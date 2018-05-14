Tariffs Hurt The Market, But Oil Could Kill It

Compared to 2017, the 2018 market appears to be facing more unusual risks despite the strong fundamentals amid general growth expectations. Diversification is advised.

The swings in the oil market are worth watching very closely as a leading indicator, as a major upswing in oil prices may cause wide negative ripple effects in the market.

Oil has recently broken upward from its bear market of the past few years as WTI broke $70 a barrel and Brent crude $75 a barrel.

The domestic public equity markets have been stagnant in the past few months, as tariff worries have created volatility and created headwinds for growth.

The oil markets (USO) have recently surfaced from their bear market since 2014 as WTI has touched $70 a barrel and Brent crude $75 a barrel for the first time since late 2014.

As I have previously discussed, I believe the cause behind the recent volatility and stagnation of the overall U.S. public equity markets (SPY) is less from any worries over valuations - which, based on forward P/E ratios, appear actually rather cheap - or interest rates, but rather from worries over the impact of tariffs on company costs and revenues.

See my recent interview below with Arvopaperi, Finland's largest investment magazine, on these tariff risks and how international diversification may help investors benefit from this potential policy headwind.

However, the return of high oil prices may be another impending factor that could create great turmoil for the market that, in combination with tariff risks, could begin to outweigh all the tailwinds otherwise from the market's current growth trajectory.

Oil Is One Of The Biggest Growth Disruptors

Oil prices are generally considered a leading indicator for various aspects of economic activity, particularly consumer sentiment and discretionary income, due to energy consumption being generally a fixed necessity at a certain level.

Oil is used for everything, from gas to energy production to synthetic material production. It affects consumer driving, airline costs, and truck transportation, as well as heating bills, factory costs, and daily electric consumption. It also affects the production of plastics, used in everything from game consoles to food packaging.

When oil prices fall, all of the costs of these countless interrelated industries fall with it, creating larger profit margins for companies involved and greater discretionary income for consumers, which is then spent to spur economic activity and general demand.

Oil is far from its lows in the $20-30 a barrel range in early 2016, but now, at its above $70 a barrel level, oil is reaching a point where it no longer is simply reducing margins but could be pressuring them the point of affecting actual consumer and business activities quite significantly.

The reasons for the oil price increase are varied, but consist of a mix of OPEC beginning to gain coherent action around its supply control as well as diplomatic and military conflict surrounding Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Venezuela, the world's major oil producers.

It remains to be seen if said conflicts simmer down and push the current oil price back down, which seems at the moment potentially likely. Furthermore, an increase in shale production (XLE) brought about by this sudden resurgence could have the ironic effect of also pushing prices down. Therefore, the worries over the constricting impact of high oil prices may be for nought.

However there are worries too, particularly if oil prices begin climbing even higher above their current point. Indeed, Bank of America's analysts predict Brent crude oil will reach $100 a barrel by 2019. At $70 a barrel, oil creates higher margin pressure on a variety of companies, but it is not necessarily outweighed by the major other growth tailwinds for these companies.

However, at $80 a barrel, $90 a barrel, and then $100 a barrel or more, the effect becomes such that not only does it provide extreme compression on margins that could disrupt production processes and turn business lines unprofitable, but it also affects general economic sentiment in a way that could slow or turn fundamental secular tailwinds.

Indeed, the skyrocketing oil prices of 2008 in which both Brent crude and WTI crude soared past an incredible $120 a barrel were a major factor behind the steepened collapse in late 2008 and early 2009 that created the Great Recession. Historically, there is similar data as well that correlates heavily high oil prices as a leading indicator of economic turmoil.

Conclusion

The trajectory of oil prices remains uncertain, as the many varied causes of oil's recent revival continue to move forward with unclear settlements. Nonetheless, oil is clearly once again a factor for the overall market, and a particularly potentially negative one.

The market remains overall on a strong growth trajectory, supported by consumer and business optimism, low unemployment, continued macro growth and increased company earnings and domestic investment from the U.S. tax reform passed in December.

How these tailwinds clash with the headwinds of tariffs and oil prices remains difficult to determine, but even if growth tailwinds prevail, the growth undoubtedly will be less than in 2017's easy rise. Furthermore, the clash between these tailwinds and headwinds likely will continue to bring increased volatility (VXX), creating increased market chaos in what has already been a tumultuous year.

