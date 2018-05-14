Week 20 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 49 out of 59 trading weeks (83.05%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

Performance Results for both 1-week and 2-week holding periods are significantly outperforming S&P 500 YTD with 1-week YTD +32.63% and the 2-week holding period +21.20% YTD.

Publishing 2 of the 8 new Week 20 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 20:

Market conditions continue with high volatility. The positive momentum gauge spent another full week in yellow (medium) moving from a value of 61 last week up to a value of 66 this week. The all time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 8 during week 14 and all time high is 120 during August 2017. Last week's report: Week 19 Breakout Forecast



Volatility in the market remains at high levels and the positive momentum value continues well above the midpoint of 60. This is the second week in a row that the positive gauge has registered above the midpoint since January (Week 4). The ongoing correlation study between the Momentum Gauge values and breakout performance remains highly correlated, such that periods of high negative and low positive momentum indicate lower probabilities of gains from breakout conditions. The positive inverse conditions are also highly correlated with better returns when the Momentum Gauge shows high positive momentum values and low negative values.

Total Return Chart: +73.82%



The Week 19 breakout stock performance continues to move the portfolio to new highs.





My momentum gauge is based on the count of the momentum stocks screened as either positive accelerating and negative accelerating stocks based on my research algorithm. The negative momentum indicator has decreased from 28 last week to 23 this week, suggesting relatively unchanged conditions for the negative momentum in the market from last week. The combination of the two different types of momentum categories screened by my algorithm may help validate the quality of the overall market momentum strength.





Market fund flow update from ETF.com:

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 1 industrial goods, 1 services, 3 technology and 3 healthcare.

The two new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) - Services / Security & Protection Services Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Healthcare / Medical Laboratories & Research



These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains.

These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open. All stocks are selected for high short-term breakout results over one to three weeks.

Breakout Stock Selections for Week 20

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Pick #1: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) - Services / Security & Protection Services Price Target: 14.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

1 19 Click to enlarge Notes:

Pick #2: Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Healthcare / Medical Laboratories & Research Price Target: 10.00

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

1 20 Click to enlarge Notes:



2018 Chart: +32.63% YTD



Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.

Breakout Forecast Performance Results:

Total Breakout portfolio returns from 3 weeks ago are listed below to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:

Breakout Forecast Portfolio gains past 5 weeks / Top 3 Performing Stocks Week 16 +5.70% / (SIEN) +60.12% (CDMO) +9.52% (AMSC) +6.82% Week 15 +18.41% / (I) +177.87% (MHLD) +19.87% (RFP) +6.22% Week 14 -1.19% / (NSTG) +46.56% (NLS) +19.12% (ONDK) +8.12% Week 13 +3.54% / (QEP) +30.96% (HBIO) +11.64% (UTI) +4.86% Week 12 +2.40% / (GPRK) +37.41% (VSLR) +26.47% (GNMK) +18.86%

*the most current weekly portfolio results (including all the value and forensic portfolios) are available to subscribers HERE.

2-Week Holding Period Returns

The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +27.53% compared to 2.32% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +21.20% compared to 2.69% of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.

1. Odd 2-Week Holding Chart 2. Even 2-Week Holding Chart



A detailed holding period analysis for Q1 2018 sampled Breakout Stocks is available here for review: Value & Momentum Breakout Stock Returns For Q1 2018



Long Term Portfolio Returns

As a reminder of the other longer term portfolios being tracked and updated regularly, here are the returns through Week 19. These 23 Buy/Hold portfolios are averaging 16.59% in much less than a full year duration. The Premium Portfolio is an actively managed trading portfolio exclusively for members.









Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to enjoy free updates on the progress of each of the different portfolios I offer that are outperforming the S&P 500 in each of their respective time periods.

To gain access to many more top selections and a GREAT live-chat community featured in the Value & Momentum Breakout Service click on the link HERE.



I think these breakout stocks will serve you well in Week 19 and beyond. I hope you all do well with these stocks and always diversify to minimize some of the market risks. All the very best and have a great week of trading!





JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOS, NVTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.