Argentinian Canary In The Coal Mine?

However, there are no easy solutions and should the more difficult climate, with a higher US dollar and higher US rates continue, it's unlikely to be the only victim.

In a way, this is somewhat surprising as the country isn't on the brink of a default and there aren't bank runs and the economy still grows, this isn't 2001.

Argentina seems to be the first victim of a more difficult international climate for emerging markets.

As expected, the combination of rising US interest rates and (finally) a rising US dollar and receding global liquidity is taking its first victims in emerging markets, where there is a lot of dollar-denominated debt outstanding.

We warned about this risk before (and were of course hardly unique), but in a way, the first victim is a bit of a surprise in some ways.

What we saw as the greatest risk was related to private sector dollar-denominated debt (mostly corporate debt) that could be hurt especially as a rising dollar also dries up world liquidity via complex mechanisms (described here) and makes it harder to roll over these debts.

What we didn't expect is Argentina being the first victim of these forces, even if Argentina is a household name when it comes to debt crisis. The Argentinian peso fell by something like 20% in a couple of weeks, its central bank raised rates to 40% and the government of Mauricio Macri called in the IMF (negotiations ongoing).

This is actually somewhat surprising:

While the country has shaky public finances, Argentina isn't close to a default.

There isn't an alarming level of private sector dollar-denominated debt (even if it has been increasing pretty fast in recent years).

The Argentinian economy isn't in crisis, it isn't even in a recession.

The price of gradualism

What happened was mostly that the central bank realized that its inflation target for this year (15%) was unattainable and bowed to reality and increased the target.

This is what triggered the initial fall in the peso, as the central bank lost credibility in the markets with that target change. This only accelerated when the US 10-year yield approached 3% and especially when the US dollar started to strengthen internationally.

Despite heavy intervention of the central bank in the forex markets and a couple of pretty desperate interest rate rises, the fall couldn't be contained.

Macri inherited a difficult economic situation. The previous populist government had greatly increased public expenditures, financed by the printing press. The resulting accelerating inflation was swept under the carpet by doctoring the statistics. The model had completely exhausted itself.

Macri's task was threefold:

Restore growth

Reduce inflation

Improve public finances

The cause of the public sector finance hole isn't hard to grasp. The country spent 5%+ on transport and energy subsidies, basically energy and public transport were free.

But to increase these tariffs is both unpopular and increases, rather than reduces inflation and hurts economic growth, at least in the short run.

So Macri's route was one of gradualism, and for the time being, public borrowing replaced the money printing of the previous government, helped by a settlement with the holdout of previous debt (on which Argentina defaulted).

The exchange rate was the main tool in bringing inflation down, as monetary policy doesn't really have all that much traction in Argentina, which has a small financial sector, as many people still don't trust banks after the traumatic events of 2001.

But this created another gradualism problem, the high exchange rate is choking exports and led to an increasing current account deficit:

The wave of investment that was expected after the October 2015 Macri victory has eluded the country, investors want to see a sustainable economic situation and the expensive peso and the lack of sweeping reforms have also been seen as problems here.

How bad?

There is a lot of debt maturing, one source (Spanish) has this at $45B this year and $35 in 2019. Another source argues:

Combined with the country's maturing debt its total financing needs will be 14.5 per cent of GDP. This will fall to 11.2 per cent of GDP in 2019. The IMF puts the government's gross net burden at 54.1 per cent of GDP.

So in fact, the crisis isn't all that surprising. High inflation, a large budget deficit combined with a large current account deficit and a lot of maturing debt, all against the backdrop of an overvalued currency.

There aren't easy options here. We think the main reason the government has invoked help from the IMF is to buy time and continue with the gradualism, as next year there are Presidential elections.

There are arguments in favor. One is that a year from now, the energy and public transport price hikes will fall out of the inflation statistics, and that's about 8 percentage points.

The other is that the fiscal situation is indeed improving a bit, the government announced that they will exceed their primary budget deficit target for this year and bring that to 2.7%.

But there are multiple reasons for doubts here:

Financial markets have a tendency to adjust abruptly, and overshoot. Once confidence has been lost, things tend to spiral down.

The IMF might very well require more drastic measures as a condition for assistance.

It remains to be seen how much the recent fall in the peso re-accelerates inflation, but some effect is likely here.

The international climate could get worse, rather than better, with higher US rates and a higher dollar, or more emerging markets getting in the cross fire.

This isn't 2001 though, with the epic default and devaluation, which wiped out a significant part of the middle class, many of which haven't recovered from that still.

Back then there were two additional crisis that are absent, at least for now. There isn't a threat of an imminent Argentinian default, and there haven't been bank runs.

The latter is no surprise, back in 2001, bank deposits were in dollars as the law fixed the peso at a dollar. Today bank deposits are in pesos, and while there is at least some run on the dollar, the situation isn't comparable.

There is another risk in Argentina though, which could start looming in investors' minds as the situation continues. It is still a year and a half away, but there are general elections on October 29, 2019 and one has to keep in mind that Macri won the 2015 one surprisingly and with a very small majority.

While his party since won a mid-term election a bit more convincingly, invoking the IMF isn't really an election winner as many Argentinians still blame the IMF for the 2001 debacle. A return of the populists, perhaps even Kirchner herself is unlikely to help the economy, and we're putting that mildly.

There is no easy fix for the economy. Macri gambled on gradualism, and there were good arguments for that to do so at the time. However, that was always a bit of a gamble and the fate of gradualism now hangs by a tread, and it's not unlikely more drastic measures are required, either by the markets or the IMF.

Contagion

Is Argentina unique? No, there are other countries, which are likely to get into trouble in an environment that combines some, or all of the following:

Higher US rates

A higher US dollar

Global liquidity drying up

Higher commodity prices

Decelerating growth

These are the classic elements that often produce emerging market debt crisis and things can turn on a dime. This is very much a risk-on, risk-off binary situation and once the tide turns, it will reveal who stands naked.

Conclusion

Argentina was mismanaged by the previous government and what the country needed was a shock therapy, which is very difficult to pull off politically in a country like Argentina.

Which is why the government opted for gradualism, hoping it would restore confidence and bring foreign investors back through measures like agreements with the holdouts, abolishing capital and import controls, relieving the agro sector of onerous export taxes, restoring dignity to the national economic statistics bureau and gradually reducing subsidies.

Given the friendly international climate and Argentina's fairly low public debt, that seemed a bet worth taking. However, the foreign investors have not returned en masse and the international climate has changed, making gradualism a much more difficult proposition, especially now that confidence is rapidly waning.

There are no easy solutions for Argentina and next year's elections are already looming, things could get worse before they get better.

If the international climate continues to show higher US rates and a higher dollar, combined with liquidity drying up, then there are likely to be other Argentinas emerging in pretty quick order.

