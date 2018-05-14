3 Reasons This Is My All-Time Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock

But of course there are some risks to consider before investing your hard earned money.

Brookfield continues to fire on all cylinders putting up impressive growth rates that are likely to continue for decades. Meanwhile the valuation makes it an attractive buy today.

In fact due to its world class management team, and proven track record of generous, safe, and fast payout growth, I consider it my all time favorite income stock.

This is due to its numerous competitive advantages and growth potential that is effectively infinite due to a global $94 trillion infrastructure megatrend.

The goal of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is to own a wide assortment of quality income growth stocks, each capable of generating market beating total returns over the long-term.

But while I plan to eventually own all the top dividend growth names in all sectors and industries when readers ask me what stock is my all time favorite, ie a "buy and hold forever" choice one name clearly stands out. That would be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP).

There are three reasons why I consider this to be not just the single greatest utility in the world, but quite possibly the single best income growth investment as well. And that's not just because since its IPO 10 years ago Brookfield Infrastructure has managed to crush not just other utilities, infrastructure stocks, MLPs, but the S&P 500 as well.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Fact Sheet)

No the reason I'm so bullish on Brookfield Infrastructure is because it's perfectly positioned to ride a global economic megatrend that could generate market crushing 12% to 15% total returns for many decades to come. All thanks to its generous, safe, and fast rising payouts that makes it my all time favorite high-yield income investment and the closest thing to a "buy and hold forever stock" I've ever found.

Brookfield Infrastructure: The King Of Global Infrastructure Keeps Firing On All Cylinders

Brookfield Infrastructure is part of the Brookfield empire of limited partnerships and is similar in structure (though with important differences) to an MLP with Brookfield Asset Management as its sponsor and general partner. Brookfield Asset Management is the world's largest publicly traded infrastructure, utility, renewable energy, and real estate manager. It has 115 years of experience and $285 billion in assets under management. Its 28,000 employees operate out of over 100 offices in more than 30 countries.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Presentation)

The way it works is that BIP is a funding vehicle for Brookfield to grow its global infrastructure and utility assets. The LP raises debt and equity capital from investors in order to either expand its existing assets (organic growth) or to take part in the deals that Brookfield puts together to acquire highly lucrative assets (targeting 12% to 15% annual cash yields on invested capital).

The assets themselves are wide moat sources of extremely stable cash flow from which to pay the LP's generous and fast growing distribution. A distribution that has grown at 11% annually over the past decade.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure earnings supplement)

Those tax deferred forms of dividends (they are ROC that reduces your cost basis) are funded out of cash flow that is 95% under long-term contract or in regulated industries (gas and electric utilities). Better yet 75% of that cash flow is indexed to inflation and 65% of it has firm volume commitments resulting in extremely stable and lucrative (EBITDA margins north of 55%) cash flow.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Brookfield Asset Management owns 30% of BIP's limited partner units (what retail investors own) as well as its incentive distribution rights or IDRs. These give it an incentive to grow the payout faster because of higher marginal fees paid to it above certain hurdle rates.

15% of distributions above $0.203/quarter

25% of distributions above $0.22/quarter

In total Brookfield Infrastructure IDRs to its sponsor came to $34 million in Q1 2018, a 21% increase from last year's quarter. This totals 3.4% and 12.0% of this quarter's AFFO, respectively.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

In this way BIP is similar to an MLP though with certain key differences. Those include IDR tiers that are half as high as most MLPs, as well as a lack of unrelated business taxable income or UBTI that makes it safe to own in IRAs and 401Ks.

In addition to the IDRs BIP pays its sponsor a 1.25% base management fee based on its adjusted enterprise value (market cap + net corporate level debt). But believe me when I tell you that management is worth every penny.

