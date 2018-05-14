3 Reasons Stocks Are Likely To Keep Rising For Years

While I continue to watch for rising risks of a recession, so far the skies remain clear so investors have no reason to avoid buying great companies at attractive valuations.

That doesn't mean the pace will be anywhere close to the 20+% gains we saw in 2017, but rather still solid 5% to 15% total returns over the next few years.

In fact, there are three reasons in particular why I think that stronger-than-expected wage growth, economic growth, and earnings growth is going to drive the markets much higher.

While the reasons for such thinking are reasonable, continued strong fundamentals make me think that this bull market has a lot longer to run.

Investor sentiment continues to get more bearish, with 61% thinking the market will peak in 2018 or already has.

(Source: imgflip)

A recent survey by Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch shows that 61% of investors currently think that the stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) has peaked or will peak in 2018.

The reasons for such pessimism are understandable and rational. They include things like slowing economic growth expectations. For instance, according to Bloomberg, the consensus of private economist economic forecasts call for US inflation adjusted GDP growth of:

2018: 2.8%

2019: 2.5%

2020: 1.9%

This is firmly in line with the Federal Reserve's own projections of 2.7%, 2.4%, and 2.0% for 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. One of the main reasons given for the expected slow down in growth is that the stimulatory effects of $1.8 trillion in tax cuts and extra spending will wear off. So the economy is likely to go back to its new slower long-term steady state growth rate. That slower growth rate is due to a combination of factors, including large scale retirement of baby boomers and fast rising government debt. In future articles, I'll explore these topics in detail, but for now, let me say that I don't disagree that 2% or so is a good long-term economic base growth assumption.

That being said, I consider it likely that three key positive factors might be able to boost the overall growth rate to around 2.5%, or even potentially 3% for a few years. Which in turn would mean that the current bull market, far from peaking in 2018, could be set to become the longest and strongest in history.

Faster Wage Growth Is Coming

It's no secret that one of the most frustrating aspects of the current recovery has been the slow rate of wage growth. In fact, despite U3 unemployment (the headline rate reported each month) hitting the lowest level since April 2000, wage growth has been far below the 3.5% to 4% rate we usually associate with a healthy economy.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS (which brings us the monthly jobs report), year-over-year wage growth in April was 2.6%, pretty much what it's been all 2018 and just 0.1% above 2017's 2.5% average growth rate.

That has many people thinking the economy is broken, since unemployment is now so far below the so-called rate of "full employment" or the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU).

However, keep in mind that the official U3 rate of unemployment doesn't include those who want a job but haven't looked within the last 30 days, nor those who have a part time job but want a full time position. Including those people creates the U6 or more accurate unemployment rate.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

While U6 unemployment is down to its pre-recession lows, it's also still 1% above the all-time low rate hit October 2000. And as for the NAIRU or full employment rate, keep in mind that this might not exist at all.

(Source: 2016 Economic Report Of The President)

That's because the error bars on the full employment rate are now so high (for U3 rate) that the 2016 Economic Report Of The President estimated the NAIRU might be anywhere from 0% to 6.1%. Given that inflation remains tame and wage growth relatively slow, it's safe to say that the Fed's estimate that 4.5% is the full rate of employment is objectively false. NAIRU, assuming it's greater than zero, is certainly far below the current U3 unemployment rate and likely a moving target that changes over time as the economy evolves due to numerous factors.

But the point is that we're nowhere near full employment which largely explains why wage growth has been so slow nationwide. So why am I confident that wage growth is going to accelerate over the next year or two and thus spur stronger consumer spending and higher than expected economic growth? That's due to three reasons.

First is the rising quit rate, or percentage of employees who voluntarily quit their jobs each month. This is the most important part of the JOLTS or Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS is the most important economic report that most people have never heard about.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The quit rate in April hit 2.3% which is back to the 2005 pre-recession peak. Why is the quit rate so important? Simply because worker confidence to quit their jobs, even sometimes without first lining up a replacement, is the single best indicator of the actual strength of the labor market.

