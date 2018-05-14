Our Highest Conviction Pick Is Playing Out As Expected

While the stock is up substantially, there is still room for a move higher over the next 18-24 months.

Note: All amounts referenced here are in Canadian Dollars (CAD).

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) had a fantastic start to 2018 with net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO) showing great growth. With the stock at $27 CAD, about 20% higher than when we first recommended it, we examine whether there is more upside or whether profits should be booked.

Introduction

Northview Apartment REIT is a Canadian REIT operating in 8 provinces and 2 territories.

Source: Northview Investor Presentations

The company has been providing steady or increased dividends since 2002.

Operating metrics

Northview struggled in 2015 as it was still highly dependent on Alberta. The share price bottomed in early 2016 and management has executed flawlessly since then on developments and occupancy. This momentum reached new highs in Q1-2018 as the same door NOI hit a rather spectacular 6% resulting in a consensus beating 11.4% increase in FFO.



While overall numbers were impressive, Northview has the strongest momentum in Ontario where it holds the largest share of its portfolio.



Over the next few quarters, we expect the baton of NOI growth to be transferred to Western Canada where occupancy is still low.

Moving from 86% to 90%-92%, which should be easily achievable as more renovations get completed, would produce year-on year NOI growth close to 10%.

Dividends and payout ratio

Northview has increased its dividends through good times and maintained them through bad. We estimate that 2018 will see NOI and FFO increase substantially; however, even modeling a "worst-case scenario" we would estimate FFO of $2.30/share, comfortably covering the $1.63 in dividends. Northview last hiked its dividends in 2015 and we think that 2019 would be the point for the next increase.

Refinancings

Interest rates have ticked up thanks to three Bank of Canada rate hikes but they remain below Northview's maturing mortgage rates. Even pricing in additional hikes from Bank of Canada over the next 12 months, we see refinancings being accretive to FFO for Northview through 2019.



Valuation

We had previously suggested a 14X forward multiple for Northview as "fair" and suggested a $27-$29 CAD price target. However, the momentum in the underlying portfolio is extremely strong and we see upside to both peak FFO and peak multiples. As such we think Northview could hit $2.80-$3.00 in FFO per share in 2019-2020 and we think a 15X multiple is now warranted for having de-risked the portfolio. That multiple would still keep it the cheapest in the apartment REIT category.

Conclusion

Northview has delivered a 25% total return since our recommendation on Seeking Alpha and close to a 100% return since we bought it in 2016. We still like the potential here as Northview is performing better than any other Canadian apartment REIT and still has the lowest multiples among them. It was our highest conviction pick at the beginning of 2018 and it continues to be one where we see the most asymmetrical reward to risk ratio.

