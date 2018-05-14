ExOne: Put It On Your Radar

Use your favorite technical analysis indicator on a weekly time scale and buy when you get a buy signal.

The stock is currently a buy within my valuation parameters; however, we might end up buying shares at much lower prices.

ExOne's (XONE) Q1'18 results were not taken kindly by the market and shares fell about 8%, as the company missed both the top line and bottom line. XONE reported a loss of $0.40 per share, vs. expectations of a loss of $0.33 per share. Revenue rose 9% to $11.9M, but the market was modeling $12.4M.

Gross margins for the quarter were 22%, a big improvement from the 14.7% Y/Y; nevertheless, the company is still very far from being profitable.

On the bright side, the company reiterated full-year guidance of revenue growth of 20%. Please note this is a very respectable growth figure, and I would not have any problem with it if the company were not bleeding cash.

For the quarter the company lost $6.4M, with cash and equivalents ending at $16.9M, compared with $22.2M sequentially. In other words, if profitability prospects do not improve, the company might need money in the next 2-3 quarters.

So while growth is strong, the problem is that the balance sheet is weakening, and the threat of dilution to current shareholders is a possibility in the future.

Current assets ended the quarter at $44M, with current liabilities at $20.2M. Granted the company has about $24M in working capital, but the balance sheet cannot be liquidated to support liabilities because the company will not have money to operate.

ExOne is within my parameters for investing, but issues still have to be resolved.

As you can see from the chart above, the stock has lost more than 90% of its value from 2014. And for the record, I have been bearish on XONE and the entire 3D space for a long time now, on valuation concerns (please consider: Sell ExOne Because It's A Bubble, Not Because Of Market Disappointment and 3D Space: An Accident Waiting To Happen, That Happened).

It turned out I was right, contrary to the endless criticism I received at the time. Please note you just can't buy a stock at any price just because it's growing... valuations do matter.

In my previous article on XONE, I said I would consider buying XONE shares if the stock reached $6. Currently, it's approaching that level, and we have to decide what to do if the $6 handle is reached.

XONE's revenue grew 21% in 2017 to $57.7 million. Management is guiding for 20% growth for 2018, which means revenue at the end of 2018 will likely reach about $70M.

Now I am willing to pay 2x revenue for a company growing 20%, even if it's not profitable. In the case of XONE, 2X 2018 revenue will be about $140M. Since the current market cap is about $104M, in theory XONE shares are within my buy parameters.

However, we have the issue of balance sheet deterioration and that the company might need money over the next 2-3 quarters. Because if it does, a capital increase is in order, and that means dilution. So we cannot even consider investing in XONE today, unless we account for future dilution today.

And because XONE filed a pre-emptive $125M shelf registration statement a while ago (SEC form here), dilution is very possible.

So when thinking about what I would be willing to pay for XONE today, I have to take into account the possibility of dilution, and the discount to the current price to compensate me if I get diluted in the future.

So where should you buy XONE?

XONE currently has 16.2M shares outstanding.

XONE Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Let's assume the company raises $20M in capital in the future, selling 4M shares at about $5 a share. If this happens, the company will have about 20M shares in total. Let's also assume the company will not need money in the future after this.

Remember I am willing to pay X2 revenue for XONE shares, because it's growing at 20%. So in theory, anything lower than a market cap of $140M is within my parameters.

So even if XONE raises capital and total outstanding shares reach 20M, at current prices, the market cap would still be less than $140M. Which means even at current prices XONE shares are a buy.

However, since the stock at the current time is a falling knife, I will exercise patience and wait on the sidelines. This is because we all know markets go to extremes, and we might end up buying shares much lower than we could imagine.

So my advice is to wait for technical confirmation before buying shares. Use your favorite technical analysis indicator on a weekly scale. When you get a bullish signal, buy at will.

Bottom line

XONE is a great company. I like the space, the company's technology, and I think the company has a bright future. The problem is that it is still losing money, and it might raise capital once again in the next 2-3 quarters.

The stock is within my valuation parameters of what I would be willing to pay for it. However, I will stay on the sidelines for now, hoping for lower prices.

Irrespective of whether the company raises money or not, use your favorite technical analysis indicator on a weekly scale, and buy when you get a buy signal.

I am rating the stock as a buy, but only if you get a technical bullish chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.