9.4% Dividend Yield Supported By Rising Rates And Growing Book Value

Oil & gas investments grew to 14.8% of the portfolio (previously 14.3%) due to Francis Drilling Fluids marked up again during the recent quarter and additional investment in Impact! Chemical Technologies,Inc. which offers a line of chemistries for the oil and gas industry.

The company will likely maintain or improve its net interest margins due to rising LIBOR and recently reduced borrowing rates.

GLAD has a dividend yield of 9.4% and the stock continues to rebound from recent lows, along with most BDCs.

GLAD's book value per share has increased by almost 9% over the last two years which will likely continue partially from the recent rise in oil prices.

Quick BDC Market Update

As discussed in previous articles, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017. However, they have recently started to rebound and as mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields.

Some of the positive changes in the BDC sector include:

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which have been rebounding from historical lows (including GLAD).

GLAD Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates.

"Looking forward, we continue to be well positioned to benefit from any upward movement in interest rates. As 90% of the portfolio is tied to floating rate investments, the weighted average floor on these investments is 1.3%. And with floating rate assets of $378 million of principal and only $128 million of floating rate debt, 100 basis point rise in LIBOR should generate an approximately 5% increase in net interest income. " "it does appear that some of the rate compression has subsided, and we continue to believe we’re well positioned to better hit from the measured increase in LIBOR as well as a continued growth over our investment portfolio and net interest – net investment income. "

Source: GLAD Earnings Call

Source: FRED

As of March 31, 2018, 90% of the portfolio investments bore interest at variable rates and 71% of borrowings were also at variable rates.

Source: GLAD Earnings Call Slides

GLAD recently reduced its borrowing rates on its credit facility with KeyBank as well as increased the commitments and extended the maturity:

Bob Marcotte: " The combination of interest income, net of interest expense, increasing 25% over the prior year quarter and the broad based portfolio appreciation this quarter, has lifted our return on equity to 16.3% in the current quarter and to 12.6% for the last four quarters. We continue to be well positioned to improve on our results over the balance of fiscal year 2018 as the full benefit of our recently reduced bank debt costs and the expected rise in floating rates are realized."

Reduce the interest rate margin by 40 basis points effective immediately to 2.85% for the balance of the revolving period (January 15, 2021), after which the margin increases to 3.25% for the balance of the facility term;

Extend the revolving period from January 19, 2019 to January 15, 2021;

Extend the maturity date from May 1, 2020 to April 15, 2022, at which time all principal and interest will be due and payable;

Change the unused commitment fee from 0.50% of the total unused commitment amount to 0.50% when the average unused commitment amount for the reporting period is less than or equal to 50%, 0.75% when the average unused commitment amount for the reporting period is greater than 50% but less than or equal to 65%, and 1.00% when the average unused commitment amount for the reporting period is greater than 65%;

Increase the current commitment amount from $170 million to $190 million with the ability to expand to a total facility amount of $265 million through additional commitments of existing lenders.

Source: GLAD Press Release

Recent Insider Purchases

As shown below, management has recently been purchasing additional shares including the President, Bob Marcotte, last week:

Source: GuruFocus

GLAD Oil Exposure & NAV Per Share

As shown below, many of the higher quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last two months have been growing their book value/net asset value (“NAV”) per share over the last two years including MAIN, GLAD, TSLX, FDUS, NMFC, FSIC, PFLT, CGBD, ARCC, PNNT, GBDC, TCPC, and SUNS.

Source: SEC Filngs & BDC Buzz

As mentioned in previous articles, GLAD's NAV per share has been rebounding from previous lows partially due accretive share issuances and continued “reflation” and/or markups including oil & gas investments that now account for around 14.8% (previously 14.3%) of the portfolio fair value. GLAD invested another $2.5 million in Impact! Chemical Technologies, Inc. which offers a line of chemistries for the oil and gas industry and Francis Drilling Fluids was marked up again during the recent quarter.

Oil prices hit $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014 potentially due to the anticipated U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement:

Source: DailyFX.com

NAV per share increased by another 1.6% during calendar Q1 2018 due to markups in Edge Adhesives Holdings, Alloy Die Casting Corp., and Francis Drilling Fluids as well as accretive share issuances.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

