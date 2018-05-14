A Look At The Vanadium Boom And Vanadium Miners

A look at the vanadium producers and near term potential producers.

Robert Friedland - "We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries." With a focus on energy storage systems, especially starting now in China.

Vanadium Flow Batteries are ideal for energy storage where their scalability reduces cost, and offers much longer battery life (as many as 10-100,000 cycles).

Vanadium

Vanadium is a hard, silvery grey, ductile, and malleable transition metal. It is traditionally used in steel alloys to strengthen and harden steel, and as a catalyst for the production of sulfuric acid. Vanadium-titanium alloys have the best strength-to-weight ratio of any engineered material on earth. Vanadium is mostly produced as a by-product from processing titanium iron ore, as we can see below it sits between titanium and chromium on the periodic table.

Source

In 2016 - 91% of vanadium was used in steel, only 2% went to battery energy storage. China consumed 44%.

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries [VRFBs]

Flow batteries have opportunities in large utility and long-duration applications. Vanadium Redox Batteries [VRB] are currently leading the market for flow batteries, as vanadium flow batteries can last more than 10,000 cycles and up to 100,000 cycles, and maintain 90% of their capacity over 20 years. According to Next Source Materials, "it is vanadium's 4 positive valence states (+2 through +5) that make it such an excellent energy storage media." Scalability is as a result of the liquid vanadium electrolyte being stored in tanks. Increasing capacity is just a mater of adding more vanadium electrolyte to the tank. You can read more here.

Source

The Energy Storage states:

Flow batteries are often used in circumstances where their scalability and ability to hold longer durations of energy storage for aggressive cycling perform more favourably than cheaper lithium-ion batteries, which tend to perform better in high-power, short duration applications.

In conclusion, VRB's are an excellent fit for energy storage applications where weight is not a factor. They are not likely to replace lithium ion batteries for most small scale residential grid storage or for electric vehicles. However for larger scale energy storage which requires daily, multi-hour, deep cycle storage (e.g. with solar PV), grid support (e.g. peak shaving) they could well become the system of choice.

Vanadium oxide spot price history

The type of vanadium used in energy storage applications is vanadium pentoxide. Due to the recent V2O5 deficit, and the very recent boom in vanadium flow batteries, especially in China, vanadium pentoxide [V2O5] prices have been rising.

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 14.10/lb

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand and supply

Demand

Vanadium demand has traditionally come from the steel alloys sector due to its ultra high-strength. Vanadium alloys are popular in the automotive, aviation and aerospace industries. Vanadium demand is driven by increased steel production primarily in China, India and the developing world. Vanadium demand in China is expected to rise due to new rules that increase the vanadium content in rebar (steel) products to make them stronger. This is also a way to help make our buildings safer from earthquakes.

Less than 5% of worldwide vanadium supply is used today in batteries (91% is used in steel). New vanadium demand is coming from China due to an increase in vanadium flow batteries used for large scale energy storage. China has a plan to launch multiple pilot projects in the order of 100-MW-scale vanadium flow batteries by the end of 2020. Lithium-Vanadium-Phosphate batteries are also being experimented with in electric vehicles.

Next Source Materials states, "the demand for vanadium is expected to grow at 7 percent each year from 2010 to 2025 based on the steel industry alone." ASDReports estimates that the market for flow batteries will grow from $230.2 million in 2018 to $946.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 32.7 percent during the forecast period. EPRI states: "If VRFBs capture 25% of the forecast 10GWh annual market by 2025, energy storage will demand almost 14,000 tones of vanadium annually. Each GWh of VRFB storage requires 5,500 tones of vanadium."

Supply

Most supply currently comes from China, with some supply from Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, and Brazil.

Source

Global vanadium supply has decreased in the past 4 years

Source

Note: Vanadium is mostly produced as a by-product of steel making; hence a slowdown in the steel making industry can impact vanadium production.

The opportunity is for those companies that can supply (high) battery grade vanadium oxides to the rapidly growing but still niche VRB industry.

The chart below shows vanadium is now in deficit, and the V2O5 price is rising.

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Source: Largo Resources Investor presentation

New vanadium supply forecast to come from Bushveld Minerals, Largo Resources and Windimurra (Atlantic Pty Ltd)



Source

Expert view on vanadium

In April 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

"We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid."

Note: Robert Friedland is a chairman of Beijing company Pu Neng. Last November 2017 Pu Neng was awarded a contract to build the largest vanadium flow battery in China. That is the 40MWh project referred to above, that will be followed by a larger 100MW 500MWh energy storage project in Hubei Province.

