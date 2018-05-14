Smith & Nephew: Not Attractive Enough

Post-Results, Stock Trades Below 200-day MA And Just Above Support Line

Britain-based Smith & Nephew (SNN) reported its Q1 2018 results on May 3, 2018, and its share price sunk 5.2 percent at the opening to $36.43. The stock continued to wobble the next few days and last closed at $35.76, a 6.9 percent decline post-results announcement. Anytime I spot a gap down at a blue-chip stock resulting in its share price falling below its 200-day moving average, I get intrigued.

Despite the recent correction, Smith & Nephew still has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion and an enterprise value of $16.92 billion. It trades at a P/E ratio of 20.4x with a forward dividend yield of 1.8 percent, not particularly exciting for an income investor. Nevertheless, note that Smith & Nephew has a rising dividend profile and its payout ratio is just 35 percent, indicating ample room for dividend increases if desired.

Q1 2018 Results Review

Overall, on a company-level, Smith & Nephew reported a flat revenue growth for the first quarter. Looking at the geographical and product franchise divisions, however, the results were mixed. U.S. was down 2 percent, which is disappointing as quarterly growth was in the positive 1-2 percent in 2017. Other Established Markets, comprising Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, and New Zealand, also delivered a negative 2 percent growth despite managing to stay flat in 2017. Emerging Markets seemed to do fantastically well in comparison with a 9 percent growth. However, that is actually down from the 9-14 percent quarterly growth and 12 percent on a yearly basis in 2017.

In terms of product divisions, the Sports Medicine group fared the best, albeit it just managed to eke out a 1 percent growth while Reconstruction was flat and Advanced Wound Management was down by 2 percent. Other Surgical Businesses was the bright spot, but even with a 9 percent growth, it brought in just $49 million or 4 percent of the total revenue. Still, it was the only product franchise which managed to grow faster than the 2017 yearly average. The company attributed the robust growth in this franchise to its ear, nose, and throat ("ENT") products as well as robotics. The 6 percent growth at Sports Medicine Joint Repair was supported by the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant which came with the acquisition of Rotation Medical.

On the Reconstruction front, the sales growth of Smith & Nephew's knee implants continues to be above that of the market, offsetting the sales weakness of its hip implants. Sales of Advanced Wound Bioactives plunged 12 percent as its products like Oasis Wound Matrix has seen reduced utilization following higher health care costs being transferred to patients through higher co-pays. The headwinds would persist for some time. The management expects Advanced Wound Bioactives to decline mid-single digits for the full year. Fortunately, the strong growth in end-customer demand for PICO would lift the revenue for Advanced Wound Devices to report double-digit growth for 2018.

Solid Free Cash Flow Ensures The Stability Of The Dividend Payout

With a steady cash from operations, Smith & Nephew has managed to improve its free cash flow to $714 million. That has helped the company pare down its debt to $1.28 billion on a net basis. The total dividends paid at $269 million in 2017 represents only about one-third of the free cash flow.

Conclusion

The market was naturally disappointed with the lackluster quarter. The downward revision in guidance certainly worsened the sentiment towards Smith & Nephew. Underlying sales growth is now expected to be 2 to 3 percent, down from the 3 to 4 percent which the management previously guided. The trading profit margin outlook is also being toned down to be "at or above 2017 levels", from the stated "30-70bp improvement" in the previous guidance. Therefore, the share price decline following the results announcement is reasonable.

Despite a big gap down, the stock's two decade-old uptrend remains intact. Given that the share price correction of around 7 percent since the results announcement is apparently due to the weaker guidance, there doesn't seem to be much of an "unjustified sell-down" for a bargain play.

Based on the consensus price target at $38.57, there is an upside of $2.81 or 8 percent. This isn't very attractive especially given the uncertainty surrounding the incoming CEO. Readers interested in Smith & Nephew might want to wait for better entry opportunities. A positive catalyst could come in the form of accelerated divestitures under the incoming CEO on the behest of activist investor Elliott Advisors.

