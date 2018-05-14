Denbury Resources: Management Faces Financial Reality

Debt is not due for a while so there is time to work out the financial challenges.

The cash flow increase is very welcome, but still not sufficient to service the debt.

Denbury Resources' (DNR) management finally stated something the market has suspected all along.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018 Conference Call

This very frank conversation bodes well for shareholders. Management has never before discussed the challenge except in very general terms. The conversion in April added about 38 million shares outstanding beginning in the second quarter. The current stock price is now high enough for management to potentially force more convertible debt to convert. That will definitely help.

The debt levels went in the wrong direction during the last fiscal year despite the debt swaps. This year management appears to demonstrate a need to get that debt tiger under control. Such a task is easier when the stock price is relatively high.

This company is a relatively high cost producer. Lease operating expenses climbed to $21 BOE from about $19 in the fourth quarter. Those high operating expenses do not leave much room for debt during times of lower commodity prices. Therefore management needs to use the current window of opportunity to significantly lower debt levels and increase cash flow from operations.

The fact that many ratios are now coming into minimal compliance lending guidelines is only a small comfort. Any company in a cyclical industry such as oil needs to prepare for that next inevitable downturn. Those same ratios need to be satisfactory during that downturn or it influences lending costs. This company can ill afford high lending costs on top of the relatively high production costs.

Nonetheless, the conversion of bonds into more shares in April plus the potential of another possible conversion in May should serve as a warning to investors about potential long-term capital gains. This stock has appreciated along with the oil price rally. But the financial goals of management need to be taken into account when factoring in any long-term capital gains potential. As those goals are stated, shareholders should expect more debt for equity swaps.

Management admitted to a higher bank line balance than is desirable. The property sales combined with the convertible bond conversions and potential conversions could reduce debt outstanding about 10%. That is the first significant debt progress made in at least a year. But that progress needs to be more than 30% to change the key debt ratios significantly.

If the market perception of long-term oil prices changes, then perhaps some of the projects could be sold to reduce debt while accretively aiding the cash flow and EBITDA part of key ratio calculations. Right now even the most optimistic bull scenario figures oil prices stay high for three years. That scenario will probably not influence current sales pricing much. Generally, debt from a fairly large acquisition needs to be paid down over more years than that.

But current high commodity prices will allow management to increase production in the most profitable projects. That will help projected cash flow in the next inevitable commodity price downturn.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

The debt swaps account for some of the income improvement. Management recorded some of the principal saved from the debt swaps as future debt payments to be amortized over the life of the new debt issued. As will be shown below, that really changes the analysis of the financial statements.

GAAP accounting for distressed debt swaps really made the interpretation of financial statements far harder for the average investor. Before, a debt swap usually ended with a gain to the company. Now that gain is deferred and the resulting savings are instead classified as debt repayments with no gain shown.

Despite the hedging, higher oil prices helped also. However, the debt now totals approximately $3 billion. Even the current cash flow annualized does not approximate proper lending guidelines. Oil prices have since increased more, so cash flow from operations will improve throughout the year. But this company still has some improvement needed to report adequate cash flow to service the debt levels.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

As shown above, about half of the interest actually paid is reported as interest expense. Fully diluted shares outstanding is about 451 million shares. The cash interest shown above knocks about $.10 per share from reported earnings. Of course, actual interest expense is less than half that amount.

Remember that in addition to the debt shown above, there is another more than $400 million on the bank credit line. Actual interest though is running at a rate several times of the reported amount. This represents a material competitive handicap in addition to the sky high production costs.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Management has shown an improvement in net income per barrel. However, the real rate of interest is about 2 1/2 times the per barrel amount report. If the full 45 million of cash interest were reported, much of the profit in 2018 would be gone. Everything that was reported was reported using GAAP accounting. The major point of this exhibit and comparison is to demonstrate how far the company needs to go to reach acceptable cash flow levels. Acceptable profitability levels are also fairly distant compared to current reporting.