More importantly, changing jobs is the single best way to earn more money. A 2014 study found that employees that stayed with the same company for more than two years on average made about 50% less over their lifetimes than more frequent job hoppers. Note that a quit rate of 2.3% means that on average 27.6% of all American workers quit each year, and means they stay at the average job for 3.6 years.

So with the quit rate now at the pre-recession peak and rising at an average rate of 0.01% per month, this means that within 30 to 40 months we'll match and then exceed the all-time high quit rate we saw in 1999 (2.6%). And as the quit rate rises, it won't just mean higher wages for workers switching jobs. Employers will be forced to provide higher raises for all employees or risk having them jump ship.

The second reason for my optimism about wages is that while many think the law of labor supply and demand has been repealed, a more careful analysis of the data shows this not to be the case. Yes, if we study the correlation between U3 unemployment and wage growth, it appears far weaker than in the past.

(Source: New York Times)

But if you plot wage growth against prime-age (workers 25 to 54) non-employment, then you can see the correlation is just as strong as during the late 90s.

This is another way to say that lower labor force participation, in this case for prime age workers, is most likely the biggest cause of slow wage growth (though far from the only one).

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

This means that what really needs to happen to boost wage growth is a higher prime age participation rate (and thus lower non-employment rate). Here's the critical thing to know. The prime age participation rate didn't bottom until September of 2015. And it's been rising steadily at about 0.05% per month or 0.6% per year ever since. This means that what is needed to see higher wages nationwide is time. How much time? Well, at the current rate, the prime age participation rate will hit the pre-recession high in 21 months, and match the all time high set in 1999 in 53 months.

So basically, two more years and we will almost certainly see wage growth accelerating far above today's levels, and likely to the 3.5% to 4% rate we saw pre-recession.

And the third reason I'm optimistic for workers (and thus the economy as a whole)? Because while nationwide wage growth may be disappointing, depending on where you live you may already be experiencing much stronger wage growth.

According to a study by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, wage growth in 2017 was 3.1% nationwide (slightly different survey sample and methods than BLS). That's about 0.6% higher than what the BLS estimates.

But what's important to note is that while some states, especially in the Midwest, are languishing, states in the Southeast and West are rocking like it's 1999. Literally in the case of Idaho and Washington State, wage growth is on par with the peak rates of the tech boom.

But what good does that do the poor suffering folks of Iowa? Well, the good news is that as we've just seen all that is likely needed for their wages to go up is for the labor market to keep tightening. That means job creation high enough to outpace population growth (50,000 to 110,000 according to a San Fran Fed study). Even if we assume the higher figure to err on the side of caution, in the past 12 months, the US has averaged 192,000 net new jobs per month, and 208,000 in the last three months.

All of which means that stronger wage growth is pretty much inevitable if we can avoid a recession, which is what many fear is coming soon. Which brings me to my next reason for optimism.

No Recession Is Likely Anytime Soon

A big worry that many investors have, and the biggest reason cited in the Merrill Lynch survey for thinking the market has peaked is fears that the start of a recession is coming some time between the end of 2018 and 2020.

One of the biggest potential risks of a recession is the Fed overdoing it with interest rate hikes, which was the primary cause of the last two recessions. This is because, according to a study by the St. Louis Federal Reserve, there is indeed a correlation between short-term (like 1 or 2 year Treasury rates) and the Fed Funds rate (overnight interbank lending rate the Fed is increasing).

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

However, long-term rates, such as the 10- and 30-year yield, have no statistical correlation because those yields are set by bond markets based on long-term inflation expectations. Those expectations are largely driven by long-term economic growth expectations which have been historically weak in recent years.

This is the reason that the Fed hiking rates too aggressively can invert the yield curve, meaning push short-term rates higher than long-term rates. An inverted curve has correctly predicted every recession in the last 80 years. A potential reason is because financial companies borrow at short-term rates to lend at higher rates, thus creating the net interest margin spread that fuels profits. If lending becomes unprofitable, then credit dries up, consumer and business spending declines, and a recession can begin.

