Gladstone Commercial, Not As “Good” As It Appears

A few days ago, I was reading an article by fellow contributor, Dane Bowler. He wrote an article on STORE Capital (STOR), and he was making reference the fact that the company “intentionally targets secondary and even tertiary markets for the higher going in cap rates”. He added,

“…if one is to dabble in low credit rated tenants there should be a tremendous return potential to properly reward the investor for taking on this risk.”

Bowler disclosed that he is long Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) and he wrote,

“I actually like STOR’s business model of using sale leasebacks with small tenants in lesser submarkets to achieve higher cap rates. This sort of outside the box thinking is similar to the tricks Gladstone Commercial uses to get higher cap rates.”

I have already written a detailed explanation on STOR (see article HERE) and I thought it would be interesting to take a closer look at GOOD, to determine whether or not the “rewards” for investing in GOOD are too “good” to be true.

GOOD is a small-cap Triple Net REIT that listed on the Nasdaq in 2003 (almost 15 years ago). The company is externally advised by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliated adviser with around $1 billion of funds under management.

It owns approximately 11.4 million square feet of predominantly office and industrial real estate nationwide that includes a diversified portfolio of 98 properties in 24 states leased to 95 different tenants in 19 industries.

GOOD focuses on secondary growth markets with higher yields. The current occupancy rate is 99.1%; since the IPO, it has never fallen below 96%.

Of 100+ assets with nearly $1 billion invested, only one tenant default has occurred - an average annual default rate of 0.02%. For comparison, the 1-year B+ global corporate default rate has averaged 2.4% from 1981-2012 (Source: Wharton).

GOOD has a diverse base of 19 different industries and primarily office and industrial property types. It focuses on mid-size tenants occupying properties ranging from 30-150K SF (office) and 75-500K SF (industrial).

The portfolio consists of mostly office (62%) and industrial (32%), with a few retail (3%) and medical office (3%) buildings.

Here’s how the REIT’s office composition compares to that of the peer group:

It's important to remember that GOOD's portfolio is much smaller than that of Realty Income (NYSE:O) and STOR, and there is considerably less industry diversification.

The company states that around 65% of the tenants are "rated investment-grade and non-rated equivalent", but that's not to be confused with the actual 31% of rated investment-grade tenants.

There is a big difference, and GOOD even points out in the 10-K that "highly leveraged tenants and borrowers may be unable to pay rent or make mortgage payments which could adversely affect our cash available to make distributions to our stockholders”.

The fact that GOOD has 69% non-investment grade is important, because it means that the quality of GOOD’s leased portfolio is not a “good” as the stalwart peers, including Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Also, it’s true that STOR also invests in non-investment grade, but the company has built its business model around mitigating credit risk. As I said, I wrote an entire article HERE on STOR’s differentiated approach to Net Lease investing.

What Is GOOD Missing?

The secret sauce to Net Lease investing boils down to two simple ingredients:

Cost of Capital

To generate profits, Realty Income invests in high-quality buildings with cap rates of around 6.0-6.75%. That means the profit margins are around 200 bps and the buildings are leased to credit-worthy customers.

GOOD, on the other hand, invests in buildings with a target cap rate of 8.5-9.5%. In a company presentation, the company explained:

“When the Company acquires properties the credit of the existing tenant is just as important as the quality of the real estate. Because the Company primarily acquires single tenant properties, there is a need to ensure that the tenant has quality credit.”

As you can see, GOOD recently made these investments: office building at a 8.7% cap rate; industrial building at a 10.4% cap rate; office building at 9.3% cap rate; and an office building at an 8.5% cap rate.

In order to generate accretive growth, GOOD must utilize its higher cost of capital (and higher leverage) to invest in higher risk properties. In doing so, GOOD generates modest investment spreads (of around 100-150 bps) and generally cap ex costs are much higher for office properties (due to interior improvements).

GOOD does not have any bank debt outside of its revolver, and it uses preferreds quite liberally. The revolver is at Libor +225 bps, but that's not "permanent debt", so I assume somewhere around 5% is where it could issue 10-year paper at (though this is a completely wild guess). Using 5% cost of longer-term debt at 50% leverage and 10% cost of equity, you're looking at around 7.5% WACC.

In other words, GOOD’s WACC would be around 8.5% if it were to use more conservative leverage like Realty Income (33% equity). So it's important to recognize that GOOD is taking on substantially more balance sheet risk and tenant risk.

That’s not to say that investing in properties with higher cap rates is wrong, it simply means that investors should consider their appetite for risk and determine his or her own level of risk tolerance.

Diversification

As noted earlier, GOOD has 98 total properties and the majority of the tenants are not investment grade rated. Compared with these REITs below (list in GOOD’s investor presentation), GOOD has limited lease rollover:

However, compared with most of the Net Lease REITs, GOOD’s lease maturity schedule is higher risk, with ~44% rolling through 2023. GOOD’s average remaining lease term is 7.5 years.

