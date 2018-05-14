Market Volatility Bulletin: Sell (Vol) In May?

A seven-day win streak for stocks creates a palpable sense that the worst is behind us. This would mark the third "recovery" since Feb. 5.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) bottomed on Thursday, May 3rd and have barely looked back since. Last week’s gains were fairly consistent, with many “small” up moves rather than sporadic large ones. Only the utilities sector (XLU) looked the worse for wear. With the Dow notching a seventh straight day of gains, no wonder spot VIX is retreating to some of the lowest levels of the year.

Sector SPDRs: 5-day performance heat map ending Friday, May 11

While US equity vol tends to be the focus of these pieces, gold (GLD) vol looks pretty interesting to me here. The yellow metal doesn’t seem to want to budge much in either direction, but with all the cross currents (inflation, macro risk, stronger dollar), it is not too difficult to imagine the calm abating for this asset.

Thoughts On Volatility

Retail sales and the Empire Manufacturing Survey, both on Tuesday, are perhaps the most likely to move markets this upcoming week; industrial production arrives Wednesday. Really though, the economic calendar does not hold too much in the way of promise for those looking for volatility to surge.

In the long run, returns are largely determined by growth rates. These rates are sourced at the “street level” – actual sales and cash flows, and filter upward to the overall index. One can (and should) question how well past growth CAGRs may be at predicting future trajectories; from there it comes down to risk management and having realistic expectations.

On that note, the SPX is definitely trying to put its recent travails behind it. The spot VIX print around 12.5 looks to be giving a green light. Earnings for the past quarter have been strong; the question is why did headline news make such a difference as recently as two weeks ago?

Term Structure

When does it become attractive to “step on the rails” and face falling vol head on as a long (VXX, UVXY, TVIX)? I think we’re getting there quite soon, even if just for a pop.

Leveraged long positions such as UVXY or TVIX are in my view unadvisable at present. True, a pop in vol could be around the corner. However, my guess is that the front end of the yield curve – especially the M2 – could be pretty stubborn on the rise. On the other hand, roll yield is firmly negative and rebalance decay may act as a pretty meaningful tailwind. This last warning is also true for the short vol product (SVXY), but at least decay acts and a potentially stubborn term structure act as a counterbalance.

No measure is consistently accurate so far as predicting future price action, and SKEWX is no exception. However, the gauge is heating up from the lows put in since the end of the month and revisited last week when SPX bottomed on May 3. The reading stands more in the middle of its range, but it should serve as a reminder that sudden drawdown may be the new normal.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the last MVB, atom & humber opines on the state of the cycle we now inhabit. His comment reminds me of a top that wobbles as its rate slows. To my mind we actually have seen many of these kinds of idiosyncratic events over the last five years or so. The major differences in my mind is whether monetary policy treats them as “must-averts”, and relatedly how much risk markets care. His takeaway about selling vol at the end of the comment may feel easy to dismiss with spot VIX under 13, but volatility can reappear on a moment’s notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.