BP's Russian Connection; Rosneft Exposed

From a legacy investment that was combined into Rosneft in the early 2000's, BP now owns 19.75% of a company larger than XOM.

Introduction

BP, (BP) gets a lot of interest from investors, and has a lot of articles written about it. Many of these articles feature the generous dividend the company pays, upon which many retirees rely for income. Other articles feature the depressed stock price relative to its cohort group, and talk about how as oil prices ratchet up, the holders of BP equities should prosper. All of this is true, and I have written some of each of each type of article. But, they get a teensy bit dull...can't they?

BP stock was cheap a year and a half ago in comparison to other Super Major oil companies, like Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron, (CVX), and others. Looking at the share price alone that is. If you got into the financials (as you should when making an investment decision), BP had no EPS, its multiple was in the stratosphere, it was borrowing to cover that nice dividend...it just went on and on, one negative after another.

It was cheap for a reason to be sure. There were actually a lot of reasons, that are well known to all, but if you knew the company, as I did, you knew there was value in the BP organization. One of my earliest articles for SA was to extol BP's seemingly daring approval of Mad Dog Phase II in the GoM. I was out there, pretty much all alone, at the time, saying, that not only was this the right thing for a company like BP to be doing, but it was in fact absolutely essential they make these type of decisions.

If you got in when I did in early 2016, you've managed to secure about a 50% capital gain at the current price. Not earth-shattering, but pretty nice none-the-less.

SOURCE

One of the things I am learning as an investor, is many times when you have gains like I mention above, it's time to take some or all of it off the table. In a recent article, "BP Approaches Multi-year High..." we discussed a lot of the usual things, and came away with the decision that we would let our interest in BP ride.

One thing we did not discuss, and something I've never seen discussed in any SA article on BP in recent times, is their interest in Rosneft, (OTCPK:RNFTF). So, in the spirit of keeping things interesting, we will focus on what this stake might mean to BP shareholders going forward.

Rosneft's impact on BP at first glance

Source

In its Q-4 report, Rosneft reports daily production of 5.7 mm BOEPD, and total reserves of ~40 bn bbl. By comparison Exxon Mobil, (XOM) reports daily production of 5.3 mm BOEPD. As the slide directly below shows, BP's share of Rosneft daily production accounts for about 1-mm BOEPD, or about a third of their total daily production. So, if you're invested in BP, you own a proportional amount of this oil giant.

Source

And, if that's as far as it went, you would probably give that slide a quick glance, as you paged through the annual report, and casually chalk it up quickly in the plus column. And, then swear that you would come back later and read up on it in more detail...over a coffee so you could take your time, and really get your teeth into it.

Only that time never came...until now.

A quick aside, a visit to Mother Russia

Source

Should your travels ever take you to Volgograd, Russia, as mine used to on a regular basis, be sure to take in this impressive WWII monument. At 87 meters, it's one of the tallest statues in the world, and commemorates the 27 million men who died in the Nazi invasion of the Second World War.

A war that affects the Russian psyche to this day!

A little history that led up to Rosneft

Rosneft is the successor company to two Russian oil giants. Yukos, and TNK-BP. BP, which has been active in Russia for about 25-years, opened its first office in Moscow in 1990. Interestingly enough by Bob Dudley, BP's current CEO, who for a time thought it was a little too hot in Moscow, and fled under cover of night. For a time he ran the JV from a secret outpost, before eventually returning. (Hey, it's Russia, what did he expect?)

It was time when western companies came flooding in after the fall of the Soviet Union, where all businesses had been centrally owned by the state, and the average Russian couldn't even spell capitalism, and would have been afraid to do so if he could.

In 2003 BP merged its oil interests with those of several Russian businessmen (read- oil oligarchs), and they pretty much went to town, making money for BP, and the Russian billionaires even richer. Eventually TNK-BP controlled about 27% of Russia's oil reserves.

Enter Vladimir Putin. Putin started out as as functionary in the KGB, and gravitated toward politics, just managed to be in the right place to become the 'go to' guy when Boris Yeltsin resigned the Presidency in 1999. From a low-level functionary to President of the Russian Federation, civil service has gotten progressively more remunerating for him over the years. An article in Money once pegged his wealth (undocumented of course, because no one in Russia would ever think of asking for his tax returns), at about USD 40 billion. Not bad!