(Source: Business Insider)

This trend has held true in the modern age, and in the last five recessions, an inverted curve has preceded a recession by an average of 17 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug. 1978 Jan. 1980 17 Sept. 1980 July 1981 10 Dec. 1988 July 1990 19 Feb. 2000 March 2001 13 Dec. 2005 Dec. 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

Note that the above table is for the 2-year/10-year curve, which currently stands at 0.43%. That's close to the recent low of 0.41%, which was the lowest level since 2007.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

While true the yield curve has been pretty much falling steadily since early 2014, it has yet to actually invert. Studies show that as long as the curve isn't negative, the risk of a recession remains very small.

How small? Well, according to the St. Louis Fed's smoothed out recession probability estimate, the chances that we are entering a recession right now is 0.1%.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The smoothed out recession estimate is a two-month lagging indicator that has correctly predicted the US was in a recession the last seven times one occurred. Or it did if you use a reading of 18% or higher as your cut off.

What about longer term forecasts? Well, Goldman Sachs (GS) has one of those.

According to Goldman Sachs' proprietary economic model, the risks of a recession starting in the next one, two, or three years are 5%, 19%, and 34%, respectively.

How can that be? How can an expansion that is now in its 10th year and the second longest in history (we break the record July 2019) keep going for three or more years? Because despite what many people think recessions are not something that occur on a set time table.

A 2016 study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve found that, since WWII, there is no statistically significant correlation between the risk of a recession beginning within a month and the length of the expansion.

(Source: San Francisco Federal Reserve)

Now prior to WWII there was a strong correlation, likely due to the Fed's lack of aggressive monetary policy in its early days. Ultimately, the conclusion of the study was:

Empirical evidence indicates that expansions during the past 70 years do not become progressively more fragile with age. This evidence supports the view of Fed Chair Yellen that the current recovery is not living on borrowed time. Expansions, like Peter Pan, endure but never seem to grow old. - San Francisco Federal Reserve

That doesn't mean recessions are a thing of the past. If the economy overheats and bubbles form, then capital misallocation will wind up triggering one as a natural part of the business cycle. That's why I track the state of the economy, as well as recession risk in the short and medium term in my weekly portfolio updates.

However, barring a disastrous mistake by the Federal Reserve, I don't expect this expansion to end anytime soon. Which means that the strong job market is likely to keep getting stronger, month after month. Ultimately, I expect this to finally drive up national wage growth (even in the Midwest) which will help boost consumer spending, corporate profits, and further lead to rising stock prices.

In fact, I expect the combination of rising wages to actually help stimulate the second positive catalyst to keep this expansion going; potentially for another decade or longer.

Productivity Boom Is Likely On The Way

Ultimately, economic growth is driven by increases in two things, the labor force and productivity. Since 2005 a sharp decline in productivity has helped to contribute to slow wage growth we see today.

The BLS estimates that in Q1 2018, YOY productivity growth was 1.3%. While that's certainly bad, it is nearly triple the pitiful rate of 0.5% we averaged between 2010 and 2014.

The reason productivity matters is that when workers are more productive (more output per hour of labor) then unit costs fall. This creates a benefit for not just the company (higher margins) but also consumers (lower prices) and workers (higher wages). The key to understanding economic growth is that rising productivity allows wages to rise without pushing up inflation. That in turn keeps the Fed from raising rates too high and potentially triggering a recession.

So why am I bullish on productivity growth continuing its recent rise off depressingly small post recession lows? That would be a study by analyst firm McKinsey that postulated three main reasons for US productivity being so low.

First, the financial crisis created a perfect storm of negative factors that fed on each other to keep productivity low. For example, high unemployment meant wage growth was slow and consumers had less money to spend.

So companies had little reason to expand capacity (when new productivity boosting tech is introduced). The second reason was tied to stagnant wage growth. Remember that a company makes money via two overall factors, labor and capital. If labor costs are low, then there is less incentive to splurge on expensive new equipment because you can hire new workers very cheaply.

