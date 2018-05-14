Vitamin Shoppe Posts Weak Underlying Q1 2018 Results, Despite The Support From Shah And Vintage Capital

Early this morning, I just listened to the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) Q1 2018 conference call. This was the last conference call for CEO, Colin Watts, who will be stepping down at the end of this month. If anyone has any free time or the interest, you can listen to the replay of the conference call until May 16th. I suspect, like me, you might come away from the call thinking that Colin is painted an overly optimistic picture despite his poor leadership during his three year at VSI. Or, perhaps, had five cups of coffee ahead of the conference call. He was super upbeat, super confident, to the point of delusional thinking, and borderline shouting into telephone receiver during the conference call.

Webcast

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2018 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (NYSE:ET) today. Interested investors and other parties may listen to the simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com. A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 9, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 7617379. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ETon May 16, 2018. The webcast will also be archived on the company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com in the investor relations section.

Before we discuss highlights from the conference call, I want address the numbers. As I noted yesterday, and this chart excludes Nutri-Force, VSI's contract manufacturing business, that they sold on May 7, 2018 to ANS.

On May 7, 2018 the Vitamin Shoppe completed the sale of Nutri-Force, its manufacturing business. Net proceeds to the Company were approximately $15 million. The buyer was Arizona Nutritional Supplements (ANS), a contract and private label manufacturer of vitamins, minerals and supplements located in Chandler, Arizona. ANS has a long and successful track record in driving innovation. The Vitamin Shoppe has a long-term relationship with ANS, currently one of the Company's contract private brand manufacturers. As part of this transaction, the parties have entered into a long-term supply agreement. Through the remainder of the year, the majority of the production from Nutri-Force will be transitioned to the ANS facilities in Arizona. In addition, ANS has committed to specific innovation investments on behalf of the Vitamin Shoppe.

So if we exclude Nutri-Force from operating results then gross margins are down 90 Bps, SG&A expenses are up 400 Bps. Even worse, income margins before taxes are a magnifying glass required 0.5%, or down 490 Bps YoY for Q1 2018. I exclude the loss from selling Nutri-Force and gain from buying back $45.4 million face value of VSI's 2020 convertible bond.

Yes, comps were only down 3.6%, but they were lapping a down 6.3% Q1 2017. Digitals comps were up 20.7% but the online shipping costs are expensive and the 20.7% boost didn't move the needle for gross margins.

Source: Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. IR

Turning to the cash flow statement, cash flow from operations was $18.2 million and $2.96 million of that number was improvements to working capital. This and the strong digital comps were the only bright spots offered in the report.

Source: VSI FY 2018 Q1

Turning to the balance sheet, $35 million was drawn on the revolver and there was about $104 million (face value) left on the convertible bond, as they bought back (face value) $45.4 million of the debt on the open market at $0.74 on the dollar.

Conference Call

BTW - SA published the conference call transcript at 10pm, on May 12th (see here).

In Colin's opening remarks, he talked a lot about digital. How they are shifting their marketing spending to digital in the form of paid search and advanced performance analytics (SEO). He noted that they acquired 10.3% new customers and how SPARK auto delivery is working really well. They revamped their Vitamin Shoppe mobil app. He discussed that their March Battle of the Brands campaign was a big success and that they performed better in Sports Nutrition and did better working with their vendor on price/ promotion during the quarter. Then he talked about new products launches and a new focus on exclusive new products. He cited a exclusive relationship with Ora Organics. Colin continues by discussing the store within a store concept and how auto delivery is working well. They have 600K SPARK auto deliver subscribers. Finally, he noted the upcoming launch of "Easy Re-order" that prompts you to re-order like a pharmacy prescription (think of those annoying robotic calls) that will have a one step re-order with option of online or pick up in store options. And he noted that their rewards program would launch in Q3 2018 and go nationwide by Q1 2019.

As for CFO, Brenda Galgano's opening remarks, she was also highly caffeinated and upbeat. Brenda discussed the financial results, comps, and Nutri-Force sale to ANS. She noted that in connection with the Nutri-Force sale they signed a long term supply agreement with ANS to manufacture VSI's private label products. She noted that ANS has much better operational efficiencies and that they can run a third party manufacturing business better than VSI. She said closing the New Jersey distribution center had a slight drag on financial performance (about $500K) in Q1 2018. In 2018, they plan to open two stores and only close ten stores. They are spending most of the $30 million in CAPEX, mostly consisting of significant digital investments.

SG&A was $89.3 million in Q1 2018, so I'm not sure how they will meet the guidance of $340 to $345 million, as that implies $85.23 million in SG&A for the remaining three quarters. Moreover, I'm skeptical and to how VSI can hit that $345 million number when you factor in the higher delivery costs from growth in online sales and SPARK Auto delivery. They are only closing a net eight stores, so that shouldn't equate to $12 million in savings to bridge the Q2 - Q4 2018 run rate. Finally, she talk about working with vendors and getting more efficient with how they manage inventories.

There were only three analysts on the call.

Barclays' analyst, Sean Kras, asked three questions. One about the cadence of comps for FY 2018, and if they will get to flat by Q4 2018. He wanted to know about pricing and promotion and gross margins. His questions were pedestrian as were the answers. Colin talk about how VSI attracted, hired, and retained talented folks to revamp the mobil and online parts of the business. He noted how they are getting smarter and more "surgical" about promotions.

The next question was from analyst from Consumer Edge Review. The analyst wanted to know about the overall healthy of the industry. Colin said that the overall sector is growing low positive comps, but it is a very competitive marketplace.

Finally, BofA's analyst, Curtis Nagle, asked about what kind of effect selling Nutri-Force would have on gross margins. VSI's management said, net-net it should slightly help gross margins.

Takeaway

Vitamin Shoppe's business model is broken. Its pre-tax operating margins of less than one percent and this is unsustainable. The company can't make any money with only 22% to 23% of its product sold as private label. They are spending all of this money chasing digital sale and only closing a net 8 stores. Clearly, they are frozen by very expensive and longer term operating leases. It is hard know for sure, but I would venture to guess more a fair number of their retail stores are EBITDA negative.

As for the buoyancy in its stock price, the support of Shah Capital and Vintage combined with 7 million shares sold short creates this enhanced volatility.

Source: WSJ

Because Shan and Vintage own roughly 35% of the stock, there aren't as many marginal shares up for grabs that day trader buy and sell on a daily basis, like is currently the case for GNC (GNC).

On balance, VSI's structural issues are a net positive for GNC, but we won't see any immediate benefits just yet.

In other news, bodybuilding.com posted its Q1 2018 results. Q1 2018 sales were $66 million down $25 million (27.47% YoY from Q1 2017). Results so low and deteriorating so quickly that parent company Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA) classics the bodybuilding.com units as "corporate and other'. Adjusted OIBDA for bodybuilding.com was negative $4 million, in Q1 2018, compared to positive $5 million during Q1 2017. My view is that GNC is doing a good job winning market share from both Vitamin Shoppe and Bodybuilding.com

Source: Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. Q1 2018 10-Q

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.