Anyway, BP and the oligarchs were doing so well, and making so much noise doing it, that eventually Vladimir Putin took notice, and decided that this was just too cozy. He may have been aided in coming to this conclusion by one of his best pals, Igor Sechin (who incidentally is Rosneft's CEO and on Treasury's list for sanctions).

The deal to form merge TNK-BP into Rosneft was consummated in 2013, and valued at the then $95.00 oil price, at about USD 55 billion. It was greeted with great accolades from Russian leadership (read- Putin), who is quoted as saying, " This is a good big deal, which is important not only for Russia's energy sector but for the entire Russian economy."

(Gosh, it would be interesting to know if they had any clue oil was going to tank in the next year and half.)

Anyway, what BP walked away with was USD 12.5 billion and 19.75 stake in Rosneft. Not too shabby. Although each has since fallen on hard times due to the previously mentioned oil price crash.

Lately though, it would appear better days are ahead.

What is BP's share of Rosneft worth?

Fortunately we have a fairly recent metric to value BP's stake. Just this week it was announced that Qatar would buy a 19% stake in Rosneft for $12.2 bn.

Source

BP's share of Rosneft profits contributed almost a billion to the bottom line in 2017. It's equity is carried at a little over $10 bn. In light of what Qatar paid for nearly the same equity stake, it appears to me that BP is being conservative with its valuation.

Now, what is it really worth?

You have to dig deeper into the weeds to see what this equity stake provides to the company. Why? The answer is U.S. sanctions.

Just in March Exxon Mobil, (XOM) announced that they were discontinuing work with Rosneft on a major LNG project, to which they had already invested a couple of hundred million. After couple of months they've decided to forge ahead with it. But, the American company's indecision underscores the thin line that's walked dealing with Russia as an American corporation. Just last year U.S. Treasury fined them a couple of million for Russian activities. XOM is contesting this, but that only makes the point more completely.

Source

As you read through BP's descriptions in the pastes from its annual report, of the ventures and joint-ventures with Rosneft, you are not left with the impression of a company that is concerned about falling afoul of sanctions as it works to monetize its stake. Rather, you come away with the impression of a company completely energized and deeply engaged with its Russian partner to maximize these opportunities going forward. From exploration and production, to marketing and refining, BP is all in.

That's the difference between being a U.S. company in Russia, and a British company at this state of world affairs.

What BP's Rosneft stake really brings is opportunity. The chance to participate in one of the world's largest resource plays as a trusted partner, while other companies can only look on.

As you read through the highlights in this extract from BP's Annual Report, it becomes evident that as British company, BP is extended opportunities that would likely run afoul of U.S regulators. It doesn't have to care to the same extent that U.S. companies do. Sure the EU has sanctions, but have you noticed they are much less vocal about Russia's misdeeds than the U.S. Something about having an ocean separating you from the Great Russian Bear, I guess.

Your Takeaway

I think that as the industry continues to recover, that this investment will pay off for BP. Directly in the form of profits and dividends from its Rosneft share. And, perhaps far more importantly in opportunities to participate in this huge resource play, that other western companies just don't get.

Further, I do not believe that BP's current share price anywhere near comes to reflecting the potential of its stake in Rosneft. Meaning, that for this reason alone, I am hanging on to and adding to my stake in BP by taking dividends as stock.

There are risks to be sure. Key among them

Russia is no longer a true democracy. Putin can make or change law at will. He could nationalize BP's interest in Rosneft by snapping his fingers. It's happened before. My view is that Russia has matured as a country, and Putin has matured as a leader to the point, that makes actions of this sort, unlikely. But, never completely off the table.

Disclaimer and Final Request

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

If you enjoyed this article and found it to be informative, please click the 'Like" and "follow" buttons for notification when future articles are published.

Also, please give a little thought to subscribing to my Market Place service for advance access to my articles. More information below.

The Daily Drilling Report I hope you will think about a subscription to this service. I am different than anyone else covering the oilfield on Seeking Alpha. I have spent years on drilling rigs, working with oil companies, and intend to put this knowledge to work... for all of us. Like most of you, I am a retiree. I live on social security, a pension from my employer, and savings. Savings supplies over 50% of my present income, so you can just better bet I am looking for ways to maintain, and increase it. I want safe, secure dividends from my big-cap companies, along with some price appreciation. I want to score some long-ball home runs from my small caps; companies that have the potential to double or triple within a couple of years. Those are things I want, and I expect you want them too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.