That's because Brookfield Asset Management provides BIP with about 160 corporate employees to run and grow its operations. That includes 13 top executives with an average of 20 years of industry experience each. Experience in building one of the largest and most diversified collection of quality, wide moat, and cash rich infrastructure assets in the world.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Fact Sheet)

Today Brookfield Infrastructure owns 35 assets worth $29 billion on five continents including:

$4.8 billion regulated utility rate base

2,200 km of electrical transmission lines in North and South America

2,000 km of natural gas pipelines in South America

3.4 million global electricity and natural gas connections

880,000 smart electric meters in the UK

10,300 km of railroads in South America and Australia

37 ports in North America, Europe and Asia

4,000 km of toll roads in South America and India

15,000 km of natural gas pipelines in North America

600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in North America

20,800 water and waste treatment connections

5,000 km of fiber optic lines in Europe

7,000 telecom towers in Europe

And thanks to major deals such as Brookfield's $5.2 billion 2017 acquisition of Petrobras (PBR)'s natural gas transmission system (BIP's stake was $1.3 billion), the LP's top and bottom line are booming.

Metric Q1 2018 Result Revenue Growth 54.4% Funds From Operation Growth 27.6% Adjusted Funds From Operation Growth 31.5% Unit Growth 6.6% FFO/Unit Growth 19.7% AFFO/Unit Growth 23.3% Distribution Growth 8.0% FFO Payout Ratio 55.3% AFFO Payout Ratio 65.2%

(Source: earnings release, earnings supplement)

The most important metrics to focus on are adjusted funds from operation or AFFO/unit. AFFO is the operating cash flow minus maintenance expenses and for BIP is the equivalent of an MLP's DCF. A low payout ratio (equivalent to a coverage ratio of 1.8) means that Brookfield is retaining a lot of cash flow to invest in future growth.

This, as well as its disciplined and conservative use of debt, ensures it very low costs of capital that makes for very high profitability.

Approximate Weighted Average Cash Cost Of Capital 5.2% Cash Yield On Invested Capital 13.0% Gross Investment Profitability 7.8%

(Sources: earnings supplement, FastGraphs, Gurufocus)

In the past year, infrastructure and utility markets have become a lot more volatile which is why Brookfield was so conservative with its 2018 payout hike (8% vs about 23% increase in AFFO/unit). Specifically the LP wants to store up more dry powder and bolster its liquidity for what management sees as major potential investment opportunities ahead.

Entering the year, a key focus was to build up Brookfield Infrastructure corporate liquidity in response to signals suggesting a period of greater volatility. Even though economic conditions are quite favourable in most jurisdictions where we operate, we often source some of our best investment opportunities when markets are volatile." -Sam Pollock, CEO

Thanks to opportunistic sales of things like its stake in the Chilean electric transmission business (Transelec) as well as ongoing bond offerings, BIP's liquidity is now at an all time high of $4.24 billion. Access to such large amounts of low cost capital are one of the LP's major competitive advantages, (the other being the world class management team).

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure earnings supplement)

That liquidity will be used to fund growth, both organic as well as ongoing acquisitions. At the organic level, meaning expanding existing assets, the LP has a $2.5 billion backlog of projects, $500 million of which is already invested and $800 million more scheduled to be deployed within two to three years.

The remaining $1.2 billion is for multi-year expansions of assets like the Brazilian electrical transmission business, the French Fiber optic network, and its numerous worldwide toll roads.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Brookfield believes that its organic growth pipeline is sufficient to drive 6% to 9% FFO/unit growth over the long-term. That's enough to support the long-term payout growth target of 5% to 9%, even assuming no further acquisitions. But growth through acquisitions is the other major growth catalyst and the reason that Brookfield Infrastructure's payout has grown on average 4% faster than management's long-term goals. It is also why the LP's total returns have been greater than management's already impressive long-term total return target of 12% to 15%.

Brookfield is always on the hunt for opportunistic acquisitions including the recent closing on a 11% stake in Gas Natural S.A, the second largest gas distribution network in Columbia that serves 3 million customers in the capital of Bogota. In April Brookfield got regulatory approval for phase two of this acquisition which will result in it and its partners owning a majority stake in the regulated gas utility.

Brookfield is also eyeing the North American MLP space with interest given that the bear market in that industry has resulted in many MLPs finding themselves unable to raise growth capital at profitable rates (some unit prices fell 50% to 75% in the past year). Brookfield is well experienced with midstream infrastructure and is looking to make joint ventures, acquire assets on the cheap (carve outs), and potentially even buy entire MLPs outright.

