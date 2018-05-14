Cardlytics: A Difficult Story To Believe In

However, given that Cardlytics' banking partners absorb most of the revenues from Cardlytics' platform, it's difficult to see Cardlytics' value in the long run.

Though revenue growth accelerated from the prior quarter, most of that growth went to Cardlytics' financial institution partners, which collects the lion's share of marketing fees from Cardlytics' platform.

Cardlytics (CDLX), the Atlanta-based software platform that specializes in running targeted marketing campaigns within bank websites and mobile apps, has just reported a strong quarter in Q1, its second consecutive earnings beat since going public earlier this year. The small-cap company is what we can consider a late bloomer - though the company barely popped 3% on its first day of trading and has received very little attention in the face of much higher-profile IPOs this year like Dropbox (DBX) and Docusign (DOCU), Cardlytics has recently entered into bull run territory in May. Since the start of the month, Cardlytics has soared more than 40%, taking the stock to new all-time highs above $20 and giving initial investors a >50% return from the original IPO price of $13:

CDLX data by YCharts

The driving reason behind this rally - aside from a strong Q1 post, which barely moved the stock - was Cardlytics' announced partnership with JPMorgan Chase. More so than any other software company, Cardlytics lives and breathes by the quality and volume of its banking partners - because it relies on MAUs (monthly active users) to visit banking sites and redeem offers to generate marketing fees from its own clients. For the majority of its lifetime, Cardlytics has relied on one giant partner, Bank of America (BAC), for the lion's share of its revenues. Now, by adding one more member of the Big Four banks to its partner list (not to mention, the largest bank in the U.S. by deposits), Cardlytics has just expanded its growth potential by miles and miles. Cardlytics may advertise that is has ~2,000 banking partners, but the majority of them are small and regional banks that have little online presences and thus are of little value of the company. The addition of Chase to the mix has the potential to at least double Cardlytics' revenues over the long run.

But the question for investors is: does the Cardlytics rally still have legs? In my opinion, I still think this stock's growth story is a difficult one to achieve. Investors taking a passing glance at Cardlytics' financials might think it's an undervalued stock. At a stock price of $20, the company has a current market cap of $407 million. Netting out $89.8 million of cash on the balance sheet and $58.5 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of $375.7 million. That's a valuation of just 2.43x EV/FY18 revenues, based on Cardlytics' revenue guidance of $153-$156 million for this year.

But what a closer examination of Cardlytics' financials will tell you is that most of these revenues don't accrue to Cardlytics - most of it goes to the bank that hosts the promotions.

A typical Cardlytics transaction works like this: a Bank of America customer purchases a gift card using credit card points on the bank's online portal. The gift card merchant - let's say, a department store or restaurant - pays Cardlytics a customer acquisition fee for hosting the advertisement and fulfilling the sale. Cardlytics then splits that revenue with the bank - and it's the bank that gets the majority of it. Cardlytics' "purchase intelligence" technology may be valuable to marketers wanting to place highly targeted advertisements using credit card purchase data, but Cardlytics certainly isn't getting the majority of the benefit.

Here's a look at Cardlytics' Q1 results:

Figure 1. Cardlytics Q1 earnings results Source: Cardlytics investor relations

Revenues grew 22% y/y in the quarter to $32.7 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $29.8 million (+11% y/y) by a hefty margin. Last quarter, Cardlytics had grown at just 8% y/y and beat analyst expectations by 2 points, so this quarter's achievements are a huge milestone.

Notice, however, that Cardlytics' "FI Share and other third-party costs" line has grown significantly larger as well. Cardlytics has been able to capture some of its own growth, but the majority of it has gone to its banking partners. The growth in Cardlytics' adjusted contribution - which is calculated as revenues less the FI share paid to partners - is actually a lot less than the revenue growth.

On a GAAP basis (the company's pro forma metrics exclude non-cash equity expenses within FI share), Cardlytics' actual "take" in the quarter was just $11.3 million, after netting out $21.4 million of fees paid to its partners. This represents just 11% y/y growth over Cardlytics' adjusted contribution of $10.2 million in 1Q17. Furthermore, the share of revenue paid out to partners this quarter ($21.4 million of $32.7 million) rose drastically to 66%, up from 62% in 1Q17. If this trend continues, it highlights that Cardlytics really has little power in the revenue-sharing arrangements of its own platform - it is heavily dependent, after all, on the customers and users that the banks bring to the table. It wouldn't be surprising if the big banks currently working with Cardlytics, which have massive technology departments that are much bigger than Cardlytics as a whole, will eventually supplant Cardlytics with purchase intelligence offerings of their own.

A note here - Cardlytics' pro forma metrics strip out $2.5 million of equity expenses in the FI Share expense line and $0.4 million of amortization costs related to deferred FI implementations. If we go by Cardlytics' adjustments, adjusted contribution would have grown 34% y/y instead of the 11% cited above. However, Cardlytics already skews toward creative accounting (a more accurate representation of Cardlytics' revenues would be to strip out the FI partners' share in the first place), so I believe an all-inclusive GAAP picture of Cardlytics' contribution margin is more appropriate.

Another alarming fact - Cardlytics' net losses widened greatly in the quarter. In particular, general and administrative expenses shot up 40% y/y in the quarter to $6.6 million, likely due to the added cost burdens of being a public company. In any case, a lack of cost discipline has caused the company's net loss to bleed to -$20.0 million in the quarter, which represents a -61% net margin based on its total revenues, but a -177% net margin based on Cardlytics' true GAAP adjusted contribution in the quarter. In short, this is a company operating at horrendous losses. Operating cash flows in the quarter were about breakeven due to positive working capital changes, but the wide net losses still call into question Cardlytics' liquidity. With only $89.8 million of cash left on its balance sheet (most of which was generated from IPO proceeds) and $58.5 million of debt, this isn't exactly a well-funded company that can sustain years and years of losses.

Key takeaways

At face value, Cardlytics presented a huge beat to Wall Street's estimates. The announcement of a partnership with JPMorgan Chase is also a huge bullish factor, so there are certainly some valid drivers behind Cardlytics' recent rally.

Underlying all the good news, however, is a very shaky business model that pays out a large percentage of its revenues to banks. On a GAAP basis, the share paid out to financial institutions increased from the prior year's Q1 - this, along with rising costs, has caused a noticeable deterioration in Cardlytics' bottom line. There's also no guarantee that Cardlytics' technology is particularly sticky, and that its large banking partners won't eventually defect to create purchase intelligence solutions of their own.

With so much uncertainty in Cardlytics' financials and growth trajectory, and with the lockup expiration still looming in the horizon (slated for August), now is a good time to lock in gains on Cardlytics shares and wait for the stock to correct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.