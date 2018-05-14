Kinross Gold - Mauritania Spoiled The Company's Outstanding Quarter

I see the Tasiast issue as an opportunity for trading, but the situation is concerning and potentially costly for the company. Time is required to assess the situation accurately.

The market reacted very negatively after learning of the threat of potential roadblocks to the Tasiast Phase II expansion in Mauritania.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $897.2 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter and 10.7% sequentially. Net earnings of $106.1 million, or $0.09 per share.

Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), the world’s fifth-largest gold miner, owns eight producing mines worldwide. The company has experienced technical issues in the past, and these issues have been the primary reason why the stock has not performed well for long-term investors.

However, the balance sheet looks much better after the company made notable improvements, especially over the past two years. Kinross is showing long-term debt going down significantly, with no debt maturity until 2021, while carrying a strong cash position totaling $1 billion and total liquidity of $2.5 billion.

Source: Company presentation

Also, Kinross Gold expects to produce 2.5M Oz of gold.

Source: Kinross Gold Presentation.

Kinross looks attractive below $4 and could be a promising turnaround opportunity given a robust project pipeline which is fueling the company's future growth. With its strong liquidity position, Kinross can invest in its future development opportunities without incurring new debt. I consider the stock as undervalued from a long-term perspective.

Project Pipeline

Six projects are promising now:

The Tasiast Phase One expansion is near completion, on schedule, and on the budget, and expected to achieve 12,000 t/d throughput by the end of June 2018. The company is assessing the Government of Mauritania’s request to enter into mutually beneficial discussions regarding all of Kinross’ activities in Mauritania to improving economic benefits to the country, including the potential impact on the Phase Two expansion.

expansion is near completion, on schedule, and on the budget, and expected to achieve 12,000 t/d throughput by the end of June 2018. The company is assessing the Government of Mauritania’s request to enter into mutually beneficial discussions regarding all of Kinross’ activities in Mauritania to improving economic benefits to the country, including the potential impact on the Phase Two expansion. Construction of the Round Mountain Phase W project is progressing according to schedule, with engineering 90% complete and initial low-grade ore expected in mid-2019.

project is progressing according to schedule, with engineering 90% complete and initial low-grade ore expected in mid-2019. At the Bald Mountain , Vantage Complex engineering is now 90% complete with commissioning of the heap leach pad and processing facilities expected to commence in Q1 2019.

, Vantage Complex engineering is now 90% complete with commissioning of the heap leach pad and processing facilities expected to commence in Q1 2019. In Russia, the Moroshka project located near Kupol remains on schedule and on the budget, with mining of high-grade ore expected to begin in the second half of the year.

located near Kupol remains on schedule and on the budget, with mining of high-grade ore expected to begin in the second half of the year. The Fort Knox Gilmore project feasibility study in Alaska is on schedule for completion in June 2018.

project feasibility study in Alaska is on schedule for completion in June 2018. At the La Coipa Restart project, the company expects to initiate a feasibility study at mid-year.

Source: KGC Presentation

Total CapEx for 2018 are expected to be $1,075 million (+/- 5%). It Includes $355 million of sustaining capital and $40 million of capitalized interest

Recent development

Kinross announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric plants in Brazil for $257 million. The two plants are expected to secure a long-term supply of power for Kinross’ Paracatu mine.

Also, Paracatu received sufficient rainfall this quarter. Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Paracatu delivered strong production of 128,000 ounces in the first quarter and I should also note that at Paracatu, we've seen significant improvement in rainfall so far in 2018 versus previous years.

