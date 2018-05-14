Atlassian Too Expensive? Who Are We To Say So

Given the sky-high valuation, we can only say to buy on dips, which isn't right now.

Yet valuations are often sky-high, and Atlassian is certainly no exception, it is required to keep on growing into its valuation.

The business model simply offers companies like Atlassian so many levers for increasing growth.

SaaS Business software companies offer some of the best business models and growth opportunities in the markets.

The shares of cooperation software platform Atlassian (TEAM) have been on a tear:

But as so often with these platform companies, the share valuation is extraordinary. There are good reasons for that, as these are some of the most solid business models around.

SaaS business service model

We have developed a little platform of our own to analyze these platform business software companies. Their business models usually consist of the following elements, although not all of them equally important for every company (and some of these elements entirely absent at others).

Get a foot into the door with a killer app, something at which the company is good at that fulfills a real business need. Convert license clients into recurring revenues via SaaS in the cloud. Expand users (seats) at existing customers. Expand geographically. Have a nice side business called services where you help customers understand the product, show what it can do for them, and train them and help in installation, configuration, etc. Open a partner channel, that is, build a community or ecosystem. Use the recurring (subscription) revenues to build out sales and R&D. Use R&D to build additional functionality and/or verticals, modules that can be used to up-sell ('land and expand'). M&A might be used for the same purpose as R&D, to acquire new capabilities to up-sell. Open up the platform for third-party/customer apps and take a share of the cut or use it to solidify the platform position and value. Grow revenues in order to achieve operational leverage. Ultimately, earn enough free cash flow to deleverage (where applicable) or allowing the company to buy back the shares that are issued as stock-based compensation and/or pay dividends.

So how is Atlassian doing on these? We'll go through some of the more relevant points.

Point 1, the company's killer app has been its team collaboration tool Jira, which was designed as a workflow management system for software development teams but its usage has moved beyond that and the company has added other collaboration and workflow tools.

The company has lots of customers. From the company earnings deck:

Point 2, moving to SaaS is in full swing with 80% of new products sales now in the cloud. The company also has a datacenter subscription revenue model (the software loaded on the client's own servers).

However, they still see growth in the traditional license and annual maintenance business as well even if the growth here is just in the single digits. Here you see how the subscription part is increasing. From the company earnings deck:

And as it happens, even the maintenance is some kind of subscription, at least it is recurring, from the 6-K filing:

We generate revenues primarily in the form of perpetual license, maintenance, subscriptions and other sources. Customers typically pay us 100% of the initial perpetual license fee as maintenance revenue annually, beginning in the first year. Maintenance provides our customers with access to new product features and customer support. Maintenance revenue combined with a growing subscription revenue business, through our Cloud and Data Center products, results in a large recurring revenue base.

Point 3, expanding seats is an important source of growth, as management put it (Q3CC):

So we do see a correlation with larger businesses, obviously, moving it into other functions outside of IT. So it moves into finance, HR, legal, lots of different teams.

Point 4, international expansion (from the 6-K):

Of course, the company is Australian, so selling to the US can be considered international expansion already.

Point 5, services, there is a service part in the maintenance revenue, see quote above under point 2.

Point 6, building an ecosystem is an important plank of their strategy (6-K):

A substantial majority of our sales are automated through our website, including sales of our products through solution partners. Our solution partners primarily focus on customers in regions that require local language support. We plan to continue to invest in our partner programs to help us enter and grow in new markets, complementing our automated, low-touch approach.

It's important as the company doesn't employ its own sales force.

Point 7 and 8, R&D is certainly relevant here, as management itself argued (Q3CC):

The – one of the things I’m really proud of is our investment in R&D and turning that into valuable products for our customers and we’ve done that for 15 years and that’s not going to change.

The company has continued to expand its offerings like:

Confluence, enabling to share and organize content

HipChat an instant message application

Jira Service Deck

The company offers a full description on the company website.