The final factor is called the Solow paradox names after Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Solow in 1987. Solow was attempting to explain why, in his words, “You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics.” You see large scale investment in computers and IT began in the 1970s. But productivity didn't start to rise until much later than that.

Ultimately what many economists concluded was that there is a long lag time, usually between 10 and 20 years, before the full benefits of technology and investment become felt in the economy. That's because it takes both companies and employees time to figure out a new system and how to optimize its usage. But once the streamlining starts then rivals can copy those best practices and what you get is a long period of rising productivity growth.

This means that productivity growth comes in long cycles, with the last one peaking around 2004 or 2005. That likely explains why all the investments in advances data analytics, machine learning (AI) and automation has yet to show up in the productivity growth stats.

Understanding the cyclical nature of productivity growth and the nature of the Solow effect (about 15 year lag time) means that we'd expect the big tech investment of the 2005 to 2018 period to start paying off around 2015 to 2025.

Well guess what? We're starting to see just that. For example:

2010 to 2014: 0.5% average YOY productivity growth

2013 to 2018: 0.85% average productivity growth

Q1 2018: 1.3% average productivity growth

Non-financial company level productivity (corporations) saw productivity growth in the past year of 1.7%. And guess what? Thanks to a combination of tax reform (instant expensing of capex through end of 2022) and a stronger economy companies are boosting their investment which is likely to keep productivity growth accelerating.

(Source: UBS)

And over the long term, investments into advanced AI and automation tech, what McKinsey calls digital opportunities, could end up boosting productivity by 1.2%.

(Source: McKinsey)

Increased investment overall could contribute another 0.8% meaning a total boost in productivity of 2% to get us from 0.5% post recession to potentially around 2.5% by 2025. What does a 2.5% boost to productivity mean for the economy? Well, that wages could grow at about 4.5% to 5% without exceeding the Fed's long-term symmetrical target range of 1.5% to 2.5% for core PCE inflation.

Put it all together and you get a potentially virtuous cycle that requires nothing more than the US not fall into a recession for another few years.

Step 1: 2% to 3% economic growth (goldilocks zone) keeps job growth at 150,000 to 200,000 per month.

Step 2: Labor market keeps tightening, prime age participation increases, wages keep rising.

Step 3: Workers spend more, increasing demand.

Step 4: Rising labor costs threaten margins, companies have strong incentive to invest in productivity boosting technology/expansion.

Step 5: Rising productivity boosts corporate margins, wages, and keeps inflation at 2% to 2.5%.

Step 6: Tame inflation keeps Fed from hiking rates too high and inverting yield curve.

Step 7: Full productivity effect arrives by 2025, Millennials starting families increase spending starting around 2020 to 2022, increased spending offsets boomers retiring and spending less.

Ultimately, I expect the combination of rising wages (inevitable barring a recession), increased capex spending (rising productivity), and ironically enough, secular headwinds (high federal debt and retiring baby boomers) to create a prolonged Goldilocks zone of around 2.5% to 3% economic growth.

While that may not be anywhere close to the 4% levels we've seen in the past, it would be more than good enough to keep corporate earnings growing strongly, and the market rising at close to its historical rate (9.2% total return since 1871).

Bottom Line: Current Economic Glide Path Is One That Is Likely To Lead To Continued Good Market Returns

Don't get me wrong, I'm not blind to the risks to the economy. I've written extensively about the risks of a trade war, rising interest rates, and plan future articles exploring other risks including: the federal debt, the state pension crisis, and China's debt bubble.

But while all of these risks are real, I think they are also manageable and potentially even beneficial. Because many of the secular challenges facing our economy today are precisely the kind of thing that can keep it from overheating and triggering the kind of excesses and bubbles that lead to crashes and recessions.

Or to put another way, our economy appears to becoming more boring, with slower potential growth but longer stretches in between downturns. Since I'm a long-term dividend growth investor, I'm more than happy if our economy takes a "slow and steady" approach to growth rather than a more painful and dangerous boom and bust cycle. Boring is beautiful and can be highly profitable if you know how to invest well for the long term.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.