumers' court, but we're pretty confident.

So before opening up to your questions, just to summarize the overall Q1, as discussed Q1 sales organic results were impacted by emerging market softness as well as some expected phasing, which put together, were magnified in the small quarter. On the other hand though and more importantly, profitability indicators continue to benefit from a very positive sales mix by brand and market. On a reported basis, the positive underlying trends were impacted by the expected perimeter as well as FOREX effects. Looking into the rest of 2018, our outlook remains unchanged both in terms of organic growth drivers as well as perimeter and FOREX impacts.

On the organic side, we expect our sales to be driven by the continued outperformance of our key high margin Global and Regional Priorities brands in our core developed markets. We expect gross margin expansion to be driven by the favorable sales mix helping to overcome adverse agave price impact, as well as A&P and SG&A, the latter though we expect to remain stable in organic terms as a percentage of sales.

Looking at perimeter and FOREX; on the perimeter side, we have an estimated negative impact of 70 million in sales and 16 million in EBIT adjusted on a full year basis. This reflects the portfolio streamlining as well as discontinuation of some agency brands, clearly with a broadly neutral effect on adjusted EBIT margin on sales.

On the Forex front, we're expecting an estimated negative impact of 90 million in sales and 24 million in EBIT adjusted on a full year basis, reflecting obviously the devaluation of the US dollar versus the euro. Nonetheless putting all of this together, we feel pretty confident in delivering a positive performance across all of our key underlying business indicators in 2018 as well.

This is it with regards to results and looking forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Olivier Nicolai with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Olivier Nicolai

I've got three questions please; the first two actually on gross margins; the last one is on Italy. So, on the gross margin improvement you had (inaudible) in Q1. You said Paolo that it was due to sales mix which was positive. Now could you just quantify the gross margin impact from the Aperol brand only, because obviously the brand grew at like 23%, and I assume the gross margin would be much higher than the rest of the group? So that would be great if you could give us a bit more color.

Second question is again on gross margin; on a full year basis, obviously (inaudible) bps in Q1 is a lot, so how should we think about your gross margin improvement on a full year basis? And lastly on Italy, Aperol has been showing exceptional growth for now a number of years in Italy, could you just remind us what is your primary source of growth, are you gaining monthly share from hard spirits or is it wine or is it actually beer?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the last one, that’s the easiest one to respond. Aperol is continuing to grow depending on the month either high-single or low-double digit on a consumption basis in Italy. All of the data we have tells us that reliably over time about two-third of that consumption comes from beer and one-third from sparkling wine and wine. Clearly this might increase a little bit as we continue to move into new drinking occasions such as informal meals.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to the disproportionate increase of gross margin in the first quarter, which accounted in existing business for [150] basis points of course, Aperol takes the lion's share. But it's not just Aperol, with a very moderate top line growth of 2.2% also brands like Campari growing 6.6%; Grand Marnier 4.2%; Wild Turkey 6.2%; Espolon 29%; and Bulldog 14%, they all contribute to the gross margin expansion. And on the other hand, clearly geographies like Russia, Brazil and Argentina, which went south further contributed to the gross margin expansion, and also the single serve aperitifs in Italy, which are relatively big brands, so they do fetch a nice gross margin on sales and also they were on the positive side.

Looking at the Aperol brand percent, that's your question, in the first quarter the group delivered 59% gross margin on sales. This is a brand as we said all Global Priorities deliver more than 70% gross margin on sales, so 22% you can run the math, but it's quite a meaningful impact.

With regard to the second question, which is gross margin on a full year basis, so far we're not changing our guidance. We believe the business is naturally running with 120 basis points gross margin expansion, of which 60 basis points are dented by the price increase on the agave. So net of the agave effect these will be visible for the whole 2018 and will ease in 2019 onwards the gross margin expansion is expected to come in at 60 basis points.

Clearly we need to understand how Q2 and Q3 will unfold. But to change guidance but for the time being, you have also to recognize the fact that in the first quarter in EBIT terms it’s just 17% of the last year EBIT. So it's a very preliminary quarter for us the first one.

Operator

The next question is from Alicia Forry with Investec. Please go ahead.

