AMC Networks: Q1 Wasn't That Good - But It Looks Good Enough For Now

Still, the business is holding up better than feared, I like AMC's strategy, and a sale of the company still seems the most likely outcome at some point.

The stock spiked to a 7-month high after Q1 earnings this week - though the beat seemed to come mostly due to share repurchases and timing of licensing revenue.

Even though I'm long AMC Networks (AMCX), I'll be the first to argue that the company is in a precarious spot. The company's core franchise, The Walking Dead, is starting to fade in terms of ratings. That eventuality was a large reason I was a major bear on the stock a few years back - and it remains an issue going forward.

AMC Networks is having success with its smaller networks like WE tv and SundanceTV, to the point that the company's total subscribers increased in 2017 (p. 8 of the 10-K) despite the cord-cutting trend. But a subscriber to WE tv, or a viewer of that network's Growing Up Hip Hop, financially simply isn't the same as a peak TWD subscriber/viewer in terms of either carriage fees or ad dollars. Given the operating deleverage from lost ad revenue dollars, and the financial leverage in the AMCX structure (~3x EBITDA on a net basis), that shift can cascade down the P&L and turn AMC Networks into a declining business in a hurry.

So far, profits have held up. Adjusted operating income (basically adjusted EBITDA) rose 3% last year, and was ~flat in Q1. Thanks to lower tax rates and very aggressive share buybacks, EPS actually has grown nicely, with adjusted EPS up 28% last year and a double-digit increase in sight for 2018.

But with TWD ratings at their lowest level since Season 1, the clear risk is that underlying profits are going to turn. Given that risk and the leverage on the balance sheet, a ~7x EV/EBITDA multiple shows AMCX isn't quite as cheap as a sub-7x multiple to 2019 consensus EPS multiple might suggest.

Coming out of the company's Q1 report last week, however, I'm still willing to take that risk - and I still see AMCX as cheap enough. The quarter wasn't quite as good as a headline beat and an 8%+ post-earnings jump suggest. But I like the qualitative aspects of the AMCX bull case; management's strategy is wise; and consolidation in the content space is likely to make its way to AMC Networks at some point. The downside risk here is very real, and the worst-case scenario already clear. But so is the path for AMCX to successfully navigate the current environment - and drive real upside from ~$57.

Q1 Earnings

I really didn't think the Q1 report was all that impressive, despite the beat and the market's reaction. Revenue rose almost 3% year-over-year, against consensus expectations for ~flat performance. The EPS print looks huge, with AMCX posting non-GAAP EPS of $2.65, up 26% year-over-year and $0.45 ahead of the Street.

But revenue benefited from a shift in the licensing business, per both the 10-Q and the Q1 conference call. According to the call, Fear the Walking Dead, The Son, and Into the Badlands were released into "various windows" (ie, Hulu, on demand, etc.) - and per the 10-Q, those windows hadn't opened until Q2 2017.

Against a ~$20 million revenue beat (and Y/Y increase), that shift seems material. Licensing revenue rose $31.7 million, which was a 25%+ Y/Y increase. Guidance from the Q4 conference call suggested full-year increases closer to ~10%, and my estimates (AMCX numbers require a lot of guesswork, as the company keeps its numbers relatively close to the vest) suggest ~14% growth in licensing a year ago. Assuming ~15 points of licensing growth came from the Q/Q shift (which is backed by guidance for on the Q1 call for Q2 licensing revenue to grow only "slightly faster" than subscription revenue), the shift accounted for at least half, and likely ~three-quarters, of the quarter's revenue growth. And, notably, AMC didn't move full-year consolidated revenue growth guidance of 'low single digit' after the quarter.

Meanwhile, all of the EPS growth came from taxes and share buybacks. Adjusted operating income fell 0.4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP figures from the Q1 release show adjusted net income rose 13% year-over-year. Adjusted pre-tax profit, too, was down. So of the 26% adjusted EPS increase, half came from buybacks, and half was due to tax reform.

