Celgene And Otezla Are Cracking

Otezla's Q1 2018 sales fell Q/Q amid an onslaught from JNJ's Tremfya. If it falters next quarter it could hurt sentiment for CELG.

On the surface Celgene (CELG) delivered strong Q1 earnings. The company's product sales grew by 20% Y/Y and EBITDA was up 19% as the EBITDA margin ticked down slightly.

With $3.5 billion of quarterly revenue there is a tremendous amount of leverage in this business. From time to time Celgene's R&D costs could rise as it plows more of its cash flow back into the business. That makes quarterly comparisons of operating expenses and EBITDA margins challenging.

Revlimid, which makes up 63% of total revenue, grew 19% Y/Y. This gives the company a reliable anchor and lends credence to the notion Celgene is still a growth company. However, Celgene also hiked prices for Revlimid and Pomalyst by nearly 20% last year. That said, there is a disconnect between reports of previous price hikes and the company's earnings presentation which stated nearly 16% of Q1 total revenue growth was driven by volume, and another 4% by price increases. If Revlimid and Pomalyst comprise 76% of total revenue, then a 20% price hike for both would yield double-digit revenue growth for the total company simply due to price.



Otezla Is Cracking

Otezla's (treats moderate to severe plaque psorias) Q1 revenue was $353 million, up an eye-popping 46% Y/Y. It currently represents 10% of Celgene's total revenue. Management touted the drug's market share gains in the U.S. and in international markets. However, sales were down 5% sequentially.

The U.S. therapeutic psoriasis market was valued at over $11 billion in 2016 and was expected to growth by over 9% per year. Such growth has generated competition. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) psoriasis drug Tremfya generated $72 million in Q1 2018 revenue. It was launched in the second half of 2017, and its gains may nave come at the expense of Otezla and others. Q1 revenue for JNJ's Stelara, Novartis's (NVS) Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Talz were all flat to declining Q/Q. Taltz experienced the largest decline, falling 15%.



Tremfya is an Interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor and per J&J management, the drug was leading in brand share compared to similar anti-IL 17 therapies. Its success could cause a further loss in market share or pricing power for competitors. Otezla is one of four key products for Celgene. It appears to be cracking, which is not consistent with Celgene's image as a growth company.

Investors Want To Pivot Towards Ozanimod



CELG has been flat post-earnings and down 26% Y/Y. The company was previously touted for its vaunted drug pipeline. In 2017 Celgene discontinued phase III trials and an extension trial for mongersen which was expected to treat Crohn's disease. Earlier this year it received a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the FDA pursuant to ozanimod, a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Ozanimod was expected to be the next growth catalyst. Management intimated it would resubmit a U.S. NDA in Q1 2019:

Ozanimod is an important priority for Celgene. We've had productive interactions with U.S. and European regulators to resubmit the U.S. NDA and submit the European MAA for MS in the first quarter of 2019. We're encouraged by the recent data presented at AAN, which reinforced ozanimod's potential for a differentiated clinical profile. Dr. Jay Backstrom will provide a detailed regulatory update in a few minutes.

Assuming ozanimod receives FDA approval the drug may not reach the market until the first half of 2019 or later. That said, I believe the focus should remain on Celgene's current drug portfolio. Given public scrutiny over drug prices it could be difficult to continue raising prices for Revlimid and Pomalyst. Will CELG longs be satisfied with organic sales growth from Revlimid? Secondly, Otezla's sales appear to be cracking along with other psoriasis competitors. Investors were alarmed when its Q3 2017 sales faltered. If its Q2 2018 sales experience another sequential decline I believe it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Conclusion

CELG and Otezla are cracking. At nearly 14x run-rate EBITDA CELG remains a sell.





Disclosure: I am/we are short CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.