Alicia Forry

Just a couple of questions; one, you mentioned shipments phasing a number of times, and it sounds like that was behind some of the very steep declines in a number of the brands. It also seems to feature across a few different markets. So I'm just curious if we can just dig into it a bit more, is this all Easter timing and the US distribution changes, or are there other factors at play in Q1 that caused this phasing which seems to be a bit more than usual in the quarter?

And then secondly, the Appleton Estate brand, I think it was a bit weak but seemed to be strong in Jamaica. I didn't quite get the explanation as to where the weakness was coming from with that brand. So, maybe if we can just talk a little bit about that too.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the overall phasing question; I mean obviously we're impacted by what happened prior year; last year in Q1 was a year of important changes. On the one hand in South Africa where there are new rule to market, and partially in large part actually, the rule to market is with third party distributors and there was the pipeline effect into these distributors. The same was held true for the 17 states in the US which we moved to Southern Wine & Spirits, and if you look at Brazil and Russia, they were also impacted by a very high comp basis last year. So these are the ones we're taking mostly into consideration.

There are some other things as we move now minor changes to rule to market on certain brands in certain areas where we've held up shipments. But overall it's more the comp base on those four big ones which made the difference. Now with regards to Appleton Estate, its largest market is in Canada and we were actually flat in Canada. That's what impacted the overall number.

Operator

The next question is from James Edwardes Jones with RBC.

James Edwardes Jones

You said that the Global Priorities brands all deliver over same gross margins, and just for the record I presume that includes SKYY, and can you give us any quantification of how SKYY's gross margin compares with the other Global Priorities brands. And secondly, could you give us an idea of how the 2.2% splits between volume and value?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, with regards to the first question, we do not disclose gross margin by brand, so we gave you an average number which enables you to appreciate what is the gross margin impact.

James Edwardes Jones

Can I just check, I've got this (inaudible)? I think you said all Global Priorities deliver over 70% gross margin is that correct?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

James Edwardes Jones

Okay. So that would include SKYY?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Operator

The next question is from Marion Boucheron with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Marion Boucheron

First question on the phasing impact, where would you expect to recover some of this phasing and when would be the newer (inaudible) to market implemented and...

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Could you speak up a little bit louder please?

Marion Boucheron

Yes. Can you hear?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Marion Boucheron

So I was asking, on the phasing impact, when do you expect to get all the benefits from the route-to-market changes, and so we should get the early [setting] back on the brands? And then on emerging markets, could you give us maybe some flavor on what you expect during the year maybe in Brazil, be it Russia or Argentina, and if you could talk about also inflation there?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well we would expect to recover the phasing in a combination of Q2 and Q3, with the bulk of it coming in Q2. Moving on to emerging markets, if you look at them, we were pretty straightforward when we released our full year results and gave a guidance and said we expect them to be volatile this year and that's what we're seeing. We're seeing very different things in different markets. Now in Russia there's ups and downs, we don't see that changing over time, underlying consumption is there, but customers are pretty moody.

With regards to Brazil, unemployment is increasing, they have elections this year. So, we wouldn't really expect anything positive coming out of that market unfortunately this year. Whereas Argentina, we all know what happened last week with the Central Bank intervening and strong inflation being fueled, obviously in all those markets we recover inflation via pricing. Consumer demand is there, but there's no confidence really to layout, and they're all in a wait-and-see sort of approach.

So I think a prudent outlook for those three markets would be for them to be flattish this year with potentially better performance in Russia and Argentina going forward.

Operator

The next question is from Virginie Roumage with Bryan Garnier. Please go ahead.

Virginie Roumage

Could you please give your guidance for Germany for this year?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, we would expect Germany to grow somewhere in the (inaudible) single digits on a full year basis.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Paola Carboni with Equita. Please go ahead.

Paola Carboni

I have a couple of questions; the first one is about the Grand Marnier, if can you elaborate and comment on its organic growth by volumes rather than pricing or price mix? Secondly, in terms of gross margin, should we assume the impact of agave accounted for about 60 basis points in this quarter as well, or should we be aware of any seasonality in the overall impact? Do you have guidance for on a full year basis?