In fact, I'd wager that AMCX shorts (and there are quite a few: about 13% of shares outstanding are sold short) see the quarter as supporting the bear case. Operating profit was flat. Advertising revenue fell 8.8% - with ratings weakness at the flagship AMC network more than offsetting growth at the other four networks, per figures from the 10-Q. The decline came despite higher pricing - and how long can that last in a cord-cutting environment with TWD ratings declining? If the Dead ecosystem continues to fade, the affiliate fees driving subscription revenue growth at the moment are going to be tougher to negotiate. That puts an awful lot of pressure on licensing - and probably too much, given that segment drives just ~17% of revenue.

There is an enormous amount of variability in how different investors can view AMCX in a tumultuous content environment. Given the operating and balance sheet leverage, minor model tweaks based on narrowly different assumptions can have a major impact on an investor's calculation of fair value. (That's why I think AMCX is one of the more interesting stocks in the entire market, and certainly in my portfolio.)

But from a high-level perspective, the bear/short case for AMCX is based on the idea that profits are at or very close to a peak. And I'm not sure Q1, despite the positive reaction, necessarily disproves that thesis. From here, Q1 isn't as positive as, say, the quarter from CBS Corporation (CBS) - where CEO Les Moonves said the shift from cable/broadcast to streaming was actually a positive for his company. Particularly when accounting for the shift of licensing revenue, AMC's ~flat operating profit doesn't necessarily suggest any sort of revaluation in terms of its profit outlook. But even with that caveat, I still see enough to stay (somewhat cautiously) long coming over the quarter, for a number of reasons.

Reasons to Stay Long

1. Management is doing enough to allow AMC Networks to muddle through - at worst.

The key goal for AMC, Dead ratings aside, is to keep revenue and profits intact as the distribution framework changes. And early evidence suggests the company should be able to do so. AMC has wide adoption among so-called "virtual MVPDs" like Hulu, Sling, and YouTube TV, with a deal with Fubo on the way. Total subscribers actually rose 2% year-over-year in Q1, per the release, after figures from the 10-K detailed a 2.7% increase last year (and a less than 1% drop for AMC network). AMC's argument is basically that five channels is something close to a perfect number in this environment - enough for the company to have some leverage, not so many that a virtual MVPD will balk at accomodating the entire offering.

Advertising revenue declines are concerning - and likely to continue for the rest of the year and beyond. But newer shows like The Son and The Terror are seeing strong pricing, per the Q1 call. Meanwhile, subscription revenue rose about 3% Y/Y in Q1, based on my estimates, and the company maintained full-year guidance for 'mid-single-digit' growth. Licensing revenue should continue to grow over time. Even assuming revenue and profits from the Dead franchise taper off over the next few years, it increasingly looks like AMCX as a whole simply will reset to a new, lower level of earnings once that process ends.

At the moment, in fact, it looks like AMCX actually is growing rather nicely outside of the impact of TWD. And strategically, the company clearly is throwing an awful lot of stuff at the wall to find out what sticks. AMC Premiere, an add-free option, has been rolled out with Comcast (CMCSA) and is headed to YouTube TV shortly. AMC has its own OTT (over-the-top) services in Shudder and Sundance Now. Different shows have been made available at different times, and AMC is profiting from gaming licensing as well.

It's too optimistic to believe that these relatively small efforts are going to offset ad revenue declines from The Walking Dead and its sister shows (notably Talking Dead, which has to be something close to free money). But at the least, AMC seems like it has enough juice in its content to manage through the changing distribution landscape. Its offerings are in demand enough that viewers are going to watch them - in whatever manner. The myriad strategies being tried now with that content are going to create learnings that should help AMC keep subscribers relatively stable going forward. With more of the company's shows wholly-owned, and margins perhaps better in non-cable offerings, that in turn should keep earnings and cash flow at least within striking distance of current levels, even if TWD starts to fade more quickly than anticipated.

2. A sale of AMC still seems a likely outcome.

AMC has been a rumored M&A target for some time, going back to speculation about a tie-up with Starz (since taken over by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B)). The controlling Dolan family has sold Cablevision, and its MSG Networks (MSGN) reportedly has been on the block, but with no takers.