To help fund its growth management periodically recycles capital meaning selling existing assets when they can do so at a high profit and reinvest the funds into higher-yielding investments. For instance Brookfield's 28% stake in Transelec was purchased in 2006 for $2.7 billion, $1.3 billion of which was equity.

Over 11 years Brookfield expanded Transelec's distribution network 25%, added 20% more substations and grew the rate base (on which it earns its guaranteed return on investment) from $1.6 billion to $3.5 billion. When it finally sold its 28% stake in March 2018, BIP had achieved a 18% annualized internal rate of return over that 11 year period and ultimately more than tripled its invested capital. Those kinds of returns are on par with the returns of the greatest value investors of all time including Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

And lest you think that Transelec is just cherry picking, Brookfield's long-term track record on asset sales should put such concerns to rest. Over the past decade, Brookfield has earned around 25% annualized rates of returns on its investments. In the next 12 to 24 months it plans another $1 to $2 billion in highly lucrative asset sales with IRRs likely to be in line with their historical norms.

In addition to equity markets, retained cash flow, and insanely profitable capital recycling, Brookfield is also a master of smart use of low cost, fixed rate debt.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

90% of the LP's debt is fixed rate (minimizing interest rate risk) and 86% of it is asset level, non-recourse loans. Non-recourse loans are debt used to finance specific assets with the stable cash flow from those assets paying the interest and principal on those loans (average duration 8 years).

The reason that BIP (and most utilities) use non-recourse debt is that in the event of a catastrophe (such as an asset being destroyed or nationalized) creditors can't go after the parent organization. Or to put another way if a loan defaults due to a worst-case scenario Brookfield can "hand over the keys" of the asset and its overall AFFO isn't at risk. This creates a large safety buffer protecting the overall cash flow and the distribution.

The bottom line is that Brookfield is the Berkshire (BRK.B) of global infrastructure, with an unbeatable record of long-term focused, disciplined, and conservative investing in wide moat, cash rich assets. That management team has enriched investors over the years with the LP's generous, safe, and fast growing payout and very impressive total returns that far exceeded its long-term goals.

And best of all? Thanks to Brookfield's long growth runway (the largest growth potential I've ever seen) that kind of strong growth is likely to continue for many decades to come.

Growth Runway Is Mind Boggling And Stretches For Decades

The biggest reason to own Brookfield is that of all the megatrends in the world economy today, infrastructure is by far the biggest. And thanks to Brookfield Asset Managements' globe spanning reach and industry leading scale literally no other income investment has as much long-term growth potential as Brookfield Infrastructure.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

For example in just the developed markets in which it operates PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that by 2025 $5.5 trillion in new infrastructure investment will be needed.

And that doesn't even include most of the major midstream energy infrastructure that will be needed to service America's historic energy boom. In fact by 2040 analyst firm IHS estimates that between $700 billion and $900 billion in energy transportation, storage, and processing infrastructure will be built.

And keep in mind that we've hardly scratched the surface of BIP's growth runway. That's because even this potential $6 trillion in forecast infrastructure demand represents just the developed world. But most of population, economic and infrastructure demand growth is going to come from emerging markets such as: Latin America, Africa, China, and India.

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation

In fact India is on track to not just grow at 7% annually for the foreseeable future but its still very young and fast growing population means that by 2030 individual Indian cities will have economies larger than many large countries today.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation)

And Asia as a whole is expected to grow at a similar rate, driven largely by China. All told by 2030 Asia is expected to need about $26 trillion in new infrastructure.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Brookfield is already thinking over a decade ahead with plans to greatly expand its Asian assets. That includes making initial purchases into Indian toll roads, and adding Indian telecom towers to its portfolio as well. And as for China management is being disciplined with its approach, opening office in that country with plans to start making major infrastructure investments there within three to five years.

More importantly note that Brookfield isn't just interested in traditional utility assets (gas, electric, water, waste treatment) but is also making a big push into data (fiber optics and telecom towers). In essence Brookfield Infrastructure, backed by the might and money of Brookfield Asset Management, is looking to become the largest and most diversified utility in the world. One with its hand in every major growth pie there is: energy, water, transportation and data/telecom.