A look at the Vanadium miners



Producers

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF) - Price = GBp 10.80



Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

Bushveld Minerals 100% own Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 59.1% in an existing low cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

Bushveld has 439.5 Mt open-cast primary resource base (incl. 55Mt reserves). 2017 production costs were USD16.60/kg (~USD 7.50/lb) producing 2,649 tonnes vanadium. The company plans to raise capacity at Vametco to over 5,000 tonnes per annum by 2019. The company is moving to be a vertically integrated company with their subsidiary Bushveld Energy selling VRB energy storage solutions.

Current market cap is GBP 96m. Analysts consensus target price is GBP 14. One to watch due to their growing production and value-add business model.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU) - Price = CAD 2.00



Energy Fuels state they are "the #1 uranium producer in the U.S. with market-leading portfolio." The company produces 259,000 lbs of uranium in 2017.

Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are evaluating several near-term production opportunities.

The company has a market cap of CAD 151m. Due to the uranium focus investors would need to be positive on the uranium sector.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF) - Price = CAD 1.36



Largo Resources is a pure play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state, "the Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

Their Proven and Probable reserves are 18.4mt @ 1.17% V205, with a production nameplate capacity of ~800 tonnes of V2O5 per month, or ~10,000tpa. Forecast mine life is 10 years (based on reserves), with an additional 12 years (based on resources). 2018 production is forecast to reach 10,500tpa, 2019 11,500tpa, and 2020 ~13,000tpa.

Largo's Q2 2017 cost of production was US$3.56/lb (Q2 2016 was US$3.25/lb) making Largo a leading low cost producer, as well as being a pure play vanadium producer.

Source: Largo Resources Investor presentation

The company has a market cap of CAD 704m. Analyst's consensus target price is CAD 1.50. Clearly one of the best being a pure play low cost vanadium producer.

Developers



Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF) - Price = AUD 0.027



Aura Energy is an Australian based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world. The project has a resource of 7,870 Mlbs Vanadium (~3.6 million tonnes), 1,640 Mlbs Nickel, 2,230 Mlbs Zinc, 1,070 Mlbs Molybdenum and 803 Mlbs Uranium. Whilst the vanadium grade is quite low at 0.1519% it can be a useful by-product. Polymetallic deposits can still be successful with lower grades. For example in their 2012 scoping study they reported "operating costs US$13/lb U308 when nickel & molybdenum treated as by-products." Assumed nickel at USD 7.90/lb, and molybdenum at USD 16/lb.

Current market cap is AUD 23m. One to watch especially if uranium prices rise.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF) - Price = AUD 0.046

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

Gabanintha hosts a declared Mineral Resource at Gabanintha comprising 179.6Mt at 0.75% Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5).

The company states that their "initial objective is to explore and further evaluate their existing mining tenements focusing on the Gabanintha Vanadium deposit in Western Australia." You can read an update here.

Current market cap is AUD 70m. One of the better options.

King River Copper [ASX:KRC] - Price = AUD 0.12

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

The company states: "The King River Copper Limited tenements contain one of the world's largest undeveloped Titanium / Vanadium in magnetite deposits with combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources totaling 4.7 billion tonnes at 0.30% V2O5 and 2% Ti (at 0.23% V2O5 cut-off grade) in 3 deposits." The company is currently working on a vanadium scoping study.

Current market cap is AUD 146m.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF) - Price = AUD 0.35

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally and contains a Mineral Resource (2005) of 48Mt @ 22% TiO2. That is equivalent to ~22mt of iron oxide, ~10.5mt of titanium oxide, and 297 kt of vanadium oxide. The Barrambie PFS supports 98Ktpa TiO2, 2Ktpa V2O5 project for capital cost of A$625m. You can read more here.

Neometals offer investors a percentage of a lithium producer, a share in a future lithium hydroxide plant, a future lithium-ion battery recycling plant, and a titanium-vanadium project.

Current market cap is AUD 190m. A good option if you are also bullish on lithium, lithium processing, battery recycling, and titanium.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) - Price = CAD 2.79



Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSEARCA:PCY). Prophecy's objective is to advance Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the battle mountain region in North Eastern Nevada USA to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

The Gibellini M& I resource estimate is 22mt @0.294% V2O5, resulting in 129.28 mlbs contained vanadium.

Prophecy intends to update the feasibility study and resume permitting in 2018. The past study had a cost of production estimate of USD 13.14/t (USD 5.97/lb).

Current market cap is CAD 21m. One to watch, especially being a potential US vanadium pure play producer.

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY) - Price = AUD 3.85

Syrah Resources is primarily a graphite producer currently ramping up graphite production from their massive Balama mine in Mozambique. The company also has discussed plans to soon produce vanadium.

