Hortonworks: Time For A Rebound

Hortonworks has underperformed in the year to date, following its rival Cloudera which saw a ~50% crash in one day following its Q4 earnings.

It's been an awful year for Hadoop stocks. Hortonworks (HDP), the second-largest company in the space and the first to go public, has traded sideways all year after sinking 10% due to a soft FY18 guidance release in February. Not one to be outdone, the largest Hadoop company Cloudera (CLDR), and Hortonworks' chief rival, tanked nearly 50% in one day after reporting sales execution issues and a similarly soft outlook for FY18.

Following a strong rally in 2017 from relative obscurity (Hortonworks likely rose to prominence in 2017 due in part to the IPO of Cloudera), Hortonworks' shares have given back 10% of its gains this year, trailing the performance of other SaaS peers in the year to date:

Valuation for Hadoop stocks at attractive levels

It's an opportune time, in my opinion, to build a position in both Hortonworks and Cloudera. Both stocks are currently trading at similar valuations far below the peer average in the SaaS software sector. A quick check on Hortonworks' valuation - at its current share price of $18, the company has a market cap of $1.42 billion. After netting out $88.3 million on Hortonworks' balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of just $1.33 billion.

Hortonworks also refreshed its FY18 guidance range along with Q1 earnings. The company is now forecasting $325-$330 million in revenues for the year, a slight $3 million (1%) bump from a prior range of $322-$327 million, and about in line with analysts' expectations of $327.7 million. The new guidance range now represents a growth range of 24-26% y/y - which still seems somewhat conservative, considering Hortonworks hit 42% y/y growth this quarter. The company has almost certainly been overly conservative in setting guidance targets, and there's plenty of opportunity for Hortonworks to outperform over the next few quarters.

Against this new guidance range, Hortonworks is trading at an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 4.1x, approximately in line with where Cloudera is currently trading (4.0x), and far below other mid-cap SaaS peers that are currently growing in the 30-40% range:

Investors are clearly biased against the Hadoop space. Perhaps it's the open source nature of the product - but then again, open source Linux company Red Hat (RHT) has shown that open source software interlaced with proprietary elements can be a winning business model, and its stock has been one of the best performers of the last two years. Investors' hesitation to invest in Hortonworks and Cloudera may also be due to the fact that both companies are still posting large loss margins - but Hortonworks has made tremendous progress in slimming down its losses this quarter, and should continue that trend as it scales.

Big data is an essential tool in a modern IT ecosystem. Hadoop infrastructure, in turn, is a necessary apparatus to manage and parallel-process these large datasets. Its importance can only continue to grow as enterprises increasingly integrate data-driven processes into their decision making. Without the enterprise-grade support of either Hortonworks or Cloudera, using these tools at the Fortune 500 level is near impossible. A quick rundown of Hortonworks' largest customers - T-Mobile (TMUS), the government agency Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), Expedia (EXPE) and Symantec (SYMC) showcase how critical a Hadoop partner is to a large corporate IT stack.

Relative to its massive potential, Hortonworks is currently trading for a fraction of its worth. I'd use the trading weakness this year to continue building a position.

Q1 download: huge growth balanced against improving margins

Here's a glance at Hortonworks' results for the first quarter:

Figure 1. Hortonworks Q1 results

Source: Hortonworks investor relations

Revenues in the quarter grew 41% y/y to $79.1 million, barely showing any deceleration from the 44% y/y growth rate that Hortonworks posted in Q4. Analysts had only expected $76.3 million, or 36% y/y growth.

Subscription revenues - which is Hortonworks' most important revenue stream and most significant source of gross margin - showed even stronger growth of 46% y/y to $61.5 million. And as previously noted, the majority of these subscriptions are sold to large Fortune 500 clients that have plenty of room for expansion bookings. Cloudera had warned in its ill-fated Q4 earnings call that expansion bookings might be soft and threaten overall revenue growth this year (like most SaaS companies, Hortonworks and Cloudera's top-line growth comes primarily from existing customers expanding their subscriptions) - but the issue looks to be company-specific pertaining to Cloudera's sales execution issues, and shouldn't affect Hortonworks.

Largely due to the greater mix of subscription revenues, Hortonworks also made huge strides in its gross margin. Gross margin in the quarter ticked up to 72%, up from 68% in 1Q17.

Overall profitability also made huge advances in the quarter, assuaging concerns that Hortonworks' losses were becoming unbearable. Most notable is the fact that Hortonworks actually reduced sales and marketing expenses by -3% to $48.9 million. Typically in a growth SaaS company, sales and marketing expenses never cease to keep ballooning along with revenue growth. The fact that Hortonworks was able to support 41% top-line growth while keeping sales expenses in check is truly commendable. As a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing represented 62% of Hortonworks' top line - down sharply from 90% in 1Q17, and illustrating that the company is beginning to capture efficiencies of scale.

Total GAAP operating losses also thinned to -$40.8 million. This still represents a large operating loss margin of -52%, but is significantly improved from -97% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of -$0.20 also showed upside to Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14.

And perhaps most importantly of all, Hortonworks managed to turn an operating cash flow loss in 1Q17 into positive OCF of $8.0 million in the quarter. After taking out $1 million of capex, Hortonworks generated positive free cash flows of $7.0 million in the quarter, or a 9% FCF margin. Even though Hortonworks' GAAP losses are large, the company's positive FCF mitigates its actual cash burn rate.

Figure 2. Hortonworks Q1 cash flows

Source: Hortonworks investor relations

How should investors react?

Hortonworks - and for that matter, Cloudera as well - have been unfairly punished by investors this year despite trending to strong results, especially as loss margins at both companies slim down. It's true that both companies have released rather soft guidance ranges for the year, but these forecasts are more likely due to over-conservatism rather than a true degradation in billings activity.

Given how crucial the big data sector is and how important Hortonworks' role within it is, I'd stay long on the shares while they're still cheap. A 4x revenue multiple for a company growing at 40% is almost unheard of - over time, the valuation will self-correct and yield generous returns. I'm bullish with a price target of $25, representing 6x EV/FY18 revenues and 39% upside from current levels.

