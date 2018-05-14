The Efficiency Of U.S. Shale Oil Drilling And Production

In my recent Oil Production Vital Statistics post, commenter rjsigmund posted a link to this EIA update on shale oil production efficiency, which in my opinion contains some astonishing data on how the industry has drilled better and better wells, year on year, for a decade. US production is heading higher. At the same time, turbulence has gripped the global oil market, sending Brent above $77 / barrel as fresh sanctions loom for Iran and Venezuelan production continues to free fall.

What is shale oil?

First, a very brief update on what we mean by shale oil and how it is produced. Oil and gas are formed in the Earth's crust when organic rich source rocks become deeply buried (>3000 m depth), heated (>100˚C) and squeezed. Some of this oil escapes from the source rock and migrates upwards, where some of it is trapped in porous sandstones or limestones. This conventional oil or gas was accessed for decades using vertical or sub-vertical wells (Figure 1), and would flow freely to surface under its own buoyancy pressure.

In "shale oil" (also known as light tight oil, LTO), it is the low permeability source rocks themselves that are the drilling target. Oil does not flow freely for these rocks, and requires the assistance of hydraulic fracturing (fracking). The default operational mode is to drill a long horizontal well, fracture it and pump it full of proppant (normally sand) that keeps the fractures open, allowing the oil or gas to flow out (Figure 1). The main shale oil and gas basins of the USA are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1 Cartoon showing conventional gas being accessed by a vertical well and shale gas being accessed by a sub-horizontal well.

Figure 2 The shale oil and gas basins of the USA. Source EIA.

Drilling and Production Efficiency

The charts in Figure 3 show that over the past 5 years, peak initial production has grown significantly in each area apart from the Niobrara. The fall in production over time reflects natural production decline where decline rates are notoriously high in shale oil plays.

Other key observations include:

The Bakken has the highest initial flow rates.

The Eagle Ford is a close second for initial flow but suffers from more rapid declines that will result in a lot less oil produced per well.

The Permian comes third but notably has lower decline rates that will probably result in higher ultimate production per well, which explains why it is The Permian that is currently the drillers' favourite play.

Figure 3 Production histories for the five main shale oil basins. The charts summarise 5 years of production data from the 5 main shale oil producing regions. Each chart shows 5 years of average production data per well drilled in 2013, 4 years of data for wells drilled in 2014 and so on, with successive drilling years stacked on top of one another. Source EIA.

Figure 4 Each region, apart from the Niobrara, has shown year-on-year production growth for the last decade. Source EIA.

Figure 4 shows how drilling and production efficiency has risen year on year for a decade. When the frackers first drilled, the Bakken wells produced 150 barrels per day initially. By 2017, that had grown to near 700 barrels per day. Following the 2014 oil price crash, the number of active rigs declined (Figure 5). The slowdown in drilling was compensated by this improved efficiency and did not produce the reversal in US oil production that many had expected.

Figure 5 Total US rig count by basin. Pre-crash, there were almost 2000 operational rigs. The post-crash low in US oil-focussed drilling was 330 rigs on 24th June, 2016. The low in gas was 83 rigs reached on 19th August, 2016 (total = 413). The total has now recovered to over 1000. The new rise in rig count, combined with improving efficiency, will likely send US production higher.

The improved efficiency comes down to a number of "technology improvements," some of which are as mundane as drilling longer wells, increasing the number of frack intervals and pumping in greater quantities of proppants.

At the end of last year, the respected Rystad Energy forecast rampant US production. At the time I was sceptical, saying:

The Rystad view on US oil production and future oil price is very different to my own. They see US oil production up 2 Mbpd and a virtually static oil price from 2017 to 2018. Rystad has a vast data base of relevant data and so I would not bet against them being right. It's just that I cannot see any evidence for their forecast in the data I review. Today, Brent was above $69/bbl and the Rystad view is mean $55 / bbl in 2018. So they are forecasting another oil price crash.

My forecast for December 2018 was >$80 / barrel for Brent. While Rystad may turn out to be right on US production I remain confident of being more correct on price.

Figure 6 The Rystad September 2017 forecast for US crude oil production saw a rise of over 2 Mbpd by the end of 2018. Rystad cited improved drilling efficiency to underpin this bullish view.

Increased US oil production thus far this year has not yet caused the oil price recovery to wilt. But if the growth in US production continued, one could imagine that it would send prices lower, which does not suit any producers, including the frackers. Right now, sanctions on Iran will suit all producers (apart from Iran) very nicely.

Global View

Turbulent times remain in many parts of the world as the USA withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal and simultaneously plans to impose fresh sanctions.

Figure 7 Iran oil production showing the impact of sanctions from 2012 to 2016.

I am not entirely sure how the USA will impose sanctions without UN consent, other than to apply strong arm tactics of boycotting countries that trade with Iran. The last time sanctions were applied, it was quickly found that the world could not do without Iran's oil, and so, partial sanctions of ~1 Mbpd on oil exports were applied.

OPEC+Russia and others are notionally withholding ~1.73 Mbpd oil from the market to support price (Figure 9). However, natural declines (Figure 8) in most of the participating countries has already taken production below their "quota" levels. This may also include Russia, which arguably never cut production in the first place.

Figure 8 OPEC weak countries are being led down by Venezuela.

Figure 9 Oil deal balance sheet from the April 2018 IEA OMR.

The bottom line is that the world should not expect 1.73 Mbpd of spare production waiting in the wings to come on-line. The only countries that will likely have something to spare are Iraq (0.14), Kuwait (0.13), Saudi Arabia (0.49), the UAE (0.14), Kazakhstan (0.02), Azerbaijan (0.04) and Oman (0.05), for a total of 1.01 Mbpd. Export sanctions on Iran that go beyond this will send the oil price higher.