Current market cap is AUD 1.14b. A good company, but graphite is the main play here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO] - Added post article on April 2 - Price = AUD 0.90

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando recently signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa. The company states - "Vanadium and titanium content in the concentrate is very consistent averaging ca 2% V2O5 and 13% TiO2."

The SPD Project an inferred resource of 513mt at 0.78% V205 (not yet JORC compliant).

You can read more with an investor presentation here.

Current market cap is AUD 32m. Looks cheap.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT] - Price = AUD 0.39



The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

Their Updated Global Resource - Consistent high grade core of 55.0Mt at 1.1% V2O5 within a global resource of 119.9Mt at 0.8% V2O5, containing maiden Indicated Resource of 21.6Mt at 0.9% V2O5 (Northern Block only).

Progressing towards a PFS.

Current market cap is AUD 17m. Looks cheap.

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF) - Price = AUD 0.165

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Resource estimate

Source

The company states that the Mount Peake project is a world class asset. The company has developed a proprietary TIVAN™ hydrometallurgical process and supplementary processing to extract maximum value from the titanomagnetite concentrate feed - planned products include premium grade V2O5, TiO2 pigment and pig iron. The project has a low strip ratio a and good infrastructure access.

Their November 2017 Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for Mount Peake resulted in a pre-tax IRR of 44% and an NPV8% of AUD 4.7 billion, with up-front capital estimated at AUD 853 million.

Vanadium and iron off-take agreements are in place, agreements are yet to be signed for titanium dioxide products. You can read the latest company project update here.

Current market cap is AUD 133m. You can view a recent analysts report here, with a price target of AUD 0.41 (un-risked valuation of A$0.68/share). One of the best with plenty of potential.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG] - Price = AUD 0.082

Triton Minerals is currently one of my top graphite picks. The company plans to be a graphite producer with their flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in Mozambique by H2, 2019. They also have the Nicanda Hill project which the company states is the "world's largest graphite resource" and also contains plenty of vanadium. Their third graphite project is Nicanda West.

Current market cap is AUD 63m. Analysts target is AUD 0.28. They are a very well valued graphite play, with some vanadium potential.

Explorers

In this article I will not go into detail on the explorers as that can be saved for a later time. Also the above producers and developers offer plenty of potential.

My current list of vanadium explorers includes:

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

Stina Resources Ltd [CSE:SQA] (STNUF)

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals (ASX:VMC)

Note: I am happy to hear of some promising vanadium miners I may have missed.

Vanadium miners compared by grade, resource size and market cap - Technology Metals in red, black line shows grade

Source: Technology Metals presentation - data as of March 12, 2018.

The graph above highlights:

Bushveld's Vametco mine has the highest V2O5 grade globally, followed by Largo Resources, Australian Vanadium , and Technology Metals Australia.

and Technology Metals Australia. Kings River Copper has the largest ore resource, followed by Bushveld Minerals.

Note: Atlantic Pty Ltd is not included in the chart above. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Droxford International Limited, part of the Salim Group of companies. They plan to produce 4.8ktpa of V2O5 from their Windimurra project in Western Australia.

Risks

Vanadium oversupply and spot prices may fall. The steel industry is still the main driver of vanadium prices.

The energy storage boom may not materialize.

Technology change - New energy storage technologies may replace the Vanadium redox flow batteries.

Investors should understand that investing early in any new disruptive technology carries much higher risks as well as rewards.

The usual mining risks - share dilution, funding, and production risks.

Liquidity risk for smaller caps. Best to buy on local exchanges.

Further reading

Conclusion

The vanadium redox battery is rapidly gaining acceptance especially in China. It is mostly used for large scale energy storage projects, and not really a competitor to lithium-ion batteries especially in electric vehicles where weight and cost are important considerations.

Vanadium demand is strengthening due to both traditional demand from steel alloys and now from vanadium redox batteries (from a small base). Meanwhile vanadium supply has been declining as China reduces steel mining to combat pollution. As a result demand is forecast to exceed supply in coming years, with vanadium pentoxide prices likely to stay strong as a result.

I have not yet decided my top vanadium picks; however for now Largo Resources looks to be a solid choice being a pure play, low cost producer. Also Bushveld Minerals look promising as a high grade expanding producer.

Among the developers I quite like TNG Ltd, Australian Vanadium, and Technology Metals Australia.

For non-pure plays I like Neometals (lithium, titanium, vanadium) and Syrah Resources (graphite, vanadium) as they are already producing their primary products and therefore have a cash flow to help bring on their vanadium assets. Triton Minerals also offers a very well valued graphite-vanadium play.

After some further research I will most likely publish a follow up vanadium miners article with my top 5 picks.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]NEOMETALS {ASX:NMT],LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA [ASX:TMT].AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL].

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.