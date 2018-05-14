Red Lion Hotels: Margin Upside Warrants Higher Multiple, But Cyclicality Is A Risk

RLH looks interesting, but investors need to be careful of cyclicality risk. The latest hotel cycle could peak soon and if it does, valuations will get compressed.

There's a lot of margin upside potential in RLH, but the company still trades at a discount to peers as it always has.

But the company is making important changes and past performance isn't a good predictor of the future when it comes to RLH.

Red Lion Hotels (RLH) is expensive compared to its long-term average valuations but the long-term investment case is still interesting. RLH trades at a sizeable discount to peers, and the company is undergoing some key transformations that should result in a more profitable and less risky operation. There’s a lot of margin upside potential, but the hotel cycle could be nearing a peak and investors need to be aware of cyclicality risk.

Red Lion Hotels is a hospitality group covering upscale, midscale, and economy hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it owned 21 hotels and franchised 1,061.

Unlike most hospitality stocks, RLH hasn’t really performed over the last 10 years (Figure 1). Growth has improved in recent times but last year’s revenues were still below 2008 levels and operating profits have usually been negative. In fact, RLH didn’t earn its cost of capital once in the last 10 years, and the decision to continually invest massive funds in this operation rather than return cash to shareholders has destroyed valued.

Figure 1: RLH vs. Hotels and Resorts

Source: Morningstar

Historically RLH traded at a large discount to competitors (Figure 2), and this was fair. But RLH is undergoing some key transformations that should materially change the return profile of its business to more closely resemble competitors. RLH is expensive compared to historical levels but still trades at a discount to the peer group and probably deserves a higher multiple.

Figure 2: P/CF Valuation Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

Key Changes

Transition to franchises: RLH’s ownership model is one major reason for the company’s weak profitability. This segment requires massive capital outlays and since RLH lacks the scale to leverage its fixed costs it can’t earn much of a profit. Last year the ownership segment accounted for 72% of total hotel revenues but just 45% hotel operating profits. RLH has been transitioning from an owner/operator to a franchise model for a few years now, and plans to become fully franchised. The company sold five more properties in Q1, which has freed up cash to reduce debt. 6 of the 11 hotels that RLH put up for sale last October have now been sold, generating a gain on sales of $16M and reducing long-term debt by $42M (almost a 60% decrease in RL Venture LLC debt). Franchise margins are significantly higher than ownership segment margins and the franchise model is also less risky due to its capital-light nature. RLH’s risk/return prospects will improve with more franchises in the mix.

Knights Inn acquisition: Related to the above is the company’s pending acquisition of Wyndham (WYN)’s Knights Inn brand, due to close in May. The acquisition will bring in more than 350 franchise agreements, expanding RLH’s franchise base by a third, and annualized adjusted EBITDA of $5M. Recent industry transactions have been valued at 15-17x EBITDA but management negotiated the Knights Inn acquisitions at a significantly lower multiple and it should be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow.

Cost reduction initiatives: Management has made it a priority to trim some of the fat in the franchise segment with a goal of expanding franchise segment margins by 400 basis points this year.

Entertainment business divestiture: Last October the company sold substantially all of the assets of the entertainment segment, previously comprised of West Coast Entertainment and TicketsWest. Revenues in this business were choppy, and with an average adjusted operating margin of 10% over the past 3 years (compared to 21% for the franchise segment), this segment also dragged on profits.

Taking all this into account, we think there’s considerable margin upside in RLH. Various one-time items associated with all these transformations are masking underlying margin improvements, and with an operating margin of just 1.3% last year, there’s still a long way to go before RLH nears the sector average of 7.9%.

Cyclicality Risk and Financial Health

RLH’s risk exposure to cyclicality is less under a franchise model, but it’s still an important consideration. Hotel upswings historically last about 7-9 years (Figure 3), and 2018 marks the 9th consecutive year of positive revPAR growth for the sector. Sector valuations are still priced for more growth, but it’s not clear how much longer the cycle will last (Morningstar analysts don’t expect it to last beyond 2019). RLH’s peers trade at an average P/CF of 18 compared to a long-term mid-cycle average of 14.9, so valuations will see some serious compression when the next downturn hits.

Figure 3: Historical RevPAR Growth

Source: Hotel News Now

In terms of financial health, RLH is in a better position than it has been in the past. A history of operating losses limited the company's ability to borrow such that it often funded growth through new equity issuances. But the company's cash flow characteristics and debt servicing capabilities are improving, and so too are the leverage ratios and cash position. D/E was 0.24 in the latest quarter, compared to 0.69 at the end of 2016 (and a 10-year average of 0.53), and cash as percentage of the balance sheet was 8.65%, compared to RLH's 10-year average of 5.36%.

Conclusion

Historically RLH has been a bad business and poorly-run company. But key changes are being made that should see RLH emerge a much more profitable company. RLH still trades at a discount to peers, but the margin upside is much greater and we expect RLH’s valuations over the next 10 years to be significantly higher than they’ve been over the previous 10, on average. Investors do need to be careful though. Sector valuations are much higher than their long-term averages, so using them as a basis for comparison has its limits if the travel cycle is close to a peak, which we suspect it is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.