KGC - Company Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2017 - The raw numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 781.4 755.2 809.4 706.2 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 810.3 897.2 Net Income in $ Million −6.7 −83.2 −52.7 −841.9 35.0 −25.0 2.5 −116.5 134.6 33,1 60,1 217.6 106.1 EBITDA $ Million 241.1 143.5 236.4 −502.8 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 281.8 353.9 373.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7,3% 26.9% 11.8% EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.07 −0.05 −0.74 0.03 −0.02 0.00 −0.09 0.11 0.03 0,05 0.17 0.08 Cash from operations in $ Million 250.1 167.2 232.1 182.2 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179,7 197,7 366.4 293.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 149.5 128.5 171.3 160.7 139.5 114.0 153.8 226.5 178.9 200.7 204,7 313.3 246.9 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 100.6 38.7 60.8 21.5 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 −21.0 −7,0 53.1 46.6 Cash and short term investments $ Million 1,010 1,118 1,116 1,044 750 968 756 827 819 1,061 992 1,026 998 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,029 2,030 1,981 1,981 1,982 1,983 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,735 1,732 1,733 1,733 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,145.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1 1,247.0 1,258.5

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from nine mines for a total gold production for 1Q'18 of 653,937 Au Eq Oz.

Proven and Probable reserves in 2017 were 3% higher from a year ago if we exclude the sale of Cerro Casale which represented 5.8M Oz in reserve. 2017 reserves are 25.9M Oz.

CFO Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

The combination of continued operational delivery, excellent cost performance and a higher realized gold price delivered very strong first quarter financial results. Particularly noteworthy is our all in sustaining cost of $846 per ounce which is the lowest it's been since we began reporting on this metric in 2012.

An important issue that may have spooked the market

The company warned that it is assessing a request by Mauritania to enter into talks regarding all of Kinross’ activities in Mauritania, in order to enhance economic benefits to the country, including the potential impact on the 800K Oz Tasiast Phase 2 expansion.

The market reacted very negatively after learning of the threat of potential roadblocks to the Tasiast Phase II expansion, and the extra-cost that may result. This situation reminds all of us how difficult it is to do decent business in such places where deals can be "renegotiated" at any time.

2018 Guidance

Kinross expects to produce 2.5M Au Eq Oz (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au Eq Oz of $730 (+/- 5%).

AISC is forecast to be $975 per ounce sold on both a gold equivalent and by-product basis (+/- 5%).

Total CapEx is forecast to be approximately $1,075 million (+/- 5%), which includes sustaining capital of $355 million and non-sustaining CapEx of roughly $680 million to advance development projects.

Source: KGC Presentation

Kinross Gold: Balance Sheet

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $897.2 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter and 10.7% sequentially. Net earnings of $106.1 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with net earnings of $134.6 million, or $0.11 per share, in 1Q 2017.

Adjusted net earnings increased to $125.2 million, or $0.10 a share. It was double the average Wall Street analyst forecast calling for earnings of $0.05 a share, on revenue of $827.71 million, according to data provided by Thomson Reuters.

Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

[O]ur operations generated approximately $364 million in adjusted operating cash flow, an increase of 45% compared to Q1, 2017. As Paul mentioned, with strong first quarter results, we are on track to meet our guidance for production, cost of sales and all in sustaining cost for the year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, FCF is now $71.7 million.

Free cash flow is an essential factor that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and, of course, positive for the business model to work well in a long-term investment.

KGC is passing the test here and should increase FCF significantly in H2 2018 with the Tasiast Phase I.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $735 million, which is quite impressive, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.56x which is excellent.

Recommendation and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold presents an exciting potential for future growth with a solid balance sheet again confirmed by the first-quarter results. With such an outstanding balance sheet and execution, it is quite difficult to justify why the stock price tumbled so dramatically at first glance.

The reason why the stock took a dive after the first-quarter results is embedded deeply in the fabric of the gold mining industry. From Guatemala to Greece and now Mauritania, we observe the same concerning pattern of uncertainty and added costs, repeating over and over again.

It was a day that shareholders should have enjoyed but turned out to be a stampede to the exit.

It is difficult to analyze what happened recently from a TA perspective. The stock reacted strongly to one specific news and sold off. However, the first resistance that I can see now is about $3.60 which is a good entry point. But it is very early and the potential impact of the "renegotiation" is far from certain. I see the Tasiast issue as an opportunity for trading, but the situation is concerning and potentially costly for the company. Time is required to assess the situation accurately.

Furthermore, it is of paramount importance to study KGC in correlation with the future gold price. Often, gold price and gold stocks hit seasonal lows in late October before rallying higher, and I see this pattern possibly repeating itself this year as well.

You will have to look at how beneficial or detrimental these two events can be for KGC.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading KGC