Also, many of GOOD’s buildings are larger in size and if a tenant goes dark, it will be more costly for the company to re-lease the building. I think it’s important to point out that GOOD has achieved strong occupancy, as of Q1-18 the portfolio was 99.1% occupied.

Currently GOOD has only one fully vacant building, located in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, as well as two partially vacant buildings. The fully vacant property is under contract to sell, which was expected to close during the first quarter of 2018.

As a consequence of a limited number of tenants in the portfolio, the aggregate returns GOOD realizes may be materially adversely affected by the unfavorable performance of a small number of tenants.

Around 15% of total rental income is earned from tenants in the Telecommunications industry, 12.0% is earned from tenants in the Healthcare industry, and 11% is earned from tenants in the Automobile industry. As a result, a downturn in an industry in which GOOD has invested a significant portion of total assets could have a material adverse effect on the company.

Improved Balance Sheet

GOOD has continued to improve its balance sheet and focus on decreasing leverage and the company expects to continue to gradually decrease leverage over the next 18-24 months. It continues to primarily use long-term mortgage debt to make acquisitions.

GOOD has reduced its debt to gross assets by 10% to 47% since the beginning of 2016, generally through refinancing maturing debt and financing new acquisitions at lower leverage levels. GOOD generally uses long-term mortgage debt to make acquisitions.

GOOD has repaid $123.6 million of debt over the past 24 months primarily with new long-term variable rate mortgages at interest rates equal to the one-month LIBOR plus a spread ranging from 2.5% to 2.75%.

GOOD’s 2018 loan maturities are manageable with only $15.6 million coming due after extending the maturity dates on two loans from 2018 to 2020, subsequent to quarter end. GOOD also has less than $40 million of mortgages maturing in any single year until 2022.

Depending on several factors including the tenant's credit, property type, location, terms of lease, leverage, the amount in terminal loan, GOOD is generally seeing all in rates on refinances and new acquisition debt ranging from the mid to high 4% range.

GOOD has around $4 million in cash and $48 million of availability under its line of credit. The company currently has three preferred tranches and it appears the company has adequate capital to fund ongoing operations.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q1-18 GOOD’s FFO and core FFO available to common stockholders were $11.8 million and $11.7 million respectively or $0.40 per share for the quarter. On a core FFO basis, this is over a 6%, increase totaling approximately $700,000 from the prior quarter which equates to $0.02 additional per share.

The rents from the accretive acquisitions that were completed toward the end of 2017 contributed significantly to the growth of core FFO per share and helped to increase profitability going forward.

In April, GOOD’s Board voted to maintain the monthly distribution of $.125 per common share in April, May, and June. That's an annual rate of $1.50 per share.

As you can see, GOOD has maintained a FLAT dividend of $1.50 per years since going public:

Too Good To Be True?

As noted above, Dane Bowler consider GOOD to be a “good” REIT based on the company’s “outside of the box” thinking. Keep in mind, GOOD is externally-managed so the company is definitely thinking outside of the box.

GOOD conducts substantially all of its activities, including the ownership of all properties, through Gladstone Commercial Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership. The business is managed by its external adviser, Gladstone Management Corporation (the “Adviser”) and Gladstone Administration, LLC (the “Administrator”), provides administrative services.

With a market cap of just $500 million, I understand that GOOD can be efficient with G&A bu utilizing an external manager; however, the key to the success of GOOD is dependent on its key personnel, employed by the Adviser. Specifically, I am referring to David Gladstone, who has a key role at GOOD and a number of other entities, including Gladstone Land (LAND), which I am a shareholder.

David Gladstone has his hands in a number of pies, and while I admire his skill set in capital markets, it seems that GOOD is now large enough to internalize operations. In other words, I think GOOD should start thinking “inside the box”…

….starting with dividend growth.

As noted GOOD has yet to increase its dividend and most REIT investors know that dividend growth is the key to success. While GOOD has a tempting yield, there is little promise of growth:

Here is a snapshot of the company’s AFFO/share:

Now consider the company’s AFFO Payout Ratio:

As you can see, GOOD has maintained a rather flat earnings history and the forecasted 2018 ($1.53/share) and 2019 ($1.56/share) are modest at best. While occupancy is strong today, I am not convinced the company will be able to maintain it, given the middle market composition risk of the portfolio. Take a look at the AFFO/share forecasts for the peers:

As you see, GOOD’s prospects for future growth is weak, and this suggests that there are NO catalysts that encourage me to upgrade this company from a HOLD to a BUY. As viewed below, GOOD has under-performed year-to-date:

Let’s face it, office is a tough sector, and while I recognize that GOOD is doing a good job of maintaining occupancy, the company continues to suffer from its cost of capital and weak scale. There are plenty of preferred alternatives in the market (including GOOD) and I would not recommend the GOOD common shares based simply on the fact that the company “invests outside of the box”.

There is a big difference between internal and external management and I think it’s time for GOOD to begin to think “inside the box” and internalize management. Until then, I must acknowledge that GOOD’s yield is too god to be true”.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and GOOD Investor Presentation.