AMC Networks is positioning itself to go it alone - but the consolidation in the industry still suggests it should, and could, be a target at some point. Whichever of Comcast and Disney (DIS) that doesn't wind up with Fox (FOX) (FOXA) could be a suitor. Post-Viacom (VIA) (VIAB), CBS could make sense - and so could AT&T (T) post-Time Warner (TWX).

Obviously, there's a flurry of activity going on right now - and a range of potential outcomes. But once the dust clears on the current round of consolidation efforts, AMCX probably becomes an attractive target. And in one key way, AMC seems to be planning for a sale.

AMC has over $3 billion in debt - roughly $500 million of which is floating-rate and not covered by swaps. It has $2.4 billion in fixed-rate debt below 5% coming due beginning in December 2022, with maturities following in 2024 and 2025. It has a mature and likely declining core franchise, and is navigating a very uncertain industry at the moment. With the net leverage ratio near 3x, an investor might expect that AMC would deleverage given still-strong free cash flow.

But AMC actually is adding to its debt (albeit modestly) and aggressively repurchasing shares. It spent more on repurchases in 2017 than it generated in FCF; it's bought back 4 million shares just in the first four-plus months of 2018, according to the 10-Q. That's over 6% of the shares outstanding at year-end 2017.

As I've pointed out in the past, both the Lions Gate-Starz and Discovery Communications (DISCA)-Scripps deals were done at 10.6x EBITDA. That multiple at AMC's current share count (~59.3M) suggests a clean double for AMCX to ~$117. Even the ~8x figure being thrown around in the CBS-Viacom talks gets AMCX to ~$77. And as long as AMC Networks keeps buying back shares (though note that it only has $134 million left on the authorization, enough to buy about 4% of shares outstanding at current levels), the upside to the equity in a takeover scenario keeps growing.

Since the end of 2016, AMC now has repurchased some 18% of its shares outstanding. And yet this is a business that very well could benefit from deleveraging, both in terms of risk and in cushioning any EBIT declines over the next couple years with lower interest expense. (Note that the 2024 and 2025 issues both trade below par - the ~5.5% YTM in those issues suggests that a refinancing in the current market would add at least $11 million a year in annual interest costs.) AMC isn't acting like it's all that worried about that debt, however. Is that a bit of optimism - or a strategy based on the idea that AMC is unlikely to have to refinance those issues?

3. AMCX is cheap enough that flat is good enough.

AMCX remains the cheapest stock in the media space, at under 7x EBITDA. It trades at 7.1x 2018 consensus EPS estimates of $8 (which probably need to rise somewhat coming out of the quarter). It's still priced for a decline - which very well might be on the way.

But the company already has managed early declines in Dead, and kept the business stable. That multiple also values the International business (TTM Adjusted EBITDA of about $13 million) at about $90 million - even though AMC paid $1 billion for it back in 2014. Assuming it's worth even $300 million suggests the U.S. business is valued at about 6.5x EBITDA - more than a turn lower than anyone else in the space - even though that business continues to grow profits, including in Q1.

I'm not suggesting that $57 necessarily is a floor for AMCX, or that this is a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario. This remains a leveraged play in a difficult industry with a declining flagship franchise. But at single-digit P/E and P/FCF multiples, a lot of downside - and a reasonable amount of decline - looks priced in, even after Thursday's jump. The upside from a sale at any reasonable multiple is not. Nor is the possibility of another breakout hit (even though I don't believe another Dead is possible for anyone in this environment - 20 million people simply aren't watching the same show anymore) or even a continuation of the recent performance.

AMC has enough in its content and its strategies to keep the business stable - and that alone suggests some potential upside from current levels. And if a sale comes in the next two years - which I think is a very likely outcome - shareholders should be rewarded handsomely. That's the bull case for AMCX, and while I don't think Q1 necessarily proved that bull case, it was enough to keep it intact for at least another quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.