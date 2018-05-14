Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Added 13 And Canada Lost 7

Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 160 in the U.S. and decreased by 1 in Canada.

Last week was an eventful one for oil investors. As Trump pulled out from the Iran nuclear deal, crude rallied to stay above $70 after the week ended. With the fundamentals improving and OPEC not yet ready to ramp up production yet, we think the oil price is well-poised to stay above $70 for the remainder of the year. Volatility could be high as the rally so far has been undisrupted since July 2017, rising from $40 to over $70 in less than a year. Our top pick Calfrac (OTC:CFWFF) has delivered spectacular returns as share price reached a high of C$8.35 this week, a 44% return since we recommended it. However, we have also seen that the U.S. pumpers and Trican (OTC:TOLWF) continued to struggle to deliver positive returns. We think the oil price will continue to stay strong during the year and there are tons of investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas sector, which has been hit hard during the downturn and many producers there are trading at historically cheap multiples. We continue to outweigh pressure pumpers but have trimmed our position in Calfrac to take advantage of the recent rally. We believe the rig count increases spells positive for the pressure pumpers going into 2018.

In the past week, the U.S. rig count increased by another 13 to 1045 while Canadian rig count decreased by 7 to 79. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 160 in the U.S. and lower by 1 in Canada.

U.S. Rig Count

Oil rig count increased by 10 while gas count increased by 3 last week. We saw strong momentum given the year-over-year increases with oil up 132 and gas up 27 from last year. We think the counts will continue to trend up during 2018 and see positive demand picture for NAM onshore drillers and pumpers.

Oil count continued to increase from as low as 675 in January 2017 to almost 1050 in May 2018. To put into perspective, rig counts were consistently above 1500 before 2015 started. The rally has been impressive and there is room for more. We look to the rest of 2018 for more growth as producers put rigs back to work as oil price found it way back to above $70.

Permian continues to dominate the U.S. rig count.

Canada Rig Count

As spring break-up brings down active rigs in Canada, we saw rig count lower on the week. Oil rigs increased by 3 on a yearly basis while gas lowered by 4, consistent with the recent trend.

The Canadian rig count has been consistent on a yearly basis as producers shed gas rigs while adding to oil production. The one bright spot in Canada has been East Duvernay, where a few producers have noted the potential shale play as they increased spending towards the area. We have now also heard from Canadian pressure pumpers that they are seeing higher demand from clients for single-well completion work in the area, which is less profitable compared to multi-pad work. The rising oil price will help producers shift more resources towards oil production and liquids-rich basins.

Oilfield Services Watchlist

We have added this new section to help provide a weekly recap of the trading performance of stocks we watch in the oilfield services sector. We have been recommending investors to consider adding exposures to the pressure pumpers and drillers. Our top pick Calfrac has performed well with 29% return in 2018 so far. We have also written on Precision Drilling, Trican and Keane previously. Trican continues to suffer from the negativity surrounding the Canadian energy space and Keane has been punished despite strong performance since IPO, which was priced at $19 in January 2017.

We continue to favor Keane amongst the U.S. pressure pumpers due to its organic growth potential from newbuilds and significant exposure to Permian. The company has announced a share buyback program to return cash to shareholders, which is a positive and rare among its peers. We continue to like Calfrac but have trimmed positions to take some profits at $8.00. We also maintain our positive outlook on Precision Drilling due to its U.S. exposure against the macro picture of higher rig counts. We have turned more cautious on Trican due to the negative sentiment and strong short interest around the Canadian drilling sector, which could limit short-term performance for the stock. Trican has a solid platform and has no liquidity or leverage concerns. We think investors could open a small position or continue to monitor the stock 2018 unfolds. We expect the Canadian drillers to do just fine as producers continue to ramp up liquids production benefiting from higher oil price and improved WCS discount.

This Week 1W Return YTD Return Calfrac (OTCPK:CFWFF) CAD $7.96 4% 29% Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) CAD $3.35 -8% -22% Keane (FRAC) USD $15.88 0% -18% ProPetro (PUMP) USD $19.17 7% -6% RPC (RES) USD $18.98 4% -27% Liberty (LBRT) USD $20.28 3% 19% FTS (FTSI) USD $19.25 0% 7% Superior Energy (SPN) USD $11.23 4% 11% Basic Energy (BAS) USD $14.92 15% -39% Schlumberger (SLB) USD $71.08 2% 3% Haliburton (HAL) USD $52.28 0% 5% Baker Hughes (BHGE) USD $35.76 -1% 11% Precision Drilling (PDS) CAD $4.67 4% 16% Helmerich & Payne (HP) USD $68.85 -2% 5% Nabors (NBR) USD $7.89 5% 15% Patterson-UTI (PTEN) USD $22.59 3% -3%

Author's Note: Follow us for more oil and gas information in the future. You should also read our recent publications on oilfield services stocks.