That cash interest is materially hurting the efforts of company management to reach acceptable cash flow levels. The slide also demonstrates that the company cannot withstand prolonged commodity price decreases. There is simply too low a net income per barrel for a material oil price decrease. That should heighten the investor awareness for some sort of continuing equity for debt swap, lease sales involving the loss or production, and the necessity of large operational production improvements.

Whatever value the stock may have to investors at current pricing, the above should easily demonstrate that the value could disappear fast in a sustained commodity price drop. Debt has to be repaid whether or not there are profits to repay that debt.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Management clearly has time to get its financial house in order. Long-term debt is clearly not due for a while and the credit line was just reaffirmed. Therefore, there really are no refinancing worries at the current time. The rising cash flow from operations should provide further current relief. The largest effect is the competitive handicap that the amount of debt poses. The sheer amount of interest poses a major cost disadvantage. When debt repayments do finally begin, they will strain the fairly low levels of cash flow or lenders will demand a higher interest rate.

The second lien notes have cost some future flexibility. Management issued some of those along with the convertible notes. It would have been better to issue second lien notes as a last resort. The current higher oil prices could bail management out if management gets key ratios into standard lending guidelines.

As long as oil prices remain high, the periodic credit line re-determinations are not a worry. Only if oil prices fall would that be an issue. Right now that concern appears to be fairly remote.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

The largest concern with the note swaps is the distressed company accounting mentioned several times. This is about one step away from going concern accounting. Therefore, management probably has a priority to get notes like these removed from the financial reports during times of high oil pricing. The company situation is definitely better now than when these notes are instituted. Nonetheless, it is now up to management to show significant improvement so that memories that triggered this disclosure fade harmlessly away.

As noted above, conversion of the 2024 Convertible Senior Notes has happened. Conversion of the 2023 Convertible senior notes is likely to happen as long as the current stock price remains above $3.55 per share for the required amount of time. That makes both of these debt swaps extremely successful. Both conversions occurred with very minimal interest payments if the current forecast scenario plays out. Management probably needs a few more of these swaps.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

The interest capitalized and now the administrative costs capitalized are an indicator of company health. Capitalizing costs are a GAAP mainstay of long-term projects. However, there are a range of assumptions made in consideration for those capitalization amounts. The reader needs to consider if those amounts represent aggressive or conservative assumptions. Capitalized costs increase depreciation in future reporting. Therefore, those capitalized costs can materially reduce future profitability. A proper balance needs to be established between the current reporting and future reporting.

Clearly, administrative costs are finally headed down. But they probably have a ways to go to reach acceptable levels. Companies with high production costs and a sizable debt load need low administrative costs to recoup some competitive disadvantages. That probably means that the administrative costs need to go below $2 BOE.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

The non-cash fair value losses reduced the profits reported. They did not affect cash flow. However, the contracts settled have the effect of reducing commodity prices realized by the company. That reduction does affect cash flow. Much of the increase in revenue came from increasing oil prices. Those increases offset the commodity loss. There is in effect another 3% (roughly) "left on the table" by the hedging strategy. As long as current oil prices hold, there could be more revenue increases next year partially offset by those commodity price settlement payments.

Another way for the company to climb out of the debt stranglehold is to increase production. The increasing cash flow will allow increasing drilling activity and increasing future production. But management is not reporting nearly enough production improvements for this pathway to aid the financial goals of management materially. A lot of the unconventional improvements have simply not yet applied to secondary recovery projects.

Summary

Management has made some significant debt reduction progress for the first time in more than a year. More progress appears to be on the way in the second half. Enough progress needs to be made before oil prices begin the next cyclical decline. The fact that management now discusses at least some of the challenges is encouraging. Discussion or admission of challenges usually leads to viable solutions.

However, the debt load is far from acceptable for the current cash flow. Large future cash flow increases or debt load reduction are clearly needed to make this company a viable long term investment candidate. Management is to be commended for the debt progress made since the new CEO began his job. Now his task is to continue that progress until a viable future emerges over a wide range of oil price forecasts.

Until then this stock is an excellent trading vehicle only. Buying and holding this stock would be an extremely dangerous option that could result in the total loss of principal.

