Buy Diamondback Energy On Declines - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/11/18)

Illinois Tool Works is more than just weakness in autos.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, May 11.

Bullish Calls

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG): People thought their conference call was not good. Cramer thinks their call and earnings were okay and the decline in the stock should be used to buy.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW): "This thing is good. They had one division that was weak. As we explained it to ActionAlerts, it was just the auto and I think that they're better than that. You shouldn't be a seller. We bought some lower that we had sold higher and I want to stick with that view."

Bearish Calls

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): No. Buy one of the best of breed - Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX): It's a house of pain. Sell it.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE): No. Buy XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) instead.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA): Cramer thinks the news of drug approval is baked into the price. He would buy something else.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): To be in Internet of Things, buy Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) ahead of the quarter.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG): It's a good company but they are in a crowded space with pricing pressure.

