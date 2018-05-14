Wall Street Breakfast: Tensions Ease Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Week

Stocks

"President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost," President Trump tweeted ahead of high-stakes trade talks between Beijing and Washington. ZTE (OTC:ZTCOY), which is struggling for its survival, maintains that the sector-crippling ban on buying from U.S. firms resulted from faults in internal controls and not from a plan of systematic deception.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have restarted their review of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) application to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) after shelving the work in reaction to the growing U.S. trade tensions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese companies have previously expressed concern that the combined entity would extend Qualcomm's patent licensing business into areas like mobile payments and autonomous driving.

Three weeks after setting records with its opening in the U.S., Avengers: Infinity War opened to blockbuster returns in China. It recorded the second biggest weekend opening ever in the country, taking in an estimated $200M when measured in local currency. That brings the Disney (NYSE:DIS) film's global haul to $1.61B, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Flipkart might go for an IPO in as early as four years if minority investors holding 60% of its shares wish to do so, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) said in a filing to the SEC. The U.S. retail giant agreed to pay $16B last week for a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart (FPKT), valuing the Indian e-commerce player at a little less than $21B.

The deadly hemorrhagic disease Ebola has resurfaced again, with the WHO revealing 32 potential cases of the disease (including 18 deaths) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Experimental Ebola vaccines are under development, such as leading candidate - Merck's (NYSE:MRK) rVSV-ZEBOV - but they have not been fully tested for safety or effectiveness.

Appointing Mark Leung as the CEO of its China business, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is planning to take a majority stake in its Chinese asset and wealth management joint venture China International Fund Management. UBS and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) filed similar applications after China issued rules in late April that allowed foreign banks to apply to increase their stakes to 51% in local securities companies.

Going mainstream? HSBC has performed the world's first trade finance transaction using blockchain technology, partnering with ING to handle a letter of credit for Cargill. The document backed a shipment of soybeans transported last week from Argentina to Malaysia. While the standard processing time for these transactions is five to 10 days, the technology reduced it to 24 hours.

The drama may finally be over at Xerox (NYSE:XRX) with the company reaching a settlement with major shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that will end its $6.1B merger deal with Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY). Jeff Jacobson has resigned and John Visentin, a former tech executive who had been working with the activists, will become new CEO. A board shakeup will also see the majority of directors now backed by Icahn and Deason.

After receiving court approval, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has seized products belonging to Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA from the Isla refinery it runs on Curacao. The move, likely to wreak havoc on PDVSA’s export chain, is part of efforts to collect on a $2B arbitral award linked to the 2007 nationalization of Conoco assets under late leader Hugo Chavez.

"Next year will be the right time to move on," Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) CFO Harald Wilhelm declared, after almost three decades with the group. His announcement comes alongside the retirement of CEO Tom Enders next year, as well as the upcoming departures of John Leahy, the dealmaking American head of sales, the chief operating officer for commercial aircraft Tom Williams and engineer Didier Evrard.

More departures? Tesla executive Matthew Schwall, who had been the director of field performance engineering, has reportedly left the company for Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), as the NTSB investigates multiple crashes involving Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles. His exit coincides with the automaker's announcement on Friday that its engineering chief, Doug Field - responsible for development of the Model 3 - was taking a leave of absence.

Expanding its presence across the globe, Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing (DIDI) has been granted a permit to test self-driving cars in California. It follows several high-profile crashes involving the vehicles and one that forced UBER to suspend its autonomous driving tests nationwide. Didi bought out Uber's Chinese unit in 2016.