And my third question is on SG&A, which actually accelerated in this quarter with a plus 5.9% year-on-year growth it was a bit stronger than the growth that we saw in Q4. Actually I was expecting to see still some benefit this year from the savings in the French headquarters of Grand Marnier, which I assume we should keep seeing at least in the first part of this year. So basically what should take this growth in SG&A lower during the next few quarters?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Let me take Grand Marnier progression question. Here we have the world split in two; we have some slight volume gains in the US, and some more accentuated declines in the rest of the world, I mean outside of North America as we've discontinued our aggressive discounting and have cut all sorts of low priced line extension. So put them all together, I would say, it's more of a price-mix issue driver at this stage.

Paolo Marchesini

Paola with regards to your first question the phasing effect of the negative impact on agave on our P&L across the four quarters, overall given, confirm its 60 basis points. It accounts for €10 million to €12 million of the (inaudible). Clearly (inaudible) to the second part of the year and this is – (inaudible) that we're still using liquid that has been aged and stored at a historical cost that is lower than the current spot price.

As time goes by, by the end of the year and in 2019, we're expecting - market is expecting that agave will progressively come down. So you know the negative impact will - if expectations are confirmed will ease in 2019 onwards. So on top of the €10 million-€12 million offshore thinking at the opportunities mid-term we have the sugar business in Jamaica, which also this year is delivering €7 million of losses as last year. So this is an opportunity sitting in 2019. So 60 basis points is the overall impact of agave, so the gross margin expansion for the full year for the time being is confirmed at 60 basis point with a gross margin expansion from 250 basis point will decelerate in coming quarters.

With regards to the third question, which was the SG&A trend, for this year we're not expecting to extract any operational leverage in SG&A lines. So we're expecting SG&A to grow in line with top line. So in the first quarter SG&A grew in value by 5.9%. So we think more or less this is the trend that SG&A will keep on having in coming quarters.

Paola Carboni

Okay, and just a follow-up if I may, you said the business before one comment on gross margin. The business is set to deliver a 120 basis point gross margin expansion, which this year would be dented by agave. But, in general, should we take this 120 basis point gross margin expansion as a normalized crude speed for your business and also for the following year?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Paola Carboni

Okay. I had something different. I was wrong.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

On the other hand, the comments I made before on SG&A are clearly relating to existing business to organic performance. You also have to consider that we've sold some brand that obviously absorbed the SG&A costs. So if you bundle together perimeter and FX, we have a negative impact on the EBIT line of about 40 basis points of dilution, driven by clearly dilutive effect on the SG&A and dilutive effect on the A&P in perimeter partly compensated by gross margin accretion from perimeter.

And on the other hand, FOREX you have a minimal transactional effect due to the US dollar trend that is basically denting the profitability of European brands and particularly the Grand Marnier 1, where most of the costs are sitting in France and are euro denominated.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Olivier Nicolai with Morgan Stanley.

Olivier Nicolai

Two quick ones please; just to follow up first of all on Aperol in Italy, could you just remind us of the key demographics in terms of age group drinking Aperol, and essentially I know one of your competitors is in town today are you concerned that if the beer category was to bounce back, you could see a slowdown in Aperol growth, and how are you monitoring that? That's the first question. I know it's multiple but that's the first question. The second one is much quicker, on Grand Marnier in the US have you increased the headline prices for Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

No we haven't increased headline prices on Cordon Rouge, we’ve basically stopped discounting it. We're waiting for the new campaign to strengthen brand equity before we do that, but we think within a reasonable horizon, it will be doable. Now moving into Aperol in Italy, our consumption per capita is a little bit North of 0.2 liters per person whereas beer is closer to 30 liters per person. So I think there is quite a bit of room for growth there for us.

Clearly there are a lot of players in beer trying to get into the (inaudible) moment, some more successfully than others, and we think it's good because it keeps us on our toes and helps us to continue innovating and strengthening our marketing efforts as we go forward.

With regards to the age skews, we don't really have any skew. I mean at this stage, I would say that we pretty much represent the demographics both in terms of gender as well as in terms of age obviously with a certain cap.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Mr. Kunze-Concewitz, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you. I guess most of you have to re-immerse yourself in the beer world. Good luck. Enjoy it. We'll move on to an Aperol Spritz. Thanks for joining us. Bye-bye.

