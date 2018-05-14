Starbucks: Capital Allocation In Question

No stranger to conflict here on Seeking Alpha, I wanted to turn back to Starbucks (SBUX), a firm I touched on in coverage in early March. Issues raised in that initial research included some criticism of the Chinese growth strategy, my view that investors are underestimating leverage due to lease obligations, and the fact that the share price has remained elevated despite declining same store sales comps. Those that follow my work closely know that I have been in Hong Kong and China for the past several weeks meeting with management teams and participating in factory facility tours. While that was a great value add opportunity for members of my Marketplace Community to provide insight on companies that we own, that time overseas it also gave me the opportunity to bolster my anecdotal view on companies like Starbucks. I had not been in Hong Kong and Macau since 2016 and had never made the excursion into mainland China before, so this was new opportunity for me.

My time on the mainland has not changed my feelings towards the Starbucks investment thesis, and I’m willing to put that opinion out there ahead of the 2018 Starbucks China Investor Day on May 15 th. Anecdotally, this is also bolstered by management’s capital decision-making given the cash infusion incoming from the Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) deal. While much has been said about the potential growth opportunity in China due to management statements that they are underpenetrated in the market and the Chinese fascination with Western culture and foods, little has been said about competition. The photo below was taken a short walk from my hotel in Hong Kong. This is not a unique picture by any means, and this is the reality facing Starbucks across many of its locations:

The business located next door, Pacific Coffee, opened its first branch nearly a decade ahead of Starbucks in Hong Kong. It has more than one hundred and fifty locations and has made inroads into mainland China as well over the last several years via partnerships. While bears cannot deny that Starbucks has a clear market leadership position with more than 50% share of the specialty coffee market, mid-sized chains like Pacific Coffee and Costa Coffee have hundreds of stores and are continuing to grow. New entrants, like Peet’s Coffee (currently being advised by Yum Brands ex-Chinese head of operations), are making inroads every day. International brands like McDonald’s (MCD) are pushing their own coffee products within the existing retail footprint as consumer tastes change, and smaller artisan coffee houses run by locals continue to open, attracting the “hipster” demographic as a subset of consumers move towards smaller source options. While there are tailwinds to per capita coffee consumption growth and higher discretionary income via the growing Chinese middle class, investors have to be cognizant of the deep competition that exists in this market.

Nestle Coffee Alliance

Likely not news to Starbucks investors at this point, Starbucks and Nestle announced an agreement that gives Nestle the perpetual rights to market, sell, and distribute a variety of core Starbucks brands: Starbucks, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Teavana, VIA, and Torrefazione Italia all fall under the deal. Sales made inside coffee shops and ready-to-drink products are excluded. In exchange, Nestle will make an upfront cash payment of $7,150mm and will make ongoing payments from product sales and royalties. Assets being sold were what, in large part, was referred to as Consumer Packaged Goods (“CPG”) and Food Service within company presentations. While they generated around 10% of sales cumulatively, these assets contributed a much higher percentage of operating profit given their high margins. Starbucks is giving up a pretty important part of its business in exchange for an upfront cash infusion. The royalty rate was not disclosed, and management went out of its way several times on the discussion call to avoid giving a direct figure. Expectations are very low by Wall Street (low single digit royalty rate), so for Starbucks, the vast majority of the value here will be generated from the upfront payment.

Management spent quite a bit of time discussing Nestle distribution channels, but in my view Starbucks itself will see little benefit from Nestle likely dramatically increasing packaged good sales worldwide. To make sense of this, and as management stated on the call, the main benefit is the “amplification” of the brand, or increased awareness in markets outside North America:

But the brand amplifier, our Channel Development business, is nascent in all countries outside of North America. Therefore, the core strategic rationale for this agreement can be summarized as follows: leverage Nestlé's reach and scale to rapidly accelerate growth in Channel Development globally as a brand amplifier for our retail store business…

In other words, the expectation is that brand awareness should help drive sales. Outside of North America (and now China) the Starbucks name has little cache with consumers. The story is about visibility, but it works much better in Nestle's favor. If a customer has a great experience in a Starbucks store, that consumer might be pretty likely to want to try an at-home product sold by Nestle. The reverse seems less likely: a consumer trying a product bought from a grocery store and then being incentivized to go try the Starbucks in-store experience.

Financially, Starbucks will lose $475mm in consolidated EBITDA from this deal based off the Nestle disclosure it paid 15x pro-forma EBITDA. The deal is expected to be dilutive to earnings per share for up to three years. Reaching back to my prior research, ratings agency Moody’s estimates that leverage will increase from 2.3-2.4x as a result of this deal (up from 1.9x, a figure I arrived at in my prior work including leases). It took a staunchly negative stance on this deal because of its focus on shareholder returns (paywall):

The licensing deal, shareholder return targets and planned use of the proceeds are credit negative for Starbucks and indicate that the company is becoming more shareholder focused. Pro forma for the deal and existing shareholder return targets, Starbucks’ leverage will increase to 2.3x-2.4x from 1.9x as of December 2017.

For the equity, the gut reaction from shareholders is that they could not care less if bondholders are a little grumpy there is less retained cash. Management has guided that they will increase shareholder returns from $15,000mm to $20,000mm, which means that the full after-tax proceeds from this sale will go towards shareholder returns. What is not to love?

How This Plays Into China

The expectation is that the $5,000mm will get plowed into share repurchases. Supporting that, Starbucks stated that they expect tailwinds from buybacks to help offset near term earnings per share dilution. The problem, in my view, is the implied rate of return of shares. Starbucks longs can at least admit that the shares are not cheap on immediate-term metrics. The company trades at 23x forward earnings and, depending on estimates of maintenance capital expenditures, in the mid-single digit range on free cash flow yield. If I asked any shareholder today why they are willing to pay a premium to the market for Starbucks, the answer is likely to be a simple one: Chinese growth potential. After all, year one return on investment was guided as high as 80% on the recent conference call.

I have just one question for Starbucks bulls: If the pipeline for new Chinese store openings is so great, and rates of return are so strong, why on earth is management so intent on plowing capital into share buybacks with such low rates of return by comparison? I fully expect the China Investor Day Presentation to speak very highly of all the tailwinds present in China: growing Chinese consumer taste interest in coffee, the growing middle class, low per capita coffee relative to the West, large cities outside of the majors like Shanghai remaining relatively untapped. If the dynamics of the market are strong, I think everyone can agree management should be doubling down on new store openings, not buying overpriced stock.