And to give you an idea of why Brookfield Infrastructure is my all time favorite income growth stock and one I plan to own for the next 50+ years, consider this. By 2030 and 2040 it's projected that the world's total infrastructure investment needs will amount to $36 trillion, and $94 trillion, respectively.

To put those mind boggling sums in perspective $36 trillion and $94 trillion is about 50% and 130% the size of the global economy in 2017, respectively. It's also 4,700 and 12,400 times larger than the $7.6 billion in total capital BIP has invested to date. Which means that despite how impressive the LP's growth has been thus far, Brookfield has not even scratched the surface of its future growth potential. If this were a baseball game Brookfield's impressive 10 year history would amount to not just still being in the first inning, but the pitcher getting ready to throw the second pitch of the game.

The bottom line is that Brookfield, as the largest sourcer of infrastructure deals in the world, is hands down the best positioned investment family for investors to cash in on the single greatest economic megatrend of the coming decades. And BIP in particular is a great way to enjoy what's likely to be 12% to 15% total returns for the next few decades, all while enjoying a steady stream of generous, safe and fast growing income.

Payout Profile: Darn Near Perfect

Stock Yield AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.8% 65.2% 5% to 9% 12% to 15% S&P 500 1.8% 32.0% 6.2% 8.0%

(Sources: earnings supplement, management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl, CSImarketing)

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Brookfield's current yield of nearly 5% is more than triple the paltry payout of the S&P 500. This makes it a potentially ideal low risk stock for high-yield investors. More importantly that payout is very well covered by cash flow.

In fact in the most recent quarter the AFFO payout ratio fell to an all time low of 65.2% thanks to AFFO/unit growing so much faster than the most recent distribution increase. And keep in mind that BIP has a good history of conservative payout ratios including retaining an average of 21% of AFFO over the past five years.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure investor presentation)

But there's more to a safe distribution than just a low payout ratio. A strong balance sheet is needed to ensure that the payout doesn't limit the LP's immense growth prospects.

Stock Debt/ EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.0 5.4 41% BBB+ 4.40% Average Utility 3.6 5.4 49% NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, earnings supplement)

Fortunately Brookfield Infrastructure has a very strong balance sheet with a total debt/EBITDA ratio of just 4.0. While that is slightly above the average for utilities notice that the strong investment grade credit rating means very low borrowing costs. This is why the overall interest coverage ratio matches that of regular utilities. And keep in mind that at the corporate level (for which regular investors are liable) BIP's leverage ratio is just 0.5, and its interest coverage ratio is 25.0.

As for the long-term growth prospects as we've seen Brookfield has a great track record of under promising and over delivering on payout growth. However I like to err on the side of conservatism and so consider the 5% to 9% distribution growth guidance to be a good long-term growth assumption.

This means that at current valuations BIP should have no trouble achieving management's long-term 12% to 15% total return targets, which would be about 50% higher than the market's historical 9.2% total return since 1871. And over the next 10 years? Given where current market valuations are I expect BIP to beat the market by closer to 50% to 88% per year over the next decade.

Valuation: World Leader Trading At Modest Discount

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Thanks to the interest rate induced correction we're in BIP, like most utilities, has not had a great run over the past year. But rather than look at this as a bad thing I consider it a potentially good investing opportunity. After all while Brookfield Infrastructure's price has remained flat over the past 12 months its cash flow has soared and its payout is up 8%.

P/FFO Implied Growth Rate Yield Historical Yield 12.4 2.0% 4.8% 4.5%

(Sources: earnings supplement, Gurufocus)

This means that on a price/FFO basis (its equivalent to a PE ratio) BIP is now trading at a multiple of 12.4. That implies a long-term FFO/unit growth rate of just 2% or three to 4.5 times less than management believes is likely with just organic growth investments. In other words Brookfield Infrastructure is currently priced as if it is a regular slow growing utility rather than one of the fastest growing in the world, and with the single best growth potential.