Point 9, acquisitions is another avenue for the company to gain new functionalities, open new markets, customers and hence, cross-selling opportunities. And this is one area where the sky-high valuation of shares is a potential benefit.

The company has done this for instance with Trello in January 2017 for $425M. Management argues it will contribute $20M or more in 2018 and they will introduce it to places where it would have been difficult for the company to go by itself, like Japan where it was recently introduced.

Point 10, the company has a marketplace for third party applications for the Jira suite from which it collects a 25% royalty.

Growth

TEAM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

What you see above is serious revenue growth, more than doubling in three years, but this hasn't yet been accompanied by increased profitability. In fact, GAAP losses have increased.

Perhaps that's why they increased prices last year (and changed mostly on a per user basis), and this was the first quarter where the effects of these expressed themselves in the figures.

Management argues that there wasn't much of an effect (there was some pulling forward into Q1 and Q2 but that was not uncommon in other years either).

Interestingly enough, management argues these price increases might be an annual event as management seems to argue the product is too cheap (Q3CC):

One of the things with my sort of outsider lens on, if you will, that I’ve been really struck by is the remarkable ratio in terms of price to value that Atlassian offers right across its product set. And so that obviously underpins what has been said in the last year or so about a philosophy of being able to apply annual price increases on the server and cloud side of our businesses.

Guidance

The sequential growth (5%) might seem like it's slowing down compared to previous years (8%-9%), but at least some of that is optical due to the move to more ratable income (cloud and datacenters versus licenses).

As a result, deferred revenue tends to grow somewhat faster than recognized revenue.

Margins

TEAM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GAAP gross margin has declined a couple of points since 2016 and GAAP operating margin is still negative. On a non-GAAP (or more precise, non-IFRS) basis, the picture is somewhat better:

But it's safe to say the company hasn't yet reached a point where there is substantial operating leverage. That isn't necessarily bad, the company is still in the 'land grab' phase and as long as the company generates sufficient cash flows to keep it from diluting too much it isn't a serious problem.

Cash flow

TEAM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While the GAAP margins, EBITDA and earnings haven't shown improvement, cash flows have been solidly growing, but a substantial part of free cash flow is the result of stock-based compensation:

TEAM Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

This has also resulted in considerable dilution, and there is likely to be more of that coming as the company announced late last month (April 2018) that it is selling $900M of senior notes due in 2023, even if these are cash exchangeable notes:

The initial exchange rate for the Notes is 12.2663 Class A ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial exchange price of approximately $81.52 per share, which represents an exchange premium of approximately 42.5% to the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 24, 2018).

Valuation

And now for the hard part...

TEAM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Although this is a backward-looking figure, it's nevertheless rather high. Analysts expect non-IFRS EPS to be $0.48 this year, rising to $0.67 in 2019.

Conclusion

Like many other business software SaaS platforms, the company has many ways to grow. It is still raking up lots of new clients, existing clients expand usage through purchasing new services and expanding existing ones through other parts of their organizations.

The company also develops and acquires new functionality and even hikes prices on some existing ones. Perhaps at some stage, operational leverage will kick in although there is little sign of that yet.

In fact, there is still a sort of negative leverage through share-based compensation and dilution.

While it's nice for the company to show positive (and growing) cash flows and non-IFRS positive earnings, this is in large part due to substantial stock-based compensation.

Needless to say, the valuation is off the charts, but they're hardly alone in this space, and to a considerable extent this is justified by the enormous growth opportunities this business model offers.

We're no longer inclined to say the shares command too high a valuation, because each time we've done this with similar companies, the shares turned out to be higher still 6-12 months out.

Keep in mind companies like this have to 'grow into' their valuation, but as long as the growth doesn't slow down too much and cash flows keep on improving, there is little to suggest the shares are about to face any major correction.

Yet the shares have been volatile as you can see in the chart right at the start of the article, which leads us to suggest to buy on the dip, which doesn't seem to be right now, but there have been quite a few dips, at which point these trend lines come in handy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.