Lucky Seven: Achaogen Likely To Bounce Back

Future collaborations with unique perspectives in biotechnology investing will be ongoing to provide our readers with multiple angles. We will undergo a name change soon to adapt to these changes.

Gobinath, a biomedical engineer currently working for Cognizant Technology Solutions, has big pharma experience and knowledge of clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects of drug development.

Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics should soon begin to see appreciation leading into phase 3 data.

We have reasons to believe Achaogen will bounce back and resume its upward momentum. In anticipation of this, Achaogen will replace Omeros in the Lucky Seven portfolio.

The biotechnology sector (XBI) felt good about itself last week. As a result, many of the promising, up-and-coming biotechnology companies saw investors throwing their cash back at them in hopes of profitable returns. We anticipate the trend will continue, at least for a short time:

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Lucky Seven

The Lucky Seven is a swing-trading biotechnology portfolio of seven stocks listed in a way to reflect top picks and risk tolerance. The first three picks are the top picks (in no particular order). Risks are increased the further away a stock sits from #4 (the least risky stock).

1. Immune Design (IMDZ)

Initial price: $3.80

2. Achaogen (AKAO)

Initial price: $12.58

This will be my first pick in collaboration with Gobinath Varadappan. Achaogen is a biotechnology darling in the hearts of many Seeking Alpha writers, as its prospects have been written ad nauseum. Although I pride myself in going against the grain and making unique recommendations, we have reason to believe shares in Achaogen are due to appreciate > 15% within four months.

Achaogen recently completed FDA Advisory Committee, “Ad Com”, review. Shares in the company dropped due to mixed review. However, we feel the drop, for the most part, was unwarranted and overdone.

Ad Com unanimously voted (15-0) recommending Achaogen's antibiotic, Plazomicin, in favor for complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI). On the flip side, they voted negatively (4-11) against using Plazomicin for bloodstream infection (NYSE:BSI). In regards to BSI, Ad Com voted negatively due to a low number of patients enrolled in clinical trial, causing doubts in actual efficacy for BSI. Given the present difficulty in treating BSI, the FDA will do their due diligence to decide on the approval. Regardless of the final decision, the majority of Plazomicin revenue is expected out of cUTI and the company didn’t change its expectation around their sales estimates in the recent quarterly meeting.

Overall, based on Ad Com result, the FDA is expected to approve Plazomicin for cUTI. The stock market is expecting approval only for cUTI. The FDA still may approve Plazomicin with certain restriction for BSI indication. Approved or not, physicians are likely to use Plazomicin for BSI considering Plazomicin has been clincially demonstrated to be both safe and improve outcomes in patients with BSI.

Financially, they reported $144 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of 3/31/18. Last quarter, they posted a net loss of $47.2 million.

In summary, considering the Lucky Seven portfolio strategy and focusing on the near-term catalyst, Achaogen has a good risk-reward ratio. The recent drop provides an opportunistic swing-trade. The 15% increase in stock value is expected before the PDUFA date of June 25, 2018. Additionally, chart technicals appear set-up for continued appreciation:

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

As with all of our Lucky Seven picks (new and old), individuals can continue to hold their position based on the risk appetite.

Risks of an Achaogen investment:

Shares may dip 40- 50% if there any unexpected CRL or negative decision by FDA.

Achaogen may need to dilute shareholders to fund continued operations.

All other risks are outlined in their most recent 10-Q filing.

3. Array BioPharma (ARRY)

Price: $13.75 / Gain 9.3% / Day 8

4. Exelixis (EXEL)

Price: 21.77 / Loss 10.2% / Day 8

The recent fall was met with support, albeit partially buoyed by the industry, in general:

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

We remain confident shares in Exelixis will continue to rebound as there is no denying that their lead cancer drug is marching towards blockbuster status.

5. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Price: 27.75 / Gain 8.1% / Day 8

6. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Price: $3.50 / Gain 5.1% / Day 4

7. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Price: 44.75 / Gain 10.6% / Day 8

Phase 3 data is expected within the next 6-7 weeks. We expect shares to appreciate in anticipation of phase 3 data from the company's Breakthrough Therapy Designation drug voxelotor.

Lucky Seven Scorecard

Record: 1-1-1; Gain: 12.9%

Loss / SYBX / sold 5/8/18, -1.6% / 3 days

Win / OMER / sold 5/11/18, 34.5% / 8 days

Gain / VKTX / sold 5/11/18, 5.8% / 8 days

Change's Comin'

We have reached 1,000 Seeking Alpha followers. I thank you for your continued support. In response to this, I am changing things a bit. I plan to bring on folks with varying experiences in the biotechnology industry who can provide unique investment insight.

In a hospital, a Registered Nurse is expected to be in the middle of everything - we are the center of the patient's care. We consult with doctors, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, families, etc. to ensure our patients receive the best and most-informed care available. I am applying the same attitude towards the work I put on here.

The first of my collaborations is with Gobinath Varadappan, a biomedical engineer currently working for Cognizant Technology Solutions. He has big pharma experience and knowledge of clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects of drug development. He is excited to join me in providing premium research and recommendations in the biotechnology field. I believe that his added expertise will provide readers with unique and knowledge-based insights going forward.

Because this is no longer a one-man show, we are soon, formally, changing our name from Stephen Ayers (Biotech RN) to Clover Biotechnology Investment Research.

We look forward to bringing about more ideas and hope you will benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gbt, imdz, exel.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.