Meanwhile the current yield of 4.8% is slightly above its 4.5% median value since IPO. Since I'm an income investor I like to use yield vs historical yield as a proxy for fair value. That's because over the long-term a good income stock's yield is cyclical but mean reverting. That means it fluctuates around a relatively fixed point that is a good approximation of fair or intrinsic value.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

So on that basis BIP appears to be about 6% undervalued right now. While true that's not a screaming buy (other utilities are far more undervalued like Dominion Energy) for a best in breed, low risk high-yield stock with decades of likely market beating returns ahead of it? Well I am more than happy to recommend buying it at fair value, much less a 6% discount.

That's why I'm strongly recommending Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to everyone who is comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

No investment is perfect and no stock is risk free. In the case of BIP, while it's my all time favorite income investment, there are several factors and risks to keep in mind.

First be aware that due to the way BIP is structured (an LP whose assets are all LPs themselves) it does use a K1 form that some people simply wish to avoid due to increased tax complexity.

In addition BIP (and all Brookfield LPs, including BEP and BPY) have a 15% Canadian tax withholding on their distributions in taxable accounts (retirement accounts are exempt). The good news is that US investors get a dollar for dollar foreign tax credit to offset this. This means that the effective payout over a full year is not affected. However only the first $300/$600 of an individual/couple's total portfolio foreign dividend withholdings can be claimed on the standard 1040 tax form. For figures above this the more complex form 1116 is requires.

As for risks to BIP itself there are several important ones to consider. First currency risk created by where much of the LP's cash flow comes from:

Brazil: 34%

US: 22%

Australia: 18%

UK: 15%

Rest of World: 11%

Fortunately Brookfield uses 12 to 24 month hedges to minimize the fluctuations in its foreign cash flows.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure earnings supplement)

That being said only 61% of its FFO is effectively in US dollars. That means that it still faces 39% currency risk (most of that in Brazilian Real). If the US dollar appreciates against local currencies, some of which can be volatile (like emerging market currencies) then Brookfield can see its US dollar denominated cash flow reduced. In Q1 2018 the rising US dollar resulted in a $13 million decrease in cash flow, equal to a -4.6% growth headwind in AFFO. Fortunately the low payout ratio means that the distribution isn't likely to be put at risk should the dollar rise significantly however the growth rate might end up on the low side of management guidance (at least in the short-term). Over the long-term currency fluctuations are cyclical and mean reverting meaning they tend to cancel out.

Another risk to keep in mind is that due to the complex nature of its business, specifically operating in so many emerging economies with varied regulatory environments, there is some execution risk. For example even the best in breed Brookfield has from time to time had deals fall through, including its first attempt to acquire Indian telecom towers.

In addition some of the countries in which it operates, primarily in Latin America, have been known to experience deep recessions leading to large scale government shifts. This includes the rise of populism that can create the risk of asset nationalization. The good news is that literally no one on earth has more experience operating in such potentially challenging environments than Brookfield.

Finally we can't forget that BIP's first 10 years were marked by the lowest global interest rates in history. This created a perfect storm of positive growth tailwinds including huge demand for high-yield investments with fast payout growth. That allowed it to issue lots of cheap equity to fuel its major acquisitions.

Super low interest rates similarly helped fuel asset expansion funded with low cost debt. And while true that Brookfield's strong balance sheet, very high investment grade credit rating, and industry leading access to low cost capital means that it will still be able to grow, rising long-term interest rates might mean that future investments are not as profitable as in the past.

This is why management continues to guide for 12% to 15% total returns over the long-term as opposed to the 20+% returns we've seen in the past decade. Just keep in mind that this is still an exceptional return, and one that's likely a realistic return assumption for not just the next few years, but potentially for the next half century or more.

Bottom Line: A Low Risk, High-Yield, Fast Growing Blue Chip With Market Beating Return Potential For The Next 50+ Years

When it comes to high-yield income growth stocks I want to see several things. These include a top notch management team, a strong balance sheet, and of course a generous, safe, and fast-growing payout. As importantly I want a stock to have the potential to generate market beating total returns for not just a few years, but for decades.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, thanks to its affiliation with the world's largest infrastructure asset manager, has all of these factors and more. That creates what I consider to be the single best high-yield income growth investment in the world today. One that is currently trading at an attractive price that makes this a must own stock for most diversified income portfolios.



